August has finally arrived, which means the official countdown to fall begins. But before you retire your shimmery body highlighters and neon-colored eyeliners and fully surrender to autumn, extend what's left of summer with these beauty editor-approved July makeup, hair, and skin care launches.

Every month, the beauty editors at Bustle, The Zoe Report, and Elite Daily receive hundreds of products on our desks to swatch, test, and try. (It's a hard job, but someone's gotta do it.) And every month, Kara McGrath, Kayla Greaves, Katie Dupere, Khalea Underwood, Theresa Massony, and myself are tasked with the difficult decision of picking the very best beauty goods from the bunch. Similar to June, July's BDG Beauty Editor picks are a variety of makeup, hair, and skin care products that we all fell in love with, from $2 sheet masks and crystal-encrusted facial rollers to scalp cleansing brushes and glittery eyeshadows. In other words, there is something for everyone.

So before you fully dive into August, stock up on some of our favorite picks from everything that came out in July. We guarantee you'll find at least one (or five) things you will want to add to your beauty routine right now.

Sweet Chef Ginger Kombucha + Vitamin D Chill Mist Sweet Chef Ginger + Kombucha Chill Mist $16.99 | Sweet Chef Buy Now On Target This has been my go-to mist for the month of July. It's exactly what I need to keep my skin feeling hydrated in this dry Los Angeles heat. But what I love most — besides the very fine mist spray — is the refreshing scent of kombucha, ginger, and cucumber. It instantly transports me to a tropical destination.

Weezie Women's Short Robe Weezie Women's Short Robe $135 | Weezie Buy Now On Weezie Just because this is a robe doesn't mean it isn't a beauty product. When designing their robes, the team over at Weezie wanted to be mindful of collars and sleeves getting in the way of your face masks or cleansing routine. This short robe has no collar and is short-sleeved and short, so if you get warm when you're getting ready — like I do when I'm blowdrying and curling my hair — then this one is for you. If you like a longer robe, they've got one of those too, and the collar is smaller so you don't have to worry about getting your makeup on it when you're getting glam. The best part? You can also get your name or initials embroidered.

MEDIHEAL N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Mask MEDIHEAL N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Mask $1.99 | Walgreens There are so many sheet masks on the market, it's difficult to know which one to buy. Well, here's an impressive stat that might help you the next time you're shopping for sheet masks: MEDIHEAL is the number one sheet mask brand in Korea, according to the brand. As you might already know, Korea is hugely responsible for making sheet masks widely popular in the United States, so the fact that MEDIHEAL makes the best-selling masks in a country filled with them says something. Not just that, the brand is endorsed by celebrity makeup artist (and MUA to Meghan Markle) Daniel Martin who uses the masks to prep his client's skin before he applies makeup. I am personally a fan of their Intensive Hydrating Mask, which you can pick up at your local Walgreens for less than $2.

SkinOwl's The Glow Stick Skin Owl The Glow Stick $88 | Skin Owl Buy Now On Skin Owl I can't get enough of my jade roller and my gua sha tools, but when Skin Owl's The Glow Stick landed on my desk, it was love at first sight. But beyond just being pretty — it's encrusted with 30 Geranium stones — the beauty gadget can allegedly help lift, smooth, and contour the skin with regular use. It's also said to "emit negative electrons to rebalance and increase positive ions," thanks to the stones. Whether you believe in that or not, at the very least, know that it feels so good when used to massage a facial oil into the skin. Now, here's what the other BDG Beauty editors are obsessing over.

DHC Urumai Cream DHC Urumai Cream $29 | Dermstore Buy Now On Dermstore "Once NYC hits 90 degree weather season, I'm on the look for products that won't add even more shine to my already glistening skin. This super lightweight cream from one of my favorite Japanese skin care brands has become my go-to for summer. I have combination skin, but the brand claims it works great for all types." — Kara McGrath, Executive Fashion & Beauty Editor at Bustle

Sigma Precision Blending Brushes Sigma Precision Blending Brushes $15 | Sigma Beauty Buy Now On Sigma Beauty "Sigma has long been a favorite brush brand of mine, and I'm in love with their new Precision Blending Brushes. They're a big smaller than your usual blender, which I find makes them even easier to use to smoke out your liner or blend your crease." — Kara McGrath

Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Rapture Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Rapture $29 | Sephora Buy Now On Sephora "These glittery eyeshadows are so. darn. good. It's rare that I take home more than one shade of a single product when it lands on my desk, but for these I make an exception. While the shadow formula (which goes on super creamy, has almost no immediate fallout, and actually stays on your lids for hours) has been around for a while, Hourglass launched a bunch of amazing new colors in July. My personal favorite is Rapture, a deep cranberry that works surprisingly well for every day." — Kara McGrath

Kristin Ess Travel Size Dry Finish Working Texture Spray & Style Reviving Dry Shampoo Kristin Ess Travel Size Dry Finish Working Texture Spray & Style Reviving Dry Shampoo $4.99 | Target "Kristin Ess is definitely the hair brand I recommend most often to friends: Her formulas are amazing, and you really can't beat the prices. So I was stoked to find out that she was launching two of my favorite formulas — a texture spray and dry shampoo — in travel sizes. Even if you don't have a trip planned, these minis are a great way to make sure the products work for you before going all in on a full size!" — Kara McGrath

Holo Taco Launch Collection Holo Taco Launch Collection $60 | Holo Taco Buy Now On Holo Taco "I am a lover of all things YouTube and nails, so when Cristine Rotenberg of Simply Nailogical came out with her Halo Taco nail polish line, I moderately freaked out. I've been watching Simply for a while and know she's a stickler for a good "halo taco" (read: halo — or holographic — top coat), so I had high expectations trying her five-polish line. Rotenberg's three holographic polishes are incredible and buildable, giving a true holographic look that's scattered, flaky, or linear. But her black base color, called One-Coat Black, is the single best black nail polish I've ever tried — and I've tried many black polishes as a cute and creepy lady. I've never seen a sleek and solid black polish that competes with this glossy one-coater. I'm simply hooked." — Katie Dupere, Associate Fashion & Beauty Editor at Bustle

BECCA Glow Body Stick in Champagne Pop Glow Body Stick In Champagne Pop $48 $36 | BECCA Cosmetics Buy Now On BECCA Cosmetics "I'm not sure when my body glow obsession started, but lately, I don't feel complete without a hint of shimmer on my shoulders or legs whenever I'm showing some skin. The only sucky thing about my glow up is the mess... formulas can be really goopy, and tend to leave errant shimmer on the palms of your hands when you rub in. Becca's new Glow Body Stick in Champagne Pop eliminates most of that mess, and bonus: it's TSA-friendly, so I can shine anywhere that I please." — Khalea Underwood, Beauty Editor at The Zoe Report

CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer CoverGirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer $7.94 | Amazon Buy Now On Amazon "I am not easily impressed with concealers — in fact, I hate most of them. This concealer was the first one I've tried in awhile that I was pleasantly surprised with. I barely creased, it wasn't too runny, and it didn't settle into my fine lines as much as most concealers do." — Theresa Massony, Senior Style Editor at Elite Daily

Olay Brightening Overnight Face Mask with Vitamin C Olay Brightening Overnight Face Mask with Vitamin C $24.60 | Walmart Buy Now On Walmart "I loveeee an overnight face mask, mostly because I love that it does all the work while I sleep. And with this Olay mask, I get to wake up with brighter skin. Even better, this hydrates while you sleep, too, so it's working double time for your skin." — Theresa Massony

DevaFresh Scalp & Curl Revitalizer DevaFresh Scalp & Curl Revitalizer $24 | DevaCurl Buy Now On DevaCurl "This product is a lifesaver and a must for anyone who wears protective styles! I simply spray it in any area where I feel irritation, then rub it in using my fingers, and it instantly relieves the itchy scalp I deal with after getting my braids done — plus it smells great." — Kayla Greaves, Fashion & Beauty Features Editor at Bustle

ColorProof Scalp Cleansing Brush ColorProof Scalp Cleansing Brush $19 | ColorProof Buy Now On ColorProof "Since my hair is quite thick, I've been using a scalp cleansing brushing for over a year now. However, once I tried out ColorProof's version, I immediately threw my older one. This brush offers super long bristles that get right down to my scalp and leaves it feeling super clean and lightly massaged." — Kayla Greaves