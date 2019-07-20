Trader Joe's has many talents, one of which is consistently releasing new and delicious products we can all happily spend our money on. If your snack cupboard is looking a little bare and the fridge has an echo, here are two new items Trader Joe's dropped this week that you'll want to grab immediately, if not sooner.

It's not just seasonal items that we can look forward to Joe introducing throughout the year. In actuality, he's got all kinds of tricks up his sleeve, and the shelves of your friendly neighborhood TJ's always hold at least one new and special surprise.

It's like last month, when I discovered they had introduced soft baked peanut butter chocolate chip cookies — so delicious that when I bit into my first cookie, a single glistening tear slid down my cheek. I was so certain nothing could get better than Joe's chocolate-covered almonds, but I was wrong, wrong, wrong.

I concede! There is something better than Joe's chocolate-covered almonds: Joe's soft baked peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.

Ever the innovator, he didn't stop there. In the last week alone, Joe quietly released two new products. He might be modest about his latest creations, but I'm here to cause a ruckus. Keep scrolling for the new products to hit the shelves and everything you need to know about them.

Strawberry Fruit Spread With Natural Rose Flavor Trader Joe's Who doesn't love a good fruit spread? Put it on your toast. Add some to your bagel. Combine it with cream cheese for a party in your mouth that you'll want to RSVP yes to over and over again. Joe knows what's up, which is why he brought this new strawberry fruit spread to stores — but it's limited edition for this season only. You've been warned. Go buy out your store's entire stock before it's too late. This isn't your average fruit spread, though. It's made with a little extra something. The spread combines the very best of fruity and floral. It's made in Belgium with simple ingredients — including strawberries, sugar, and natural rose flavor (rose!) — and will add a delightfully seasonal twist to your breakfast. Strawberry combined with rose might sound a little bizarre, but rest assured Joe was simply responding to what customers already love. Shoppers went nuts for their Lemon Elderflower Soda, Blueberry Lavender Almond Beverage, and Cold-Organic Brewed Hibiscus Lemonade. Flowers in your food and drinks are all the rage right now. We should all make time to stop and smell the roses.