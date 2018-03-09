The Boys are back in town, and no rough-hewn man is safe from their taste this time around. Queer Eye has returned as a Netflix original series, with a new Fab Five polishing diamonds in the rough to a classy shine. For those of you who can't get enough of their style and camaraderie, here are 19 movies Queer Eye fans need to watch ASAP.

The show has always been an irresistible mix of the best bits from every stripe of reality show — home makeovers, cooking tutorials, glamorous shopping sprees, personal improvement, and of course, The Big Reveal... except Queer Eye has a full suite of them. The movies on this list exemplify the Fab Five's expert taste in design, grooming, fashion, culture, and food. Some lean some heavier on one element, like the self-explanatory Chef's Table, and others are a sampler pack of the best of each, like The Bitter Tears Of Petra Von Kant's high-drama, high-style tale of a fashion designer with a wig to cover every negative impulse.

Much like the Queer Eye reboot, which has a heavier focus on the individual personalities and stories of the men being made over, many of these movies put emotions up front and tell heartwarming tales with a beautiful background. Regardless of who your favorite guy on the show is, these films should satisfy any and all fans.