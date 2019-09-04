The scent of pumpkin spice is in the air, which can only mean one thing: Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end just as Sensible Sweater Fall is beginning. If you’re looking for the most chill and autumnal way to ring in the new season, may I direct your attention to Baileys Pumpkin Spice? It’s Baileys. It’s pumpkin spice-flavored. It is exactly what your weekend coffee craves.

While this may be your first time hearing about Baileys Pumpkin Spice—hi, hello, what pumpkin spice-less rock have you been living under?—this isn’t Baileys first pumpkin spice rodeo. The brand has brought back the drink the last couple years and, thanks to our collective rabid love for all things pumpkin spice, it has returned once again. However, like all good and perfect things, Baileys Pumpkin Spice comes with a catch: it’s only a seasonal offering and will only be available for a limited time. Better stock up so you can take your pumpkin spice addition into the spring.

What does Baileys Pumpkin Spice taste like? Pretty much exactly what it sounds like. This twist on the traditional Irish cream liqueur “combines sweet cinnamon and baking spices, rich maple, brown sugar, and baked pie crust with additional hints of vanilla and coffee,” per an emailed press release. The release also describes the drink as “delightful” and “versatile,” which sounds like its applying for a job interview. Good news, Baileys Pumpkin Spice, you’re hired! Your start date is right now, and your responsibilities include being in any and all beverages I drink from here until forever.

Baileys

“Whether heading to a tailgate or cozying up by the fire, Baileys Pumpkin Spice is the essential addition to all of your autumn activities,” the release states. Tailgates and fireside snuggles sound adorable, but here are a few other (perhaps more realistic) activities to which Baileys Pumpkin Spice will be a welcome addition:

Marathoning crime shows on Netflix all weekend while you wear the same pair of sweatpants

When you want to go to brunch but you don’t want to leave the house so you DIY your own spiked PSL

On Wednesdays nights when you’re like “how is it still only Wednesday?”

Whilst taking a bath after you canceled plans to hang out

As a reward for finally getting to Friday

If you need some inspiration on how best to enjoy Baileys Pumpkin Spice, the product page has a couple great and simple recipes. There’s a spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte that’s basically just Baileys and coffee and cinnamon if you feel ~fancy~. There’s a Pumpkin Spice Milkshake that is everything you want and more. (“More” being it has alcohol in it.) There’s even a Pumpkin Spice Chai which is what I will now imagine Kermit is sipping on whenever someone shares the Kermit tea meme during the fall.

Of course, if you don’t feel like getting fancy, you could always put Baileys Pumpkin Spice on ice. It’s easy. It rhymes. It’s meant to be.

Captain Morgan

Baileys isn’t the only one bringing solid competition to the alcoholic pumpkin spice game. If rum is more your thing, Captain Morgan’s Jack-O’Blast adds pumpkin spice to the spiced rum. Also, it comes in a pumpkin-shaped bottle, which is pretty adorable and almost makes up for the fact that it’s called “Jack-O’Blast.” Last year, Trader Joe’s debuted a Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur. Per an Instagram caption announcing the drink, the liqueur “presents with warm vanilla on the nose, followed by the flavors of smooth pumpkin & rich caramel — with a host of seasonal spices on the finish.” It doesn’t appear to be back on Trader Joe’s shelves as of yet, but they didn’t announce the drink until well until October. Patience, my pumpkin spice grasshopper.

If you can’t wait until then, Baileys has your spiked pumpkin spice covered. You can find where it’s sold in stores near you on their website or buy it online via Drizly. Happy sipping, my pumpkin spice friends.