And the Oscar for best group of presenters goes to… Timothée Chalamet, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more have joined the roster of upcoming presenters at the 2020 Oscars, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this February. On Tuesday, Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain, the Academy Awards’ producers, announced a slew of A-list celebrities set to appear at the host-less ceremony this year.

Chalamet and co. will be joined by Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran, Joker’s Zazie Beetz, Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot, Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Saturday Night Live’s Will Ferrell, In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos, Avengers’ Mark Ruffalo, and Wonder Woman 1984’s Kristen Wiig as presenters of the coveted statuette. “We’re excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year’s movies,” Howell Taylor and Allain said in a press release. “Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience.”

The stars will join previously announced presenters Regina King, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, and Rami Malek. The four actors took home the win at last year’s ceremony for their roles in If Beale Street Could Talk, Greenbook, The Favourite, and Bohemian Rhapsody, respectively. The news comes after the announcement that the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash at age 41 on Sunday, would be honored at the ceremony this year.

At the Oscars Nominee Luncheon on Monday, David Rubin, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, reflected on the NBA star's Best Animated Short Film win for Dear Basketball at the 2018 Oscars. "With all of his mega success on the court, he was possibly the most excited person in the room to be a nominee," Rubin said, per E! News. "I know we all send his family our deepest heartfelt condolences.”

This year, Joker leads the Oscar nominations with 11 nods that include Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, and Parasite trail behind. Upon the announcement of nominations in early January, the Oscars became imbued in controversy once again due to its lack of recognition of female directors and artists of color. Melina Matsoukas’ Queen & Slim, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, and Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers were noticeably shut out from nominations.

While announcing the nominees, presenter Issa Rae went viral for a quip on the all-male Best Director category when she said, "Congratulations to those men." You can tune into the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC at 5 p.m. PST.