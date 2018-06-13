May was a fairly eventful month. Just, you know, a few low key events took place. Nothing too major — just things like the Met Gala and a royal wedding. Then there was amFAR and the Cannes film festival and a slew of destination resort shows. A couple of super chill intimate gatherings! In all seriousness: May was pretty much the heavyweight champion of glamorous star studded events this year. Not even awards season could come close — although in all fairness, I think the Royal Wedding really upped the ante.

The attendees of these iconic events stepped up and showed out. With the stakes this high, you really have to pull out all the stops. When you mix something as big as the Met Gala with a theme as specific and prolific as "Heavenly Bodies", expectations are already set at an all time high. Same goes for the royal wedding... I mean, those come around, what? Maybe twice every three or four decades (if we're lucky)? It's historical at that point and as a guest, you can't afford not to put your best foot forward. As for Cannes and amFAR, well if you aren't decked out in gowns and fine jewelry, you might as well stay home. So from the steps of the Met to Windsor Castle, we've rounded up the best of the best from the most exclusive and glamorous events in May... and a few from random moments when Rihanna just stepped outside. Because, let's be honest, it's Rihanna — is she ever not best dressed?

ADUT AKECH Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Walking the Met Gala red carpet and ascending those stairs I'm sure is one of the most intimidating things someone can experience — right up there with a final round job interview. But wearing Valentino and look like a literal angel in pink had to take the edge off for model Adut Akech.

ERIKA KARATA Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Erika Karata is a vision in this structured white gown.

TINA KUNAKEY Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If the galas and festivals didn't provide enough fashion for you, the end of May was also the official kick off of the resort 2019 season. Designers began showing their collections and naturally did it in elaborate style. The Dior Cruise 2019 collection was shown just outside of Paris at the stables of Domaine de Chantilly complete with a show of rodeo riders. Not to be upstaged by the looks on the "runway," the guests made sure to show up in their Dior best. Tina Kunakey looks casually chic in her Dior look from head to toe.

ZOE KRAVTIZ Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With a theme like "Heavenly Bodies", there were bound to be some dark angels that showed up. Leave it to Saint Laurent to have an entire squad of them. Zoe Kravitz was one of them, and she struck the ideal balance between showing some skin and being darling. The lace and the bows sweeten this look but that hip high slit shows her daring side.

LAURA HARRIER Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meanwhile in Cannes, celebrities flocked for the 71st annual film festival there. The red carpet at Cannes is known to have more than a few drop dead looks and this year was no different. Laura Harrier turned out a multitude of looks for this year's festival but is absolutely stunning in this Louis Vuitton dress.

RIHANNA Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Only RiRi could show up to the Met dressed as the pope. There has never been a year that Rihanna hasn't been in a jaw-dropping look at the Met Gala, but this Maison Margiela papal inspired look is truly next level. We are all not worthy.

CHLOE SEVIGNY Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe Sevigny has been known to be amongst the best dressed at any event she attends. Cannes was no different as she dazzles in this Chanel couture dress.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON WHITELEY Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sometimes, subtlety is key and Rosie Huntington Whiteley is the embodiment of an understated angel. While some people went for full-on literal angel wings, a beaded Ralph Lauren Collection gown and simple golden halo was all Whiteley needed.

DORIA RAGLAND WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Royal Wedding was a globally momentous occasion. People from around the world tuned in on the 19th to watch all the guests' arrivals and the nuptials of Meghan and Harry. While everyone was losing their minds over Amal Clooney and Victoria Beckham, Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mother, quietly stole the show. Donned in Oscar de la Renta, Doria was radiant and reserved and one of the best dressed guest hands down.

KENDALL JENNER Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner was definitely having a moment at this year's Met Gala. She was one of the few people that rocked pants instead of a gown but didn't forgo a train. Her Off-White pant legs extended well past her feet and dragged a few inches behind her. And she had an extra long pony to match. She was feeling herself (and why should she not) and wasn't about to let anyone ruin her shot.

TAMU MCPHERSON Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gucci's resort show took guests to Arles in the South of France and it was hands down a spectacle. Tamu McPherson was amongst the attendees and always looks amazing. She especially dazzles in Gucci in the South of France though.

CARDI B Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B was a modern day Madonna and Child in Moschino. She raps about how she's a bad bitch, but rocking this embellished gown and accompanying headpiece that weighed 30 pounds while pregnant just proves that she really is the baddest.

GABRIELLE UNION Sean Zanni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Prada typically shows resort in Europe, this year the Italian house decide to show resort in New York. The attendees definitely put a New York spin on their show looks. Gabrielle Union stepped out in her Prada look looking bright and fresh.

ARIANA GRANDE Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This year marked Ariana Grande's first Met Gala and she did not come to play. Her Vera Wang gown was screen-printed with images from the Sistine Chapel but that wasn't what stole the show. Rocking her signature high pony, Grande accessorized it with a bow literally the size of her. And let's not forget her eyeliner, because every angel needs wings.

THANDIE NEWTON Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's exciting to see fashion that makes a statement, but even more exciting when it looks good! Thandie Newton rocked a custom made Vivienne Westwood dress that paid tribute to all the black men who have acted in the Star Wars franchise.

LENA WAITHE Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I love Lena Waithe for a lot of reasons but rocking a pride inspired look by Carolina Herrera to the Met Gala is definitely one of the top five.

AMBER HEARD Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amber Heard also turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival this year in this Valentino gown.

LILY COLLINS Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I love Lily Collins' interpretation of a nun: a little revealing with bare shoulders and a mini skirt but with elements of sheer. Her Givenchy look was basically made for the Met Gala theme this year and everything about her makeup and accessories helped drive it home.

JENNIFER LOPEZ Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images J.LO!! Screaming for everything about her look. The Balmain gown was heavenly enough with the stained glassesque cross but a black feather train sent me over the edge. I was deceased and then resurrected.

CELINA JADE Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celina Jade's Dior gown is the Cannes dress that dreams are made of.

SOLANGE Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The stress of deciding what to wear to the Met Gala is overwhelming to say the least. This year, Solange left the fate of her look in the hands of her fans by having them pick from four different options on what her final look should be. They did not disappoint. Her Iris van Herpen structured dress paired with latex thigh high socks, Brother Vellies' shoes, and hand crafted bag all topped a doo rag and headpiece made for a show stopper.

ZENDAYA Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya is another one who never disappoints at the Met Gala. Year after year the young actress makes fashion moments that people cannot forget. This year, as Joan of Arc in Versace, Zendaya was the chicest warrior at the Met (and strong too because guaranteed that dress weighs a ton).

KATE BOSWORTH Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Bosworth looks like a literal painting in her Oscar de la Renta gown and veil. The details on the veil are not to be missed and are the perfect touch to her interpretation of the "Heavenly Bodies" theme.

OLIVIA MUNN John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Also at the Met Gala, Olivia Munn stunned in her H&M gold chainmail dress with matching gold chainmail headpiece.