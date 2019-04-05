Make room on your nightstands, fantasy nerds! I've got 19 new fantasy novels for your spring reading list, and you're going to want to add them to your seasonal TBR. No matter whether you are looking to start a new series, read the next installment in one of your favorites, or just enjoy a standalone novel, this list has all your fantasy-reading needs covered.

Spring is all about rebirth, so if you have never read much fantasy lit before, now is the perfect time to reinvent your reading habits by branching out into a new and different genre. Any of the standalone fantasy novels and series-starters on the list below would make a great introduction to the genre, so consider this your jumping-off point to exciting, new reads!

Dedicated fantasy fans will also find great additions to their spring reading lists here. This season is chock-full of series-continuations and all-new adventures, all ready for you to enjoy, so really — what are you waiting for? Check out the 19 new fantasy novels I've picked out for your spring TBR below, and they'll definitely make your spring and summer reading a lot more magical:

'The Candle and the Flame' by Nafiza Azad Coming out on May 14, Nafiza Azad's debut novel, The Candle and the Flame, centers on Fatima, a young woman who survived the destruction of her city by chaotic djinn. Now protected by the djinns of order, Fatima's city has rebuilt and thrived, but the death of one of its guardians could change everything. Click here to pre-order.

'Storm of Locusts' by Rebecca Roanhorse The follow-up to Trail of Lightning author Rebecca Roanhorse's debut novel, Storm of Locusts takes readers back inside the world of Dinétah. This time around, monster hunter Maggie must fight to rescue her friends from a cult led by the White Locust. Storm of Locusts lands in stores on April 23. Click here to pre-order.

'No Country for Old Gnomes' by Delilah S. Dawson and Kevin Hearne From Kill the Farm Boy authors Delilah S. Dawson and Kevin Hearne comes this hilarious new fantasy comedy. No Country for Old Gnomes centers on the once-human King Gustave, who must try to stop an impending civil war between halflings and gnomes. You can pick it up on April 16. Click here to pre-order.

'The Everlasting Rose' by Dhonielle Clayton In this sequel to The Belles, Dhonielle Clayton returns to her beauty-obsessed created world. The Everlasting Rose follows Camellia and her friends as they fight an illegitimate government and endeavor to return their land's rightful ruler to the throne. Click here to buy.

'Nest of the Monarch' by Kay Kenyon Landing in stores on April 16, this dramatic final volume in Kay Kenyon's alt-historical Dark Talents series follows SIS agent Kim Tavistock as she spies on the Nazis. With the Third Reich developing its ultra-secret Monarch program, which uses Talented individuals as enforcers in a heinous scheme. With all of Europe standing behind Monarch and against her, Kim will need all her strength — and a little more — to save her continent from destruction. Click here to pre-order.

'Descendant of the Crane' by Joan He In a world where magic is outlawed, a new ruler turns to the work of a soothsayer to learn what killed her father. Joan He's YA debut, Descendant of the Crane comes to bookstores on April 12. Click here to pre-order.

'Nocturna' by Maya Motayne Out on May 7, this series opener from debut author Maya Motayne centers on Finn, a face-changing thief who finds herself forced to carry out a dangerous — and nigh impossible — mission, or risk losing the magic that makes her life possible. The job puts Finn on a collision course with Prince Alfehr, who, still reeling from the loss of his older brother, is willing to do anything to get him back. Click here to pre-order.

'Middlegame' by Seanan McGuire Caught somewhere between humanity and godhood, twins Roger and Dodger have been created for a destiny that everyone, including themselves, should hope never comes to pass. Click here to pre-order.

'We Hunt the Flame' by Hafsah Faizal The first installment in debut author Hafsah Faizal's new fantasy series, We Hunt the Flame centers on Zafira and Nasir, two of their country's most-renowned heroes, who have secrets they must keep in order to survive. But when both are sent after a dangerous relic, and Nasir is given strict instructions to kill Zafira, their lives become infinitely more complicated. We Hunt the Flame comes out May 14. Click here to pre-order.

'The Tiger at Midnight' by Swati Teerdhala Set in an alternate version of ancient India, the first novel in debut author Swati Teerdhala's fantasy trilogy centers on Esha and Kunal, two young people on opposite sides of a brewing war, who find themselves thrown together when Esha sets out to assassinate Kunal's uncle. The Tiger at Midnight lands in bookstores on April 23. Click here to pre-order.

'All of Us with Wings' by Michell Ruiz Keil After landing a cushy gig working as a live-in nanny to Pallas, the daughter of rockstars, 17-year-old Xochi feels as if she's finally found where she belongs. But when the two girls accidentally summon two ancient avengers to deal with the darkness in the newcomer's past, Xochi finds herself forced to defend the new family she has created. Coming out at the end of the spring, All of Us with Wings lands in a store near you on June 18. Click here to pre-order.

'The Last Supper Before Ragnarok' by Cassandra Khaw The third and final installment in Cassandra Khaw's Rupert Wong trilogy, The Last Supper Before Ragnarok centers on Rupert and his friends, Case, Fitz, and Tanis, as they encounter more troublesome gods and monsters, this time from the Norse eddas. The Last Supper Before Ragnarok comes out June 11. Click here to pre-order.

'These Witches Don’t Burn' by Isabel Sterling Teen exes Hannah and Veronica are Elemental Witches, capable of harnessing the powers of fire, earth, water, and air. Following their breakup, Hannah doesn't really want to see Veronica at all, but evidence of dark magic in their Salem, Massachusetts home forces the girls to work together to solve a mystery only they believe in. Click here to buy.

'The True Queen' by Zen Cho The follow-up to Zen Cho's Sorcerer to the Crown, The True Queen centers on Muna and Sakti, two cursed sisters who must travel far from home when one of them begins to disappear. Britain's Sorceress Royal is their only hope, but in order to get her help, one of the girls must pretend to be a talented magician. Click here to buy.

'The Binding' by Bridget Collins Out on April 16, Bridget Collins' The Binding takes place in a world in which books are magical — and forbidden. Emmett is summoned to apprentice with a Bookbinder, a remarkable position he will one day hold. Seredith is the person responsible for making people's worst memories and secrets disappear, but when Emmett finds that one of Seredith's books is about him, he begins to wonder who he can trust in this brave new world. Click here to pre-order.

'Magic for Liars' by Sarah Gailey Sisters Ivy and Tabitha couldn't be more unalike. Ivy is a mundane P.I. with a drinking problem, and Tabitha is a successful professor of magic. They don't have anything in common, until a murder at the school where Tabitha works draws them into close proximity for the first time in years. You can pick up Sarah Gailey's Magic for Liars on June 4 from your favorite bookstore. Click here to pre-order.