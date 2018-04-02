If you're anything like me, you love a good meander through Forever 21's website every once in a while. They've got pretty much everything you could ever need, from clothes to home accessories, and it's all at a price that's just right for a couple between-paychecks-impulse-buys — and who doesn't love to add a few of those to their cart every now and again? But what you might not realize is that Forever 21 actually has a ton of great items for readers that they'll be sure to fall for — think cozy loungewear, interesting decor items and, of course, lots of mugs and pillows and face masks and other lit-lover must-haves. And the best part is that none of them will break the bank, so you can feel free to change it up as often as you want.

The 19 picks below range from comfy clothes to wear to affordable homewares that will make your reading nook cozier and more functional than ever. Whether you've been looking to update your space to a more summery vibe, have been desperate to find a replacement for those threadbare pajamas, or you just want a some new sticky tabs to mark your favorite pages, Forever 21 has totally got you covered. Just try to get through this list without adding at least one thing to your cart.

A Rose Gold Mini Speaker So You Can Jam Out While You Read Forever 21 If you're the sort of person who needs a little background noise while reading, this pretty portable speaker was made for you. Small enough to carry with you to any room, and chic enough to blend in with even the nicest decor. BPM Bluetooth Mini Portable Speaker, $14.95, Forever 21

A Watermelon Beach Towel So You Can Lounge In Style This Summer Forever 21 Summer is on its way — which means beach (and park) reading season. This watermelon bath towel is perfect for long days reading in the sun. Watermelon Bath Towel, $22.90, Forever 21

This Pajama Top That's Perfect For A Sunday Full Of Reading Forever 21 If a lazy Sunday at home in your reading chair sounds like a dream come true, then this sweatshirt is what you need to be wearing while you do it. Pastel blue and white brings loungewear into the spring, but long sleeves keep you warm during those chilly transition evenings. Living The Dream Graphic PJ Top, $14.90, Forever 21

A Pair Of Adorable Socks To Keep You Super Cozy All Year Round Forever 21 Socks are pretty much a prerequisite for reading at home, so why not make them as adorable as possible? These polka dot numbers will go with any pair of pajamas or loungewear you've got, and at less than $3 you can buy as many as you want. Polka Dot Crew Socks, $2.90, Forever 21

Hexagon Shelves To Display Your Most Special Bookish Items Forever 21 These incredible cool hexagonal shelves are perfect for storing your most prized bookish knickknacks from special edition books to Funko Pop dolls and even smaller framed literary prints. Wooden Hexagon Shelves, $12.90, Forever 21

A Punny Candle Perfect For Lit-Lovers Everywhere Forever 21 You probably can't resist lighting a nice scented candle during a cozy reading night in, whatever the season, and this pun-tastic candle is the perfect edition to any lit-lover's space. Plus once the candle is done you can keep the glass to store magnetic bookmarks, or other office supplies. Illume Scented Candle, $9.90, Forever 21

A Mermaid Print Blanket That Will Update Your Throw To Summer Status Forever 21 Update your cozy throw to summer status with this turquoise mermaid print blanket. It's super soft and warm for the nighttime, and gorgeous to throw over a reading chair during the day. Mermaid Scale Print Blanket, $14.90, Forever 21

A Fruity Face Mask To Pamper While You Get Lost In A Book Forever 21 Nothing is more luxurious than a good sheet mask while you sit back and relax with your current read. There are tons on offer at Forever 21 including this Gold Kiwi mask which sounds perfect for warmer days ahead. The SAEM Natural Gold Kiwi Mask Sheet, $1.90, Forever 21

A Loungewear Set That's Ideal For Warmer Days Ahead Forever 21 Tuck those heavy winter pajamas in the back of your closet and grab these sunny shorts instead. A cute cloud theme calls to mind bright blue skies on sunny spring days and will put you in only the best mood while you get stuck into a good read. Cloud 09 Pajama Set, $14.90, Forever 21

A Chic Mug That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is Forever 21 People will be wondering where you got this mug every time you take it out of the cupboard... I'll leave it up to you whether to reveal the secret. Goldtone-Rim Ceramic Mug, $5.90, Forever 21

A Tote That Shows Everyone Just How Wordy You Really Are Forever 21 You need a new tote to carry all of your books and other essentials on your spring and summertime adventures, and this one is just chih and tongue-in-cheek enough to be a perfect edition to any reader's wardrobe. Blah Blah Blah Graphic Tote Bag, $3.90, Forever 21

An HP Baseball Jersey So You Can Rep The Only Team That Matters Forever 21 You just can't make a list of bookish merch without including something from the wizarding world. This Harry Potter-inspired baseball jersey was made for summer-wear and it's comfortable enough to lounge at home in but cool enough to wear out, too. Harry Potter-inspired Baseball Jersey, $15.99, Forever 21

A Pineapple Print Pillow To Bring The Summer Inside Pillows are a must for any reading space, but switching them out for the seasons will keep your nook feeling fresh. This pineapple print number is perfect for the warmer weather ahead... and it would go great with that mermaid throw, just saying. Pineapple Print Pillow, $9.99, Forever 21

Feline Sticky Notes So You Can Mark Your Favorite Quotes Forever 21 If you're a reader who can't bear to mark their pages, these feline sticky notes were made for you. Tab your favorite quotes and passages without the permanence of pen. Keep them in your purse for whenever inspiration strikes. OOLY Colored Cat Tab Set, $1.90, Forever 21

A Photo Mobile To Hang All Of Your Bookish Post Cards And Prints Forever 21 Readers know that you can aquire a ton of bookish prints and postcards throughout the years, whether from Etsy impulse buys or freebies from author events, pre-order campaigns, and conferences. Finally put them all to good use in this chic copper mobile display that will look gorgeous hanging over your reading chair. Kikkerland Copper Photo Mobile, $12.90, Forever 21

A Pack Of Highlighters Because You Forgot How Fun It Is To Color Your Books Forever 21 If you are the sort of reader who doesn't mind marking up their books, put the black pen away and get reaquainted with some highlighters. These skinny neon numbers are definitely not the ones you used to study in college, and they're fruit scented for some added fun nostalgia. Ooly Retractable Highlighter Set, $8.90, Forever 21

A Pair Of Luxe Headphones So You Can Listen To Audiobooks In Style Forever21 If you're a literary podcast or audiobook reader, treat yourself to a chic pair of headphones that will look great with whatever outfit you're rocking, from a pretty summer dress to your most casual loungewear. Rose-Tone On-Ear Headphones, $14.90, Forever 21

Cat Slippers Because You Can Never Have Enough Comfy Footwear Forever 21 You can never have enough slippers, let's be honest. These pastel-colored cat slippers are cool, cozy, and bright enough to keep you in a spring state of mind, even if the night's are still a bit chilly. Fleece Cat Face Slippers, $8, Forever 21