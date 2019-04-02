I have 20 bookish gallery wall prints for less than $25 that will help you add some literary style to your apartment. No matter whether you're a fan of classic literature, or just want to read Harry Potter over and over again until you die, I have the perfect print picked out for you on the list below.

In case you hadn't noticed, gallery walls have been sort of a thing for a while now. And although House Beautiful thinks that gallery walls — horror of horrors — might be over in 2019, I still think they're the perfect way to curate your own collection of art and inspirational pieces of home decor.

The 20 bookish art prints on the list below are an eclectic mix of hand-lettering, quotations, and beautiful paintings. Almost every one is available in multiple sizes and colors, but each of them has at least one option available for less than $25, so you can always find one that fits your budget. I've listed the lowest price in each product card below, but you should definitely check out what kind of size and framing upgrades you can afford for the ones you truly love.

'Anne of Green Gables' Art Print

Anne of Green Gables Art Print, Dear Old World, Bookish Dorm Gallery Wall, Bookworm for Her, LM Montgomery, Boho Decor, Living Room Decor $12.99 BookwormMamaCo on Etsy Available in orange and burgundy, this unframed print brings the joy of Anne Shirley's classic, Prince Edward Island adventures into your home. Prices start at $12.99 for a 5 x 7" print. Buy on Etsy

Albus Dumbledore Quote Print

Harry Potter Dumbledore Quote Print A4/A3 Printable $6.76 Scribulous on Etsy This print-it-yourself download features Dumbledore's famous quote about where to find "happiness... in the darkest of places," laid out in an aesthetically pleasing, minimalist circle. Buy on Etsy

Hogsmeade Travel Poster Print

Hogsmeade Travel Poster - Vintage Retro Style - Inspired by Harry Potter $18.50 WindowShopGal on Etsy This luxe, vintage-inspired travel poster will draw the eyes and praises of all your book-nerdy friends. Available in three sizes, with prices starting at $18.50 for an 11 x 17" print. Buy on Etsy

'Fantastic Mr Fox' Print

Fantastic Mr Fox $22.99 $16.09 Quentin Blake on Art.com This 11 x 14" print features Roald Dahl's beloved rapscallion of a hero, as depicted in illustrator Quentin Blake's iconic artwork. Buy on At

FDR Quote Print

Fdr Quote On Book Burning Art Print $22.18 War Is Hell Store on FineArtAmerica.com Available in 12 sizes, with prices starting at $22.18 for a 5.875 x 8" print, this bold work of art will make for a compelling statement piece on your gallery wall. Buy on Fine Art America

'Outlander' Song Print

Outlander Song print Skye Boat Song Sing me a song of a lass that is gone Romantic Art Print outlander gifts Outlander print Diana Gabaldon $12.87 TheTypographyTipi on Etsy This unframed, minimalist artwork will make a lovely addition to any demure gallery wall. Available in two colors and six sizes, with prices starting at $12.87 for a 5 x 7" print. Buy on Etsy

Typewriter Print

webster $23 Smile Peace Love on Minted If you're a writer, or you just love that sweet typewriter ~aesthetic~, check out this gorgeous print. Available in a variety of sizes and frame options, you can get an 8 x 8" unframed print for just $23. Buy on Minted

Jane Austen Quote Print

miss austen $21 Amber Barkley on Minted Available in Apricot, Mint, and Mauve (shown), this lovely little print will brighten any room you hang it in. Buy on Minted

Zelda Fitzgerald Quote Print

Zelda Fitzgerald – Pink on White Art Print $21.99 Cat Coquillette on Society 6 This bold and bright print from one of literature's most influential — and overlooked — women will make a gorgeous addition to your gallery wall. Buy on Society6

'Jane Eyre' Print

Charlotte Bronte printable, Jane Eyre quote, inspirational quote, I would always rather be happy than dignified, little tiger designs, $6.09 littletigerdesigns on Etsy You can print this lively floral print for yourself after purchasing the download online. 'Jane Eyre' fans who love incorporating millennial pink into their home decor will want to bookmark this one. Buy on Etsy

'Wuthering Heights' Print

Literary Art Print, Emily Bronte, Wuthering Heights, Literary Quote Poster, Gift for Reader, Bookish Gift, Typography Poster $15 RandomActsofPoetry on Etsy Marketed as "an art print for those who love wicked girls," this Emily Brontë-inspired artwork is perfect for the book nerd with a little bit of an edge. Buy on Etsy

"Carpe Librum" Print

Seize the Book Art Print $20.55 maisao on Society 6 If your apartment has that jungalow aesthetic going on, you should consider bringing the leafy motif to your gallery wall with this lush, Latin print. Buy on ociety6

William Blake Print

Poem print, William Blake, Zen decor, Bohemian decor, Boho wall art, Whimsical, Bookish, Literary gift, Wildflowers poster, Nature art print $15.50 LucyLovesPaper on Etsy With bold flower graphics and a whole lot of whimsy, this print brings the beauty of William Blake's "Auguries of Innocence" directly into your home. Buy on Etsy

Victor Hugo Quote Print

Writer is a World Trapped in a Person, Literary Art Print, Victor Hugo, Writer Quote, Literary Quote, Gift for Writers, Writing Art, Bookish $15 RandomActsofPoetry Perfect for the writer who wants to put together a bookish gallery wall that speaks to them, this Victor Hugo-inspired print will make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, just for being the creative soul that you are. Buy on Etsy

"Read More Books" Print

Read More Books Art Print $18.99 Stella Bookish Art on Society 6 Another print for the bohemian home decorator, this watercolor print has bold colors and a message I think we can all get behind. Buy on Society6

Maya Angelou Quote Print

MAYA Angelou, Literary Gift, Book Lover Gift, Maya Angelou Quote, Book Quote Print, Literary Print, Literary Quote, Bookish, Bookish Gifts $6.76 StrengthOfCharacter on Etsy Available in print-it-yourself and physical versions, this graphic print will make a strong and stunning anchor for your gallery wall project. Buy on Etsy

"Bartleby, the Scrivener" Print

I Would Prefer Not To - Bartleby the Scrivener Quote Poster, Bookish, Motivational $10.96 BALEAPRINTS on Etsy Featuring the famous mantra of Herman Melville's do-nothing hero, this "Bartleby, the Scrivener" print will remind you that some days, it's OK to do nothing at all. Buy on Etsy

Samuel Beckett Quote Print

Motivational Print for office decor, Samuel Beckett Motivational Artwork, Inspirational Print, Bookworm Art Print, Bookish Decor $18.50 BookQuoteDecor on Etsy Need some inspiration? This Samuel Beckett print will give you a much-needed kick in the pants whenever you feel like giving up on your dreams. Buy on Etsy

"Wynken, Blynken, and Nod" Print

Wynken, Blynken, and Nod Sailed Off In a Wooden Shoe $23.99 $16.79 Eugene Field on Art.com If you still hold dear your favorite nursery rhymes, consider adding this print of Wynken, Blynken, and Nod's shoe-based journey to your gallery wall. Buy on Art

Neil Gaiman Quote Print