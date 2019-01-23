20 Products For Winter Because It’s Going To Be Cold For A While
January is a month that often gets a bad rap. While it ushers in a new year, it also has the misfortune of directly following the onslaught of holidays that make the prospect of winter more bearable. It also feels like the longest month of the year, typically has the coldest temperatures for many areas across the United States, and is forever associated with the now-debunked "Blue Monday," the so-called most depressing day of the year. This combination of face-numbing temps, lack of fun holidays to look forward to, and pseudoscience makes a perfect recipe for the winter blahs. Luckily, there are tons of products that can help you deal with winter.
Here's a friendly reminder that winter doesn't have to be a lousy time! You can stave off these feelings by injecting your life with stuff — more specifically, stuff that's pretty much engineered to help you feel better by making your life warmer, cozier and all around more hygge. In fact, January provides you with the perfect excuse to do many things you might not get away with if it were any other time of year, like subsisting exclusively on fondue and hot chocolate, and also dressing in sweaters that are basically work-appropriate Snuggies. Ahead, a list of 20 things to help brighten up winter.
1A Fluffy Fleece Jacket
Women's Fluffy Yarn Full Fleece Zip Jacket
On the surface, this jacket may seem impractical. You might ask yourself, "Do I really need the jacket equivalent of a fluffy ball of yarn?" The answer is yes, yes you do. This Uniqlo number is affordable, comes in the perfect shade of millennial pink (and like 50 other colors), and will keep you eternally cozy.
2Light Therapy Lamp
Verilux HappyLight Compact Personal, Portable Light Therapy Energy Lamp
A light therapy lamp (also known as a "happy light") can help stave off the winter blues by providing your room with a much-needed dose of artificial sunlight during a time when people traditionally go outside less.
3Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Pretzels
Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Pretzels
Yes, you read that correctly. Everybody raves about Trader Joe's famed peanut butter pretzels, but were you aware that those tasty little morsels also exist in a chocolate-covered version that is available year-round? They are the perfect snack to munch by a fireplace, or by a 10-hour looped video of a fireplace.
4Candles that Smell like Trees
Any fan of candles knows that winter is peak scented-candle season. If you can't be outside, you can at least mimic being outside in the comfort of your own home. You can spend as little or as much as you like on the candles themselves, but January is the perfect time to light one that smells like cedar, pine needles, and a host of other ingredients that are likely difficult to pronounce.
5Brownie Mix
Betty Crocker Salted Caramel Brownie Mix
Do you know what cures being trapped indoors due to cold weather? Brownies. Brownies do. Save yourself some effort and grab a box mix to inject your kitchen and life with some chocolate-induced joy.
6A Water Bottle that Doubles as a Thermos in a Fun Color
7A New Rug
Rugs are a hygge essential and add instant coziness. This one comes in a variety of colors and sizes to suit any room.
8A Wearable Blanket
PAVILIA Premium Fleece Blanket with Sleeves
Wearable blankets keep your arms warm while you're holding a book or drinking tea, which is something a regular blanket cannot do. They are among humankind's greatest inventions, and the perfect time to invest in one is now (this one also comes in a particularly powerful cheetah print).
9A Faux Fur Throw
Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Speaking of blankets, this faux fur throw wins points for both style and warmth.
10Electric Blanket
If a wearable blanket and faux fur throw aren't enough, there's always the humble electric blanket. What it lacks in ~aesthetics~, it more than makes up for in sheer warmth factor.
11Cinnamon Tea
This cinnamon-spiced drink is the perfect cure to cold weather for tea-lovers.
12A Silk Pillowcase
Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase
A silky pillowcase helps minimize hair breakage while you snooze and will also add a dash of luxury to your wintertime naps.
13Fun Planters
Inject some indoor greenery into your life with these sassy planters. These googly-eyed pots basically turn your plants into maintenance pets.
14Velvet Throw Pillows
Quilted Velvet Tassel Throw Pillow
These luxe velvet pillows will help add warmth to your room and come in an assortment of cheery jewel tones. (Bonus: they're also on sale.)
15A Chic Incense Holder
If candles aren't your thing, lighting some incense in your home is another great option to bring some warmth and good vibes to any room.
16Fleece Pyjamas
Angelina Cozy Fleece Pyjama Set
These fleece pajamas literally have cozy in their name and are perfect for lounging around in on a lazy winter weekend.
17House Slippers
Fluffy house slippers are as close as you'll ever get to walking on a cloud, and this pair is the perfect balance of kitsch and comfort.
18A Giant Mug
This, in my humble opinion, is the perfect mug. It is equal parts giant and also chic, making it the ideal companion during long winter nights.
19The Perfect Hoodie
Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie
I would like to preface this by saying that hoodies do not have a gender, and that they were made for hibernating in during the coldest months of the year. This one has the added bonus of echoing the one famously worn by Ariana Grande.
20A Blanket Scarf
Because there is nothing better than wrapping yourself in a soft scarf that is triple the size of your body when it's cold outside.
While winter may seem never-ending at the moment, it's basically an excuse to lean in to a lifestyle filled with warmth and comfort. These items are a great jumping off point to achieve peak coziness.