If it feels like you've been seeing more headlines than usual about attempts to restrict abortion rights across the country, it's not just you. States across the nation have introduced an alarming number of anti-abortion bills in 2019 compared to 2018, according to a new report from Planned Parenthood and the Guttmacher Institute, a research center focused on reproductive health policy.

In their 2019 State Abortion Restriction Snapshot, Planned Parenthood and the Guttmacher Institute revealed that 41 states have seen more than 250 bills introduced in state legislatures this year alone. About half of those bills have the goal of banning abortion entirely or in certain circumstances. Six states currently have only one abortion provider serving the whole state: the Dakotas, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Mississippi.

“Energized by a new Supreme Court, anti-abortion activists and politicians have kicked into high gear their decades-long agenda to ban abortion through a series of increasingly radical and dangerous abortion bans," said Elizabeth Nash, senior state issues manager at the Guttmacher Institute, in a Planned Parenthood press release. "At their core, abortion restrictions are about exerting control and power over pregnant people."

Compared with 2018, states have also introduced almost 63 percent more six-week abortion bans so far this year.

