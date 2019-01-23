January is a month that often gets a bad rap. While it ushers in a new year, it also has the misfortune of directly following the onslaught of holidays that make the prospect of winter more bearable. It also feels like the longest month of the year, typically has the coldest temperatures for many areas across the United States, and is forever associated with the now-debunked "Blue Monday," the so-called most depressing day of the year. This combination of face-numbing temps, lack of fun holidays to look forward to, and pseudoscience makes a perfect recipe for the winter blahs. Luckily, there are tons of products that can help you deal with winter.

Here's a friendly reminder that winter doesn't have to be a lousy time! You can stave off these feelings by injecting your life with stuff — more specifically, stuff that's pretty much engineered to help you feel better by making your life warmer, cozier and all around more hygge. In fact, January provides you with the perfect excuse to do many things you might not get away with if it were any other time of year, like subsisting exclusively on fondue and hot chocolate, and also dressing in sweaters that are basically work-appropriate Snuggies. Ahead, a list of 20 things to help brighten up winter.

1 A Fluffy Fleece Jacket Women's Fluffy Yarn Full Fleece Zip Jacket $24.90 Uniqlo On the surface, this jacket may seem impractical. You might ask yourself, "Do I really need the jacket equivalent of a fluffy ball of yarn?" The answer is yes, yes you do. This Uniqlo number is affordable, comes in the perfect shade of millennial pink (and like 50 other colors), and will keep you eternally cozy. Buy at Uniqlo

3 Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Pretzels Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Pretzels Trader Joe's Yes, you read that correctly. Everybody raves about Trader Joe's famed peanut butter pretzels, but were you aware that those tasty little morsels also exist in a chocolate-covered version that is available year-round? They are the perfect snack to munch by a fireplace, or by a 10-hour looped video of a fireplace. Buy at Trader Joe's

4 Candles that Smell like Trees Cedar Stack Candle $29 Boy Smells Any fan of candles knows that winter is peak scented-candle season. If you can't be outside, you can at least mimic being outside in the comfort of your own home. You can spend as little or as much as you like on the candles themselves, but January is the perfect time to light one that smells like cedar, pine needles, and a host of other ingredients that are likely difficult to pronounce. Buy at Boy Smells

5 Brownie Mix Betty Crocker Salted Caramel Brownie Mix $1.99 Target Do you know what cures being trapped indoors due to cold weather? Brownies. Brownies do. Save yourself some effort and grab a box mix to inject your kitchen and life with some chocolate-induced joy. Buy at Target

7 A New Rug Vintage Distressed Rug $99.99 Target Rugs are a hygge essential and add instant coziness. This one comes in a variety of colors and sizes to suit any room. Buy at Target

8 A Wearable Blanket PAVILIA Premium Fleece Blanket with Sleeves $24.99 Amazon Wearable blankets keep your arms warm while you're holding a book or drinking tea, which is something a regular blanket cannot do. They are among humankind's greatest inventions, and the perfect time to invest in one is now (this one also comes in a particularly powerful cheetah print). Buy at Amazon

10 Electric Blanket Microplush Electric Throw $28.49 Target If a wearable blanket and faux fur throw aren't enough, there's always the humble electric blanket. What it lacks in ~aesthetics~, it more than makes up for in sheer warmth factor. Buy at Target

15 A Chic Incense Holder Bass Incense Holder Gold $4.99 Target If candles aren't your thing, lighting some incense in your home is another great option to bring some warmth and good vibes to any room. Buy at Target

18 A Giant Mug 14oz Stoneware Mug $3.99 Target This, in my humble opinion, is the perfect mug. It is equal parts giant and also chic, making it the ideal companion during long winter nights. Buy at Target

19 The Perfect Hoodie Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie $26.20 Amazon I would like to preface this by saying that hoodies do not have a gender, and that they were made for hibernating in during the coldest months of the year. This one has the added bonus of echoing the one famously worn by Ariana Grande. Buy at Amazon

20 A Blanket Scarf Plaid Scarf $35.90 $15.99 Zara Because there is nothing better than wrapping yourself in a soft scarf that is triple the size of your body when it's cold outside. Buy at Zara