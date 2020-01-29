We are T-minus four days until Super Bowl 2020. Have you been stretching out your limbs and your dip-friendly athleisure? Do you know where your red and gold garb is? If you’ll be cheering on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. CT, I’ve got some Super Bowl 2020 Instagram Captions that’ll suit everything you’ll feel throughout the game, from pride to excitement to way too full from cheese.

There are many directions you can go with your Super Bowl LIV captions. You can go punny. You can go inspirational. You can even go food-centric. The point is that you make this national sporting event about you, the football team you care most about, and the delicious Super Bowl snacks you’ve got at your watch party. Seriously. I want to see pictures of your elaborate snack spreads or I will not believe they happened.

Whether you’ll be sharing your scarlet and gold game-day outfits, your Super Bowl 2020 food spread, or a photoshopped picture of you and Jimmy Garoppolo, there is an Instagram caption for you beyond the standard “Go 49ers!” And please, don’t resort to just writing “Super Bowl 2020” but the zeroes are football emojis. You’re better than that. Here are 19 San Francisco 49ers-themed Instagram captions that will get you ready for the big game.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

1. “Nothing finer than a 49er.”

It’s rhyming. It’s relevant. It’s scientifically true.

2. “I don’t bet against really good players.”

Said by really good player George Kittle about fellow really good player Jimmy Garoppolo.

3. LIVin’ the dream.

It’s Super Bowl LIV. Please pun accordingly. See also: LIVing it up. LIVe laugh love. LIVin’ on a prayer.

4. "It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up." — Vince Lombardi

5. "That ain't it, Chiefs."

*puts on sunglasses*

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

6. “Ready to strike gold.”

Did you really think you were going to make it through this list without a goldrush pun?

7. “You’re either a 49ers fan or you’re wrong.”

Facts.

8. “Came for the 49ers. Stayed for the guac.”

Can also substitute in beer, White Claw, nachos, pigs in a blanket, a cookie cake the size of my face, etc. Unfortunately, there are no substitutions for the 49ers.

9. "Just remember, football is 80 percent mental and 40 percent physical." — Little Giants

Nostalgia doesn’t abide by the rules of math.

10. “My favorite number is six.”

An homage to the five Super Bowl rings the 49ers already have and the one they’re vying for on Sunday.

11. “There's only one reason for doing anything that you set out to do. If you don't want to be the best, then there's no reason going out and trying to accomplish anything.” — Joe Montana

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

12. “Jimmy Garoppolo, you’re a 10.”

I mean, it can’t be a coincidence his jersey is #10.

13. “Feeling good as Gould.”

Did you really think you were going to make it through this list without a second goldrush pun that applied to 49er’s placekicker Robbie Gould?

14. “Hot Boyzz”

This caption is best paired with an IG of some wings or a plate of jalapeño-laden nachos.

15. “Hot Boyzz University, Class of 2020”

Fun fact: Kwon Alexander graduated from HBU summa cum laude.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

16. “Be Legen-dairy”

This is the punny, 49ers-themed caption your extravagant Super Bowl cheese board deserves.

17. “Feels great, baby.”

It’s the three words everyone wants to hear from Jimmy Garoppolo: feels great, baby.

18. “Forever faithful.”

49ers fans are called Faithful for a reason. Fair-weathers need not apply.

19. “George Kittle. That’s it. That’s the tweet.”

It speaks for itself.

20. “Baby girl, we’re golden.”

If you plan on spending most of the game scrolling through TikTok, this is the “ay yo, super bowl check” aesthetic you seek.

21.“Today I will do what others won't so tomorrow I can accomplish what others can't.” - Jerry Rice

This can refer to football, to teamwork, or to eating the last mozzarella stick.

If all else fails, fine, OK, you can write "Go 49ers!" but the "O" must a football emoji.