It pains me to put in writing, but the San Francisco 49ers have lost Super Bowl LIV. I know, I’ll give you a moment of silence, some space to be in your feelings. When you’re ready to come back and come out on top, I have just the thing that will cure your broken Super Bowl heart: 19 losing Super Bowl Instagram captions that will soothe your weary soul. If nothing else you can get that itty, bitty dopamine hit from seeing your Instagram crush like your post.

The internet and world at large are full of quotes about winning. How it isn’t everything, it’s the only thing. How winners act and think and breathe and never quit. The word “winning” has been in catchphrases, in choruses, in every sports drink commercial you can imagine. But where is the good loser content we crave? Because at the end of the day—specifically Super Bowl Sunday—we can’t all be winners.

It’s time to dry those tears, half-ironically cue up Beck’s “Loser,” and enjoy these captions that will ease the pain of losing the big game. After all, laughter and inspiring Instagram quotes are the best medicine. And for what they cannot cure, there is nacho cheese and beer.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

1. “My diet was primarily cheese-based so I think we all know who really won the Super Bowl.”

Cheese is always a winner.

2. “I never lose. Either I win or I learn.” ― Nelson Mandela

3. “Winning and losing isn't everything; sometimes, the journey is just as important as the outcome.” ― Alex Morgan

4. “When you lose, you're more motivated. When you win, you fail to see your mistakes and probably no one can tell you anything.” ― Venus Williams

5. “You can't succeed if you don't know what losing is.” ― Garth Brooks

A little Garth Brooks always softens the blow.

6. “It's okay to lose. Losing teaches you something. Having to try and going through the trials and tribulations to actually overcome, to get there, to win, to triumph, that's what makes life interesting.” ― Elizabeth Banks

7. “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose.” ― Bill Gates

8. “Whether you win or lose, there is always Beyoncé.”

Also see: Blue Ivy.

9. “You've got to lose to know how to win.” ― Steven Tyler

There are, like, 300 different varieties of this quote...but Steven Tyler only said this one. Use that to your Instagram advantage.

10. “Sometimes when you fail, it allows you the opportunity to grow more motivation and get more intense about your training.” — Abby Wambach

11. “We didn't lose the game; we just ran out of time.” — Vince Lombardi

12. “Well, at least I ate like a champ today.”

All wings, all day!

13. “You can’t be afraid to fail. It’s the only way you succeed.” — Lebron James

14. “There's nothing wrong with being a loser, it just depends on how good you are at it.” — Billie Joe Armstrong

15. “Sorry for the things I said when we were losing.”

16. “I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” — Michael Jordan

17. “At least my Puppy Bowl pick won.”

If nothing else, there's always puppies.

Shutterstock

18. “If anything, you know, I think losing makes me even more motivated.” ― Serena Williams

19. “...at least we still got second?”

That's got to count for something, right?