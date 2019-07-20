2 New Trader Joe’s Items For July 2019 That Are Summer Game Changers
Trader Joe's has many talents, one of which is consistently releasing new and delicious products we can all happily spend our money on. If your snack cupboard is looking a little bare and the fridge has an echo, here are two new items Trader Joe's dropped this week that you'll want to grab immediately, if not sooner.
It's not just seasonal items that we can look forward to Joe introducing throughout the year. In actuality, he's got all kinds of tricks up his sleeve, and the shelves of your friendly neighborhood TJ's always hold at least one new and special surprise.
It's like last month, when I discovered they had introduced soft baked peanut butter chocolate chip cookies — so delicious that when I bit into my first cookie, a single glistening tear slid down my cheek. I was so certain nothing could get better than Joe's chocolate-covered almonds, but I was wrong, wrong, wrong.
I concede! There is something better than Joe's chocolate-covered almonds: Joe's soft baked peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.
Ever the innovator, he didn't stop there. In the last week alone, Joe quietly released two new products. He might be modest about his latest creations, but I'm here to cause a ruckus. Keep scrolling for the new products to hit the shelves and everything you need to know about them.
Strawberry Fruit Spread With Natural Rose Flavor
Who doesn't love a good fruit spread? Put it on your toast. Add some to your bagel. Combine it with cream cheese for a party in your mouth that you'll want to RSVP yes to over and over again.
Joe knows what's up, which is why he brought this new strawberry fruit spread to stores — but it's limited edition for this season only. You've been warned. Go buy out your store's entire stock before it's too late.
This isn't your average fruit spread, though. It's made with a little extra something. The spread combines the very best of fruity and floral. It's made in Belgium with simple ingredients — including strawberries, sugar, and natural rose flavor (rose!) — and will add a delightfully seasonal twist to your breakfast.
Strawberry combined with rose might sound a little bizarre, but rest assured Joe was simply responding to what customers already love. Shoppers went nuts for their Lemon Elderflower Soda, Blueberry Lavender Almond Beverage, and Cold-Organic Brewed Hibiscus Lemonade.
Flowers in your food and drinks are all the rage right now. We should all make time to stop and smell the roses.
No Sugar Dry Rubbed Uncured Bacon
Ugh. Bacon, amirite? Nothing perks my ears up like the sound of bacon sizzling in its own grease in a frying pan. Breakfast of champions. Joe is hopping on the bacon bandwagon, but he's putting his own twist on it, of course.
TJ's uncured bacon seriously cuts back on the sugar and salt, so more of us can enjoy it worry-free. If you think this means you're going to have to sacrifice on taste, you clearly don't know Joe. He has standards, damnit.
But wait — it gets better. Their supplier only uses pork that was raised crate-free and fed a vegetarian diet, without any antibiotics or hormones. Isn't it nice when you can feel better about where you food is coming from?
The pork is covered in a dry rub that's made of sea salt, fenugreek, white pepper, and allspice. Then, it's slow smoked over natural hardwood for a whopping seven to eight hours.
What results is bacon that melts in your mouth and will have you going back for seconds. Enjoy a few strips next to your toast with strawberry spread, and you've got a breakfy fit for royalty.
There you have it, folks! The two newest foods to hit TJ's this week. See you all in the parking lot as we all try to find a way to fit our bounty into our cars.