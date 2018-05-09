19 Last-Minute Mother’s Day 2018 Gifts That Are Still Thoughtful
I hate to be the bearer of bad news here, but if you still haven't managed to pick up something nice for your mom for Mother's Day, then you're seriously running out of time. Did you just panic a little bit? Yeah, I thought so. Even if you feel like Mother's Day is just a Hallmark holiday, I'm pretty sure that your mom doesn't see it that way... and given the fact that she's been there for you since — oh, I don't know — the beginning, she's entitled to at least some token of your affection on May 13. Enter these last-minute thoughtful Mother's Day that will make your favorite mama feel special even if the occasion did kind of fall off your calendar.
If you prefer to go the DIY route or to give experiences instead of items, you'll find some ideas here that are up your alley. Feeling intimidated by DIY or just too far from home to spend QT with Mom for the occasion? No worries. You'll also find links to items that you can actually buy, wrap, and gift below. At the risk of sounding totally cliché, it really is the thought that counts, so no matter what you pick up for Mom for Mother's Day — or how long you wait to pick it up — she'll be thrilled that you made the effort.
A Breakfast Date
If your mom is anything like mine, she'll be just as appreciative of experiences as wrapped gifts. Offer to treat Mom to an indulgent Mother's Day breakfast. Whether you take her out to her favorite restaurant or cook up some waffles at home, she'll be thrilled to kick off her day with family (and no dirty dishes to clean).
Clever Glassware
Do you and Mom share a love for bright and early bubbly? This super cute "momsa" glass is the perfect way to celebrate that, and to get your mom excited for the years of toasts you'll share in the future. Bonus points for that clever wordplay.Buy Now
Loving Spoonful
OK, so it might be a little cheesy, but there's no better way to remind your mom of how much she means to you than to plant a declaration of love directly in her cereal every morning. She'll feel like you're having breakfast together even when you're far apart.Buy Now
A Framed Photo
Is there anything that moms love more than family pictures? Dig through the archives and find some photographic favorites that Mom never quite got around to framing. It will mean a lot to her to see you making such an effort to make her memories tangible and front and center.
Instant Camera
Arm Mom with the tools she needs to document tons of future family memories in an instant (literally). This is a pricier option, but it will pay off in years of fun photos.Buy Now
Homemade Baked Goods
Break out the old family recipes or take to Pinterest to find the ultimate cupcake concoction. Either way, Mom will appreciate the time you took to actually make her a treat instead of just buying one. Plus, it's fun for the whole family if you share!
DIY Potted Plant
Even if your mom is a gardener extraordinaire, she'll be happy to have some of the dirty work (get it?) done for her. Go to the local garden store and pick up some plants, soil, and a pretty planter, then assemble a beautiful piece that Mom can display outside or in the house. If she's short on gardening supplies, you can pick up a new watering can to help her tend to her gift too.
A Spa Day
I mean, need I say more? I've never met a mom who would willingly turn down the offer of a luxurious spa day, especially if that spa day involves quality time with one of her kids. Treat your mom to the most upscale services, but don't be afraid to join in for a quick facial or pedicure.
Bath Bombs
If you're not feeling up for a trip to the spa with Mom or if a day of relaxing treatments for two isn't quite in your budget this year, bring the spa to her with this set of bath bombs. There are eight unique fragrances, each of which contains natural ingredients like shea butter and essential oils.Buy Now
Gold Scrub
$16.10
If the name of this item isn't enough to convince you that it's just the thing to make your mother feel like the queen that she is, allow me to tell you more. Apparently, this 24 carat gold scrub will help eliminate dead skin cells and soften skin. The gold itself reduces inflammation and repairs sun damage too.Buy Now
Sparkle Notebook
Growing up, you were probably convinced that there was no one in the world busier than your mom. You might still feel that way! This notebook will allow Mom to broadcast to everyone she meets her ability to juggle it all. Plus, can you ever have too many notebooks?Buy Now
A Day "Off"
Give Mom a coupon for a full day off, then commit to running all of her errands, handling all of her tasks, and basically waiting on her hand and foot. Mother's Day could be the perfect time to pull this off, but if you and the family have other things planned for the occasion, choose a day in the future when you know your mom is going to be more stressed out.
Shopping Trip
Sure, it's fun to open gifts, but some moms might enjoy the process of picking something out alongside you even more. Offer to chauffeur Mama Bear to her favorite store so she can choose her ideal present, then pick up the tab for lunch so you can share a beautiful day together.
A Surprise Visit
If you live far from home or haven't seen Mom in a while, there's no better way to remind her of how important she is to you than to just show up. Book yourself a last-minute flight or jump in the car early in the morning so you can be home for Mother's Day breakfast. I guarantee you that there's nothing she would want more.
Neck And Shoulder Massager
This ergonomically designed neck and shoulder massager is built with textured nodes so that when you're wearing it, it feels like real human hands are giving your sores muscles some TLC. It also has three different speeds and the option for extra soothing heat. Just try and tell me that Mom won't be obsessed with it.Buy Now
Classic Movie Night
Does Mom have a favorite movie from her childhood that she never gets to watch, or is there a show that you used to watch together that's since fallen off your collective radar? Organize a viewing party complete with snacks and cozy blankets.
Girl Power Book
$24.25
Chances are that your mom has taught you much of what you know about life and work. Repay the favor with this book that features wisdom from similarly powerful ladies. Mom will love curling up with it and reading more about the stories behind fascinating success stories.Buy Now
Laptop Case
You would never allow your mom to leave the house looking un-stylish, so why should her laptop be caught looking anything but cute? This faux marble hard laptop case is a pretty and practical gift that Mom will use every day.Buy Now
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
When in doubt, you can pretty much never go wrong with chocolate as a gift. This 12-piece set of chocolate covered strawberries is also decorated with spring colors and flowers that are perfect for Mother's Day. If you're lucky, maybe Mom will even share with you.Buy Now