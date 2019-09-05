Labor Day weekend came and went, which means fall is on the horizon, folks. But that doesn't mean that August's makeup, hair, and skin care launches were all about pumpkin spice and deep, rich hues. It seems like beauty brands were focusing on helping you transition effortlessly (and fabulously) into September with hydrating, lightweight moisturizers; earthy, shimmery eyeshadows; and creamy, satin-y foundations. If you're looking to revamp your routine before the leaves start changing colors, you've come to the right place.

Every month, the beauty editors at Bustle receive hundreds of products on our desks to swatch, test, and try. (It's a hard job, but we're happy to do it.) And every month, Kara McGrath, Kayla Greaves, Katie Dupere, and myself are tasked with the difficult decision of picking the very best beauty goods from the bunch. Similar to July, August's Bustle Beauty Editor Picks are a variety of makeup, hair, and skin care products that we all fell in love with, from caffeinated eye de-puffing sticks and overnight sleeping masks to heat styling sprays and floral-meets-woody fragrances. In other words, there is something for everyone.

So before you fully dive into September, stock up on some of our favorite picks from everything that came out in August. We guarantee you'll find at least one (or five) things you will want to add to your beauty routine right now.

Palm Springs Dreams Cocktail Party Eye Shadow Palette Palm Springs Dreams Cockail Party Eyeshadow Palette $45 | Too Faced Buy Now On Too Faced Leave it to Too Faced to create a gorgeous and whimsical eyeshadow palette that'll have you daydreaming about potential eyeshadow looks. This one was inspired by Palm Springs, so it's got bold and earthy shades you'd see out in the California desert, as well as bright and colorful hues from the retro and glamorous days of the '70s when Palm Springs was an It destination. It's got everything you could want in a palette, perfect to bring along on your upcoming holiday travels.

COOLA Mineral Skin Cremé COOLA Mineral Sun Silk Crème Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 $42 $29.40 | Wellness Month Buy Now On Wellness Month This new organic sunscreen from COOLA came onto my radar after I received it inside of a box of goodies in celebration of Wellness Month. The sunscreen's formula goes on super smooth, feels silky, and blends seamlessly into the skin, so you can wear it underneath makeup and not have to worry about it leaving a white cast. It's broad spectrum, so it protects from UVA and UVB rays, as well as blue light and pollution. It's also a great sunscreen option for fall and winter since it's also hydrating.

Odacité Rose Gommage Bioactive Rose Gommage $62 | Odacité Buy Now On Odacité I love exfoliating my skin, but am guilty of overdoing it from time to time. That's why I love this new gommage from clean beauty brand Odacité. It has enzymes and konjac root, which will gently get rid of the dead skin cells on your face, but also contains hyaluronic acid and rose to hydrate and soothe. Pro tip: You can also use this as a lip or eye area mask. Love a multi-use product, especially when it smells and looks as good as this one.

ILIA Eyeshadow ILIA The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Nude $38 | ILIA Buy Now On ILIA Finding a clean color makeup product that can deliver the same color, texture, and payoff as a non-clean brand's can prove to be difficult, until now. Laguna Beach-based clean beauty brand ILIA created the most beautiful six pan eyeshadow palette that is just as good if not better than what you're used to using. I personally love the Warm Nude palette which features a mix of matte, satin, and metallic finishes in browns, coppers, and nudes. All of the colors go well together, no matter how you mix them. I haven't been wearing anything else on my eyes since receiving this palette!

Tom Ford Research Crème Concentrate Tom Ford Research Crème Concentrate $450 | Tom Ford Beauty Buy Now On Tom Ford I know, I know — the cost of this moisturizer is a huge chunk of most people's rents or paychecks, but you could tell people your face is designer? Plus, this cream is so so good. It's super rich, but very lightweight and melts into your skin unlike other heavy moisturizers. My face felt instantly hydrated after applying it and looked less dull, likely thanks to its cacao, caffeine, and gyokuro ingredients which help to "energize" your skin. There's also algae extract, hyaluronic acid, and peptides — all the delicious things your skin is thirsty for. Bonus: It also looks really pretty on your vanity.

Sisley-Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask with Saffron Flowers Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask with Saffron Flowers $140 | Sisley Paris Buy Now On Sisley Paris If you have never tried a Sisley Paris mask before, first, apologize to your skin and second, procure the brand's newest sleeping mask that's perfect for the cooler, dryer fall and winter seasons to come. Because it's a sleep mask, you're advised to apply it right before bed and while you're dreaming, the thyme, honey, shea butter and a cocktail of plant-based ingredients (like saffron flower extract and macadamia oil) will soothe, hydrate, and intensely nourish your face. While most sleeping masks can be goopy and wet, this mask absorbs into your skin quickly so you don't have to worry about it ruining your pillow. It can also be used as a quick 10 minute mask, if your skin is feeling angry and irritated. Oh, and it smells delightful — need I say more?

Guerlain L'Essentiel Natural 16H Wear Foundation SPF 20 Guerlain L'Essentiel Natural 16H Wear Foundation SPF 20 $60 | Sephora Buy Now On Sephora I love this latest foundation from Guerlain for some many reasons. First, it's made with 97 percent naturally-derived ingredients, like red algae, tara gum extract, and white cocoa bean extract, all of which have skin care benefits. As a result, it's supposed to improve your complexion over time. It has built-in SPF 20 — always a plus. And it delivers a luminous, glowy finish without making you look too dewy. Although it's an investment at $60, a little goes a long way. And if you think about all the good-for-your-skin ingredients that's in it, you can consider it a two-in-one. Now, here's what the other Bustle Beauty editors are obsessing over.

Kevyn Aucoin Foundation Balm Foundation Balm $52 | Kevyn Aucoin Buy Now On Kevyn Aucoin "There were a lot of great foundation launches this month, but this one from Kevyn Aucoin was definitely the one that got me the most excited. The balm texture is like nothing I've ever tried before: It's so creamy, and has a demi-matte finish but feels super hydrating. Plus, that $52 price tag includes an awesome foundation brush that makes blending the formula into your skin a breeze." — Kara McGrath, Executive Editor of Fashion & Beauty at Bustle

Living Proof Perfect hair Day™ Heat Styling Spray Living Proof Perfect hair Day™ Heat Styling Spray $28 | ULTA Buy Now On ULTA "You know how some heat protectant sprays go on so thick that your hair essentially ends up wet again? This new one from Living Proof completely eliminates that concern. The brand developed a whole new type of valve and actuator duo that delivers a suuuuper fine mist, so your hair gets evenly coated with the protectant without feeling wet or sticky. Plus, of course, it protects your hair from temperatures up to 450°." — Kara McGrath, Executive Editor of Fashion & Beauty at Bustle

Lano Stick Lemonaid Scrubba-Balm Lano Stick Lemonaid Scrubba-Balm $16.95 | ULTA Buy Now On ULTA "I like lip scrubs a lot ~in theory~ but they tend to leave my lips kinda dry and, honestly, hurt a little bit to apply. This new scrub from Lano is shockingly creamy (thanks to the brand's signature ingredient, lanolin) but still contains enough sugar crystals to effectively slough off any roughness — plus has lemon oil and orange peel, which act as chemical exfoliators." — Kara McGrath, Executive Editor of Fashion & Beauty at Bustle

Paintbox Power Couples 'Like Magic' & 'Like Mystery' Paintbox Power Couples 'Like Magic' & 'Like Mystery' $22 | Paintbox Buy Now On Patinbox "Paintbox has been one of my favorite NYC nail salons since it opened in 2014, so I was stoked when the brand announced it would be selling polish in pairs based on color theory. This fall's Power Couple set matches a pinky nude with a champagne glitter — and I'm in love with both shades." Kara McGrath, Executive Editor of Fashion & Beauty at Bustle

Peach & Lily Cold Brew Eye Recovery Stick Peach & Lily Cold Brew Eye Recovery Stick $28 | Peach And Lily Buy Now On Peach And Lily "NYC's August heat and humidity was truly trying to end me this year, but I found some relief in cooling products like this undereye treatment from Peach & Lily. It contains a bunch of good-for-skin ingredients like cucumber extract, caffeine, and niacinamide, plus comes in a stick that makes for easy on-the-go application." — Kara McGrath, Executive Editor of Fashion & Beauty at Bustle

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Colour Correctors Magic Vanish Color Correctors $32 | Charlotte Tilbury Buy Now On Charlotte Tilbury "I'm definitely (slowly) getting over it, but the area on my face I'm most self conscious about are the hereditary dark circles that sit permanently under my eyes. Although this new color corrector from Charlotte Tilbury layers nicely under concealer, I've actually be loving using it on its own, especially on my more minimalistic makeup days. It brightens up my under eye area, but doesn't leave a cakey layer like concealer sometimes can." — Kara McGrath, Executive Editor of Fashion & Beauty at Bustle

Tower28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm Tower28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm $20 | Sephora Buy Now On Sephora "Tower28 is one of my favorite new brands on the market! All the products are vegan and free of every known skin irritant, because the founder, Amy Liu, wanted to create fun skin care and makeup that she could use without risking an eczema flare-up. Liu's latest launch are super creamy, sheer, tinted balms that I've been using as blush just about every day since I got my hands on them." — Kara McGrath, Executive Editor of Fashion & Beauty at Bustle

AVYA Skincare Travel Set AVYA Skincare Travel Set $55 | AVYA Skincare Buy Now On AVYA "This travel set has everything you need after you've finished cleansing: An anti-aging serum, an eye cream, and a moisturizer with SPF. But what makes this set stand out from the rest of the fact that Avya's line was formulated especially for people of color, and helps to reduce dark spots and inflammation, even when you're on the go. These products even come in a cute little bag, to boot; which makes them super easy to pack." — Kayla Greaves, Fashion and Beauty Features Editor at Bustle

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Loose Highlighter in Sunset Aura Kayla Anastasia Beverly Hills' Loose Highlighter — Sunset Aura $25 | Anastasia Beverly Hills Buy Now On Anastasia Beverly Hills "It takes a lot for me to be impressed by a highlighter, but this particular one from Anastasia takes the cake. It feels weightless once applied, yet still gives you a stunning glow, and offers buildable coverage. My favorite shade is Sunset Aura, but it comes in four other pretty shades as well." — Kayla Greaves, Fashion and Beauty Features Editor at Bustle

Davines Oi Hair Butter Davines Oi Hair Butter $44 | Davines Buy Now On Davines "Davines is my favorite hair brand and has been for years. I tell anyone and everyone who will listen about the brand’s products — especially the Oi line. This month, the brand added Oi Hair Butter to the already killer Oi lineup, which is like a deep conditioner sent from the gods. It is thick and luxe, leaving your hair shiny and with a musky vanilla spa-like scent that it really lovely. I can’t stop using it." — Katie Dupere, Associate Fashion and Beauty Editor at Bustle

Jo Malone Poppy & Barley Cologne Jo Malone Poppy & Barley Cologne $70 | https://www.jomalone.com/poppy-and-barley Buy Now On Jo Malone "Any time Jo Malone comes out with a new scent (which isn’t that often!), I get beyond excited. Jo Malone’s Peony & Blush Suede has been my go-to scent for years, but I can’t stop wearing the brand’s newest scent since getting my hands on it. After endlessly mulling over what exactly Poppy & Barley perfume would smell like, sniffing the scent is nothing like I’d expected. The cologne is floral and clean, with a slight woody note that makes it intriguing. I am in love with the unique scent that makes me feel strong, fierce, and unapologetically feminine all at the same time" — Katie Dupere, Associate Fashion and Beauty Editor at Bustle