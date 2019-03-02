2020 Candidates' Stance On Weed Shows Most Of Them Support Your Right To Blaze
The 2020 election is heating up, and one of the many issues the candidates have weighed in on is marijuana. Although the drug is illegal at the federal level, many states have legalized it on a medical and/or recreational basis, and efforts to remove the federal prohibition on the drug are gaining steam in the Senate. As such, many observers are wondering exactly where the 2020 candidates stand on marijuana legalization.
Marijuana policy is complex and multi-faceted, and there are many ways in which a politician might be called "pro-marijuana." For instance, they might support de-scheduling the drug from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA); this would immediately end the federal prohibition on marijuana and, as a result, bring states that have already legalized it in compliance with federal law.
Alternatively, a politician could support legalizing medical, but not recreational, marijuana. Or, they could support retaining the federal ban but carving out an exception for states that have legalized it on their own; this is what the STATES Act, currently under consideration in Congress, would do. For politicians who support some form of legalization, there's also the question of whether to expunge the criminal records, and release from prison, those who've been convicted of marijuana-related crimes.
Recently, Sen. Cory Booker introduced the Marijuana Justice Act, a far-reaching piece of legislation that would end the federal ban on marijuana, expunge marijuana convictions, invest in job training for the marijuana industry, and cut funding for local police departments that disproportionately arrested people of color for marijuana-related crimes.
Here's a look at where the upcoming batch of presidential contenders stand on weed.
Donald Trump
While running for president, Trump claimed he believes marijuana legalization should be left up to the states, and in mid-2018, the president said he'd "probably" end up supporting the STATES Act if Senate Republicans allowed it to come up for a vote (which they haven't).
Substantively, however, Trump has done nothing to advance marijuana legalization — and according to a report BuzzFeed News, his administration secretly established a "Marijuana Policy Coordination Committee" tasked with collecting "data demonstrating the most significant negative trends" of marijuana. Bustle has reached out to the White House for confirmation of that report.
Cory Booker
Booker is also a strong supporter of marijuana rights. A year before introducing the Marijuana Justice Act in 2018, he proposed the Marijuana Reform Act, a slightly less comprehensive bill that would have nevertheless ended the federal ban on marijuana. Booker has often spoken out against the war on drugs and supported several smaller pieces of pro-marijuana legislation in the past.
Kamala Harris
In 2010, Harris said she supported medical marijuana but opposed legalizing it for recreational purposes. She has since come around, however, writing in her new memoir that "we need to legalize marijuana and regulate it" and co-sponsoring the Marijuana Justice Act in 2018.
Bernie Sanders
Sanders is strongly pro-weed, and always has been. A longtime opponent of the war on drugs, the Vermont senator proposed legalizing medical marijuana way back in 2001, and endorsed ending the the federal ban on marijuana in 2015. He's co-sponsored legislation that would allow financial institutions to do business with the marijuana industry, and more recently co-sponsored the Marijuana Justice Act. It's no wonder Sanders has an A+ rating from NORML, the pro-marijuana advocacy group.
Elizabeth Warren
In 2013, Warren criticized an opponent who supported marijuana legalization. But she has evolved on the issue, and now supports legalization through the Marijuana Justice Act. Warren is also one of the lead co-sponsors of the STATES Act, and has supported legislation that would allow marijuana businesses to more easily conduct financial transactions even if the federal ban isn't repealed.
Tulsi Gabbard
The Hawaii congresswoman is a strong and consistent supporter of marijuana legalization. She's endorsed the House version of the Marijuana Justice Act and many other pieces of legislation that would remove barriers to researching, taxing, and accessing the drug.
Amy Klobuchar
As Minnesota's Attorney General, Klobuchar had a D rating from NORML, indicating a "hard on drugs" stance. According to Mashable, she's the only Senate Democrat running for president who doesn't support the Marijuana Justice Act. However, Klobuchar said in a statement in February that she supports the legalization of marijuana, and she's endorsed the STATES Act. During her time in the Senate, NORML upgraded Klobuchar's ranking from a D to a B.
Kirsten Gillibrand
During her time in the House of Representatives, Gillibrand voted against legislation to protect states that legalized marijuana from federal intervention. But she supported such legislation as a senator, and is now a forceful advocate for legalization. Gillibrand supports the Marijuana Justice Act and has spoken about the disproportionate effect that marijuana laws have on Black and Latinx communities.
Pete Buttigieg
Unlike the lawmakers on this list, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana hasn't had to vote on any marijuana-related bills, because he's not a lawmaker. However, his office reportedly told Mashable that he supports legalization.
Jay Inslee
Although the Washington governor has signaled that climate change will be his signature policy in the 2020 race, he's also strongly pro-marijuana. During his time in the House, he voted on several measures to protect states that legalized marijuana from federal interference, and co-sponsored a bill to reschedule the drug. Although he opposed full legalization back in 2012, Inslee changed his position after Washington voters approved a legalization measure, and he now supports full legalization nationwide. Inslee recently announced an initiative to grant clemency to certain people convicted of marijuana-related crimes, and NORML has given him an A rating.
Julian Castro
Like Buttigieg, Castro isn't a lawmaker and lacks any voting record on marijuana. He hasn't said whether he supports full legalization, but has suggested that he believes it's a state issue and has spoken out against federal efforts to interfere with state legalization efforts. When Castro was Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, however, the agency published a memo clarifying that marijuana users are ineligible for federal housing assistance.
It's too soon to say how big of an issue marijuana will be in the 2020 primaries. But as of this writing, all but one of the Democratic candidates seeking the nomination support legalizing the drug — and not a single one has spoken out against doing so.