Canada also came out on top when Expedia analyzed the highest year-over-year (YoY) increase in travelers visiting in July 2019 compared to July 2018, with Winnipeg, Canada taking the top spot. In fact, eight of the top 10 destinations with more visitors in 2019 are in Canada:

Winnipeg, Canada

Calgary, Canada

Edmonton, Canada

Halifax, Canada

Ottawa, Canada

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten (in the Caribbean)

Toronto, Canada

Montreal, Canada

Hilton Head Island, United States of America

Quebec, Canada

“Of course, what stands out about this list is the Canadian dominance,” Alexis Tiacoh, public relations manager at Expedia, tells Bustle. “Commonly referred to as the Great White North or The North, Canada offers a wealth of different experiences for travelers, like rock climbing and skiing in the Rockies, sampling maple syrup treats in Montreal, and enjoying the art and museum culture of Toronto and Vancouver.” She says that not only is Canada easily accessible by cruise ship, car, or a flight from the U.S., but travelers also have more flexibility in their trip type.

“Whether it’s a long weekend or an extended stay, Canada’s proximity to America is a major benefit for travelers looking to take an international trip without traveling too far,” Tiacoh says. “In July, the weather is pretty warm, so travelers can enjoy more of Canada’s outdoor offerings.” She says that other factors, too, could be influencing the YoY increase of travelers to Canada in July 2019, such as the Raptors’ 2018-2019 NBA Finals Championship win, music festivals, and the fact that the country also celebrated its birthday, Canada Day, on July 1.

Within the U.S., Hilton Head Island had the ninth biggest increase among Expedia users from July 2018 to July 2019, and Tiacoh thinks this may be because it’s one of America’s most-loved and picturesque beach towns. “Not only is it within driving distance of major cities — who doesn’t love a road trip? — but it offers a lot of what’s on most travelers’ summer wish lists: budget-friendly accommodations, warm weather, beaches, and fun activities,” she says.

If you want to go to any of the above — or other places — Tiacoh recommends booking flights at least three weeks in advance. “It’s best to actually purchase airfare over the weekends, and hotel rooms on Fridays,” she adds.