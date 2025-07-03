Kylie Jenner is thoroughly enjoying her time in Italy, living la dolce vita, as the locals say. After spending a few stylish days in Venice to attend the Sánchez-Bezos wedding and explore the city during her downtime, she jetted off to Tuscany for some R&R with her kids, Stormi and Aire. Thankfully, if there’s one thing Jenner loves to do, it’s take her followers along for the ride — and that’s exactly what she did via a series of FOMO-inducing Instagram stories.

If you hadn’t seen them yet, her Tuscan getaway has thus far been spent with dips in the pool, cappuccinos in cute, floral-painted teacups, plates of pasta, and heart-shaped pizzas. It’s the dream vacation. The only thing more enviable than her gastronomic and aquatic pursuits is her wardrobe, which was filled with several head-turning bikinis.

Kylie’s Polka Dot Bikini & “Gen Z Tuck”

To luxuriate in the pool, Jenner wore a matching polka dot bikini set. Boasting a white base with black dots, hers included an underwired bra top and matching cheeky bottoms, pulled up to her hips for an exaggerated-V shape. Celebs like Dua Lipa have been reaching for polka dots as of late, especially for swimsuits. Now that Jenner just cosigned the retro pattern, it’s poised to blow up the swim space.

She Gave It The “ Gen Z Tuck”

The Khy founder paired her ’kini with a unique choice of cover-up: a flimsy white T with teeny cap sleeves. To give it a midriff-baring crop, she ruched it up and tucked it on one side. The inverted fold has been dubbed the “Gen Z Tuck” by TikTok, as opposed to the bygone millennial way of cropping an item, which involved a big, chunky knot outside.

Jenner completed the look with a massive raffia tote, aka the unofficial summer beach carryall, and a scrunchie pulled up her forearm, making it look more like an accessory.

She later threw on jeans that hung low, strategically flashing her dotted bikini bottoms.

More Bella Bikinis

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she shared another bikini-forward ensemble. The reality TV star wore a floral print bikini with mid-rise white pants and a printed head scarf.

In another photo, she took a selfie with a deep burgundy flower and a lime green crop top.

Kylie, please take me with you next time.