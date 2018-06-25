We all know May was a pretty stacked month when it came to star studded and fashion focused events. That put quite a bit of pressure on celebs in June to make the most out of the events that happened this month. The Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival are pretty intense heavy hitters to follow, after all. Luckily, June's events have been anything but quiet and boring. OK, so there wasn't a royal wedding but from the Tony Awards to the commencement of the On The Run Tour II, we are still definitely got our fill of knock-out, jaw-dropping looks.

This month started off with the CFDA Awards, honoring all the best and most innovative people in fashion for the year — from Raf Simons at Calvin Klein receiving the Womenswear Designer of the year to Naomi Campbell as the Fashion Icon for 2018. You better believe an event as fashion-focused as the CFDAs will bring out the industry's best... and their best looks. The Tonys and the Veuve Clicquot polo classic also happened earlier in the month, providing guests with the perfect excuse to come decked out in their peak award show and garden party outfits. Sprinkle in the MTV Movie and TV Awards and Beyonce and Jay-Z's On the Run Tour II and you have the makings of some real show stopping, crowd pleasing, "OMG, I'm dead" fashion moments. And of course, Rihanna stepped outside this month, so there's that too!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Issa Rae was the host for this year's CFDA Awards, which was a huge deal since she was the first black woman to get the gig. All eyes were on her for the whole night as she served up look after look with every outfit she wore (all made by black designers). Her Pyer Moss look in this photo is decked out in Swarovski crystals and comes with a note that reminds you that she's still rooting for everybody black.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can always count on our June issue cover star to come through with in an outfit that will shock and amaze. Sarah Paulson didn't disappoint at the New York premiere for Ocean's 8. Looking flawless in this neon green Prada dress, Paulson stood out on the carpet and amongst her co-stars, who are definitely not wallflowers either.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What better way to show up to the Tony Awards than to shine — literally. Brooklyn Sudano's Sonia Rykiel sequined dress is actually how I want to show up to every event.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The MTV Movie & TV Awards are a spectacle for sure and you never know what celebrities will show up wearing. 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe is radiant in this Markarian dress. Boe in fact said she was wearing the dress of her dreams and honestly, I'm so obsessed with Markarian that I think she's wearing the dress of my dreams too!

Richie Buxo/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock One of the chicest events of the summer in NYC is the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Attendees flock to Liberty State Park in their summer best to sip champagne and stomp the divots. Carly Cushnie of Cushnie Et Ochs is the epitome of summer ease dressing in a full Cushnie look, complete with a crop top!

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock The tour of the summer has officially begun. Beyonce and Jay-Z kicked off their OTRII world tour in Europe where we could only speculate what it was like. Then images were released of the various outfit changes Beyonce undergoes during the show and that only heightened the excitement to see it live in the U.S. This custom full Gucci is a personal favorite.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Well like I said before, Rihanna went outside a few times this month which automatically lands her on any best dressed list. She attended a Stance event in New York in early June wearing a custom Matthew Adams Dolan look. This is how I attempt to look every time I wear a shirt dress...

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tina Fey was another one who outshined the other guests at the Tony Awards. No, literally, she outshined them in her Thom Browne look.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Any event Oprah attends is a big deal, so her presence at this year's CFDA Awards was not unnoticed. Oprah came out in a sleek black Brandon Maxwell dress to present Edward Enninful with the Media Award.

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock Dior had a "low key" event for beauty that attracted a really strong fashion players. Margaret Zhang was one of them, rocking pink hair and an embroidered blazer to match.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The cast of Ocean's 8 has some of the most talented actresses and some of the best dressed. It's no surprise that the New York premiere of the film brought out the best looks from the stars. Mindy Kaling was one of them in this Prabal Gurung gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yara Shahidi rocked a gorgeous Tory Burch suit for the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

samimiro on Instagram Sami Miro has an affinity for vintage clothing and has amassed quite the collection for herself and has her own line of reworked pieces called Sami Miro Vintage. So it's no surprise that she is wearing this amazing vintage piece to Men's London Fashion Week.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock June is pride month, so particularly I love this Ralph Lauren dress that Kendall Jenner was seen wearing.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Naomi Campbell is synonymous with fashion. But to be honest, she could wear anything and still look amazing. She attended the CFDAs this month in Calvin Klein, who's creative director Raf Simons, took home the coveted Womenswear Designer of the Year Award) where she also received the Fashion Icon Award. Needless to say, well deserved.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I love a monochromatic look and Zendaya wears this brown, leather, August Getty dress like it was made for her.

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock Olivia Perez was amongst the fashion elite that attended the Dior makeup event earlier this month. She looks perfect in her Baja East dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ciara literally never looks bad. It's pretty much impossible for her. As per usual, she was flawless at the CFDAs in her Monse dress.

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock The Alexander Wang Spring Summer 2019 collection showed on the brand's new schedule where they will only have two shows per year. The event drew out a major fashion crowd on a Sunday night and Iris Apfel was among the attendees looking truly amazing.