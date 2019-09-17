The Pumpkin Spice Latte may have made its famously early debut in August this year, prompting the annual avalanche of pumpkin products to hit, but at least one pumpkin connoisseur held off into mid-September. Your favorite chain was finally visited by the Great Pumpkin last night, and all of Trader Joe's pumpkin products for 2019 have officially hit shelves. Knowing that this is both an exciting and perhaps overwhelming time for the pumpkin stans out there, I went ahead and braved our local Trader Joe's and took photos of every single pumpkin thing I could find, so you can be fully prepared for your imminent TJ's run.

Fans of the chain will be relieved to know that most of the pumpkin products are returners, meaning that their faves are safe. There are, however, a few newer shakeups in the pumpkin lineup, just to keep things fresh. This year you'll be able to get everything from a savory Pumpkin Bisque to a sweet Pumpkin Joe-Joe to the iconically delicious smelling Pumpkin Body Butter, so basically if you don't walk out of TJ's a sentient pumpkin at least once in the next few months, you did TJ's wrong.

Without any further ado, here are 29 photos of pumpkin products that I concerned many shoppers at my local TJ's by taking up and down the aisles to my trash pumpkin heart's content.

Pumpkin O's

Your regular O's are shaking. Also, perk for anyone with dietary restrictions: these are vegan and gluten-free. Plus, they'll make your milk/milk substitute taste like pumpkin, which is all you can ever really ask for in this world.

Organic Pumpkin Frosted Toaster Pastries

I'm going to take the liberty of writing you some fan fiction for yourself right now, in which it is a breezy autumn day, and you are cozied on the couch, eating a warm oozing pumpkin toaster pastry with one hand and sipping coffee with the other. (You're welcome.)

Pecan Pumpkin Instant Oatmeal

The power of pumpkin is already known, but when you add the punch of pecan, that's when she becomes truly unstoppable. Now imagine this with some maple peanut butter spooned in and tell me you didn't just ascend to another realm of being.

Pumpkin Ravioli

In case the words "Pumpkin Ravioli" didn't already break your brain, please consider that these are honey roasted and also contain ricotta, brown sugar, and molasses. It's this ravioli's world and we're all just living in it.

Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies

These are "Petite" Pumpkin Spice Cookies, meaning they are the ideal pumpkin spice choice for sneaking into movie theaters, hosting yourself a very fancy in-office afternoon tea, or any other pumpkin purpose you can dream up.

Pumpkin Joe-Joe's

Behold: Your beloved Joe-Joe's get their own little cartoon stem for a limited time, when they ascend to their truest, most delicious form during the spooky season.

Pumpkin Bisque

Not to be a basic bisque, but this might just be one of the most delicious things TJ's has ever had period, let alone in the pumpkin lineup. Look at this full pound of golden liquid autumnal glory. There is nothing it can't achieve.

Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps

I'm assuming that if you're reading this article in a linear fashion that you, too, just had an out of body experience imagining these dipped in the aforementioned Pumpkin Bisque. I'll give you a moment to collect yourself.

Pumpkin Bagels

Is it truly even fall until you have consumed a pumpkin bagel? But I'm going to need to take a step back with y'all and fully appreciate this one, because it comes with pumpkin spice "bits" inside of it. I already love it to "bits."

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bagels

If you've got dietary restrictions, you can count on Joe to have your back. The gluten-free version of your beloved pumpkin bagels is here to save the day.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread

Worried that people aren't going to think you're hardcore enough if you show up with a pumpkin bagel and mere mortal regular cream cheese? Go big or go home by topping it with this matching spread.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Why stop at simply eating pumpkin things when you can have the power of pumpkin flowing in your legitimate veins? In case the pumpkin wasn't already a selling point, please consider that it also has orange peel in it. PSL who?

Pumpkin Ice Cream

I dare you to think of even one ice cream or ice cream topping that pumpkin ice cream wouldn't pair well with. I rest my (delicious) case.

Pumpkin Spice Rooibos Herbal Blend

I am aware that as a 65-year-old woman trapped in a millennial's body that I am the only one on the internet whose excitement for this tea borders on truly humiliating, but I will stand in my truth. And I will also put a dash of milk and sugar in it, thank you very much.

Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce

I would argue this just barely squeaks into the pumpkin clique, but I'm counting it because pumpkin is a primary ingredient just the same. And who am I to decide which pumpkins do and do not belong? We are all of us the same in the eyes of Jack the Pumpkin King.

Pumpkin Recipe Dog Treats

Now you and your furriest friends can enjoy the glory that is pumpkin season as one, the way it was always meant to be. Just make sure you're grabbing the plate with the Joe-Joe's and not, uh, whatever "Pumpkin Recipe" means.

Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar

Your favorite limited batch flavor of Perfect bar is back, and you can find it on TJ's shelves. Just make sure to grab them while you can — in my experience these tend to sell out fast. (Likely because I am buying them all, but I digress.)

Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque

What, you thought we were getting metal when you saw the Pumpkin Bisque? Think again, punks. This butternut squash version comes finished with brown butter and sage, because TJ's did not come to this pumpkinpalooza to play.

Organic Pumpkin

The pumpkin epicenter. The first pumpkin star that sparked life into the pumpkin universe. The guiding light back to our pumpkin home. It may not be as flashy as the rest of TJ's pumpkin fare, but it is the foundation upon which they all rest, and for that it deserves your utmost respect.

Pumpkin Butter

Put it on toast. Put it on a scone. Put it on a pumpkin. Put it on a spoon which then goes directly in your mouth. There truly is no wrong way to pumpkin butter.

Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix

It would be extremely remiss of me to post a photo of pumpkin waffle mix without also informing you can you can, at this very present moment, purchase a mini pumpkin-shaped waffle maker on Amazon for $10 right now. Live your Instagrammiest dreams.

Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix

There is only one rule in the pumpkin baked goods world, and it is that there is no such thing as "too many" pumpkin baked goods. Pro tip: baked the muffin version of this with chocolate chips and a big ole dollop of cream cheese in the middle. You're welcome in advance.

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix

As usual, our dear friend Joe is out here repping for anyone with dietary restrictions who also wants to live inside of a warm pumpkin loaf all through fall until the New Year drags us out kicking and screaming.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookie Mix

I never thought I'd be reading a combination of words like "Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookie Mix" and be able to behold their beauty without trembling, but here I am. I'm not sure if this is a new product, but it's certainly the first time I've ever seen it, and now serves as the closest thing I have to proof of love at first sight.

Greek Pumpkin Yogurt

I eat six of these a week. Sometimes more. You know the carriage in Cinderella that turns back into a pumpkin? That is me, steadily becoming more pumpkin and less human with every one of these absurdly delicious yogurts I devour.

Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

Imagine these with salsa. Now imagine these with guac. Now imagine these as fully loaded pumpkin tortilla nachos, smothered in shredded cheese, beans, and sour cream, and tell me you did not just feel something shake you to your pumpkin core.

Pumpkin Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Yeah, that's right. Joe took a look at a pumpkin and thought to himself, "How can I make it even more pumpkin?" And thus, pumpkin seeds coasted in the spices of themselves were born.

Pumpkin Body Butter

Tired: Eating pumpkin. Wired: BECOMING THE PUMPKIN. Now you can at last achieve your final and most brilliant form, coating your body in that which you love to eat most.

Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Candle

Now you can bask in the afterglow of your kitchen's pumpkin carnage by wafting it all throughout the house. Let every guest who enters know of what has happened here; of the pumpkin things you have conquered; the autumnal dreams you have lived.