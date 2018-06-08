19 Movies About Sisterhood Streaming Right Now That'll Make You Appreciate Your BFFs So Much

Listen, sisters. It's a hard time out there for women. Practically every week, a woman bravely exposes some male public figure for an alleged abuse of power and privilege. The past year has been difficult, but it's also made sisterhood more important than ever before. Hopefully you already have your own group of women to love and support in your life, but if you don't, know that you'll probably find your crew soon — everyone's looking for one, after all. Until then, you can take inspiration from these 19 movies about sisterhood, which are all streaming right now.

When you look at this list, you'll probably notice that almost all of them happen to be outrageously funny. Take Girls Trip, for example. The movie stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as a group of friends who have grown apart. They decide to get together in New Orleans for the Essence Festival, and their adventures — or some might say misadventures — end up producing one of the funniest movies of the last few years.

Yet while plenty of these movies are truly LOL-worthy, they also all have a lot of heart. In fact, every one of these films proves that without girlfriends, life wouldn't just be more boring, but it would also be much more difficult. If you're feeling like you need to enjoy some cinematic sisterhood, make sure to check out each of these movies featuring great stories of female friendship.

1. 'Girls Trip' Universal Pictures on YouTube It might be the ultimate sisterhood movie ever, or it's at least the funniest. You can stream it on HBO Go now.

2. 'Mamma Mia!' Universal Pictures/YouTube Two generations of women and their BFFs have an uproarious time in this musical masterpiece. It stars Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried as a mother-daughter duo that will warm your heart. Check it out on Netflix

3. 'Tortilla Soup' Samuel Goldwyn Films/YouTube Hulu's Tortilla Soup is about literal sisters, and even though they didn't necessarily choose each other, you can still learn a lot from them.

4. 'Bachelorette' RADiUS-TWC/YouTube Four former friends get together to rediscover their sisterhood in this dark comedy that's available on Netflix.

5. 'Nine To Five' 20th Century Fox/YouTube Consider this the original sisterhood movie, because when three coworkers get together to get revenge on a chauvinistic boss, girl power ensues. Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton make for a dream cast, and you can check it out on HBO Go.

6. 'Sister Code' GVN Releasing/YouTube This movie also features three actual sisters, who happen to be played by ANTM's Eva Marcille, Amber Rose, and Drew Sidora. You can find it on Netflix.

7. 'Very Good Girls' Tribeca Films/YouTube Since movies about guys trying to lose their virginities like Superbad could be considered "brotherhood movies," that makes this one about two female friends planning to each have sex before graduating a sisterhood movie. It's available on Amazon Prime.

8. 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' Columbia Pictures/YouTube If you want a super-fun female empowerment movie that entails three legendary actors (Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore) who even inspired a Destiny's Child song, you need to watch this one on HBO Go.

9. 'Fun Mom Dinner' Zero Media on YouTube Moms need to have fun too, and they might even create sisterhood-like bonds while doing it. You can catch the hilarity on Netflix.

10. 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' New World Pictures/YouTube Sisterhood in the '80s included a lot of scrunchies and leg warmers, and it truly is fun to watch Girls Just Want To Have Fun. You can find it on Hulu.

11. 'Step Sisters' Netflix on YouTube This Netflix original movie has everything you want in a sisterhood movie, from friendly competition to incredible step routines.

12. 'Sex And The City' New Line Cinema/YouTube With the recent 20th anniversary of Sex and the City's premiere, this one is a must-watch. Fortunately, it's available on HBO Go.

13. 'Bad Moms' STX Entertainment on YouTube Again, moms can have fun too, and the main characters in this great movie definitely have a blast. You can find it on the Showtime app on Hulu.

14. 'Stick It' Touchstone Pictures/YouTube You probably remember this movie from the early 2000s, and it's available for re-watch on HBO Go now.

15. 'Little Women' clairedanesvideos on YouTube Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Susan Sarandon star in this classic sisterhood tale. Check it out on Netflix and re-live your childhood.

16. 'The Little Hours' New Trailer Buzz on YouTube On Amazon Prime, you can watch this hilarious dark comedy that's about a different kind of sisterhood — the convent kind.

17. 'Steel Magnolias' Columbia Tristar/YouTube Parton stars in another sisterhood classic, this time one a bit more bittersweet, in Steel Magnolias. The 1989 film is available on Hulu's Showtime app.

18. 'Ibiza' Netflix on YouTube Phoebe Robinson, Gillian Jacobs, and Vanessa Bayer make up the ultimate "squad goals" in this fun new Netflix movie.