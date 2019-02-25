Mar. 1 is a special day for women everywhere: it is the beginning of Women's History Month, a month dedicated to celebrating all women, a and a time that spotlights the extraordinary female heroes who have achieved so much. There are so many ways to acknowledge this month, and one small thing anyone can do is post about it on social media to spread the knowledge and celebration. Sharing a quote from a powerful woman is one way to show exactly what this month means to you, and the quotes make great Instagram captions to post in honor of Women's History Month.

This month is still quite new: it didn't become a national celebration until 1981, when Congress declared the week beginning Mar. 7, 1982, as Women's History Week. In 1987, it became Women's History Month. While the weeks of March are a great time to celebrate how amazing all women are, they are also a time to look back on feminism and women's history throughout the years. This month is all about recognizing the contributions great women have made to the United States, and there are so many of them. Don't let the month go by without spreading the love for powerful women out there who are doing their part to give us equal rights. It's especially important in today's political climate.

There are tons of quotes out there by incredible women, and they are all empowering enough to totally fire you up to make a change. If you want to find one to share to your Instagram, take a look at some of the most inspiring ones below:

1 "I don’t want other people to decide who I am. I want to decide that for myself." - Emma Watson Giphy

2 “A man’s got to do what a man’s got to do. A woman must do what he can’t.” — Rhonda Hansome

3 "They tried to bury us. They did not know we were seeds." - Mexican Proverb

4 “That is the motto women should constantly repeat over and over again. Good for her! Not for me.” ―Amy Poehler

5 “We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.” ―Malala Yousafzai Giphy

6 "The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any." - Alice Walker

7 "The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." - Coco Chanel

8 "I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear." - Rosa Parks

9 "Whatever the problem, be part of the solution. Don’t just sit around raising questions and pointing out obstacles." - Tina Fey

10 "I do know one thing about me: I don’t measure myself by others’ expectations or let others define my worth." - Sonia Sotomayer Giphy

11 "Never limit yourself because of others’ limited imagination; never limit others because of your own limited imagination." - Mae Jemison

12 "If you’re not making mistakes, then you’re not making decisions." - Catherine Cook

13 “Power is not given to you. You have to take it.” — Beyonce Knowles

14 "Life is tough, my darling, but so are you."-Stephanie Bennett Henry

15 "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman." —Margaret Thatcher Giphy

16 "I'm tough, I'm ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay." ―Madonna

17 "Of course I am not worried about intimidating men. The type of man who will be intimidated by me is exactly the type of man I have no interest in."―Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

18 "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made... It shouldn't be that women are the exception." —Ruth Bader Ginsburg

19 "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." —Michelle Obama