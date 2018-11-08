The 2018 midterms aren't over yet. Many races are either still undecided or heading into a runoff, so we won't have the full results for weeks. Some of the remaining candidates are female, which means that the too close to call midterms races may bring even more women into the government after an already-record 123 congresswomen will be serving next year.

Tuesday really was a historic night for women. There will definitely be at least 23 female senators in Washington D.C. next year (including 13 who will be serving for the first time) and 100 female representatives (including 35 new ones), per CNN. The highest number of women to have served in the House before was 84, according to The Washington Post, so these results have already shattered records. It seems that female members are certain to make up at least 23 percent of both congressional chambers.

But that figure could reach even higher. FiveThirtyEight reports there are still 15 races at the federal level that haven't been decisively called yet. There's also a high-profile race for the Georgia governorship and countless tight races on the local level. Here are the elections that may yet deliver victories for female candidates.

Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally, Running For The Senate In Arizona Christian Petersen/Getty Images News/Getty Images Democrat Sinema and Republican McSally, who are both serving in the House of Representatives, are neck and neck competing for an Arizona Senate seat. The latest results, from 11:20 p.m. ET, have McSally exactly 1 point ahead of Sinema, per Politico.

Stacey Abrams, Running For Georgia Governor Jessica McGowan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Democrat Abrams is running against Brian Kemp in a close race that has been marked by intense voter suppression. Kemp asserted that he won on Thursday and subsequently resigned his current position as Secretary of State, but the Abrams campaign has refused to concede and says that there may still be votes left to certify for days.

Young Kim, Running For The House In California YouTube User: Elex Michaelson Republican Young Kim is running against Democrat Gil Cisneros in California's 39th District and currently leading him by 2.6 points, according to an 11:40 p.m. ET update from The New York Times on Thursday. Kim was an aide to Ed Royce, a Republican who's represented the district since 1993 and is now retiring.

Cindy Hyde-Smith, Running For The Senate In Mississippi Zach Gibson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Republican Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate in May as an interim replacement for Thad Cochran, who resigned due to health problems. She ran against Democrat Mike Espy on Tuesday, but because neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff election on Nov. 27. Slate reports that Hyde-Smith is likely to win, since the vote will no longer be split between multiple Republican candidates.

Mia Love, Running For The House In Utah Pete Marovich/Getty Images News/Getty Images Republican Love, who's represented her Utah's 4th District since 2015 as the only female black conservative in Congress, is still battling it out with Democrat Ben McAdams. She's currently behind by 2.7 points, per an 11:50 a.m. ET New York Times update on Thursday. Even though the race hasn't been called, President Donald Trump slammed Love during a press conference on Wednesday, declaring her to have lost and blaming the fact that she "gave me no love" during her campaign.