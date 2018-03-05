While I know as well as any fellow book-lover that the vast majority of a book-lover’s budget (and, many times, then some) is earmarked for books, every once in a while it’s nice to treat ourselves to a bookish accessory (or, like, seven) that’ll pair perfectly with what we’re reading. Or shelving. Or carrying around with us at all times. And, for those of you who don’t know, Etsy is basically a book-lover’s one-stop-shop for every book-inspired accessory you could ever want, and more. Seriously, I don’t even know where book-lovers discovered just how badly we actually needed all of the things, in the days before Etsy was around to let us know. The good news is, we don’t have to worry about that now.

And sure, while there are plenty of coffee mugs, tote bags, and bookmarks on this list — because if I know one thing, it’s that book lovers are suckers for a good tote bag to carry their coffee mugs and bookmarks around in — there are also plenty of totally unique accessories for book lovers featured here too: cool artwork, floating bookshelves, and even a literary candle or two.

Check out these 21 accessories from Etsy that every book-lover will want.

Book Nerd Badges Book Nerd Badges/Etsy Perfect for showing off your book nerd style, this handmade set of three metal-and-watercolor book nerd badges will look super cute (and sure, nerdy) on any jacket, book tote, or anywhere else you want to pin them. Plus, ARoseCast includes free bookmarks with every order. Book Nerd Badges, $4.28, ARoseCast

Rainy Day Reads Book Lovers' Soy Candle Rainy Day Reads Book Lovers' Soy Candle/Etsy Literary candles just might be one of my favorite things on earth, and this handmade, vegan, eco-friendly, soy wax candle smells just like one of my second favorite things on earth: rainy day reading. (Aka: it's infused with fresh rain, ginger, and lavender scents.) Each candle burns up to at least 40 hours... so that's enough time for, what, 8-10 books? Rainy Day Reads Book Lovers' Soy Candle, $18, Frostbeard

World Literature Map World Literature Map/Etsy I'm seriously obsessed with this one: a large, hand-lettered world map celebrating over 190 books, the countries they're based in, and/or an author who comes from that country. Available in either color or black-and-white, this is perfect for any book lover's library (and a great way to add some global lit to your TBR list.) World Literature Map, $63.77, TheWeeShed

“Reserved” Book Pillowcase “Reserved” Book Pillow/Etsy This handmade, customizable cotton pillowcase is designed for cozying up with your favorite read. Plus, everyone will know it's YOUR pillow, so it'll never get squished out of shape. “Reserved” Book Pillowcase, $22.75, PoppyAndPetalDesign

Personalized Leather Bookmark Personalized Leather Bookmark/Etsy Book lovers can never have enough bookmarks, and these handmade white-and-color leather bookmarks come personalized and are customizable up to 15 letters. Personalized Leather Bookmark, $14.85, KatieKimStudio

"The Book Was Better" Bracelet The Book Was Better Bracelet/Etsy Is the book ever not better? Inspired by the maker's own belief that this age-old adage almost always holds true, these minimalist, hand-stamped, and made-to-order bracelets come in aluminum, brass, or copper. From the maker herself: "I would never say the book is always better. But 99.9% of the time the book is better. That's pretty good odds." The Book Was Better Bracelet, $14, KnotworkShop

"Children Who Can Read...” Wood Block Art "Children Who Can Read...” Wood Block Art/Etsy As someone who currently has a least one book-inspired tattoo, I can personally attest to the fact that this is true. Made from pine wood, this wood block art print is available in weathered gray, antique brown, warm clear or white wash finishes. "Children Who Can Read...” Wood Block Art, $24, FandomLifeHQ

Bookish Bookends Bookish Bookends/Etsy A one-of-a-kind vintage item, this pair of pottery bookends come in burgandy, green turquoise, black, and gold, with a metal lip for sliding under your books. Who doesn't want to hold up books with more books, amirite? Bookish Bookends, $25, pattispolkadots

Butterbeer Loose Leaf Tea Butterbeer Loose Leaf Tea/Etsy Indulge in your Harry Potter love with this dessert tea based on Rosmerta's famous beer at the Three Broomsticks. Butterbeer Loose Leaf Tea is made from organic rooibos tea, butterscotch chips, organic cinnamon, organic coconut, organic allspice, and organic ginger. (I hear it's even better if you drink it while reading Harry Potter.) Butterbeer Loose Leaf Tea, $8.03, TheForestWitch

Definitions Book-Inspired Candle Tins Definitions Book-Inspired Candle Tins/Etsy This set of four 2 oz. candles, made with eco-friendly soy wax, are hand poured and burn for approximately 10-12 hours. Each features a totally bookwormy word: Bibliophagist (scented with coffee and vanilla), Librocubicularist (aka: rain water and cotton), Bibliosmia (a literary blend of amber, paper, vanilla, and musk), and Logophile (lemon verbena, rose, and jasmine scented.) Definitions Book-Inspired Candle Tins, $12, FromthePage

“I Solemnly Swear I Am Up To No Good” Book Pouch “I Solemnly Swear I Am Up To No Good” Book Pouch/Etsy Another accessory for the Harry Potter-obsessed, this foam-and-cotton book pouch will protect your favorite titles from whatever else is rolling around in that book tote of yours. Perfect for small and medium-sized hardcovers and large paperbacks. “I Am Up To No Good” Book Pouch, $17.00, InLUMOSLibertas

Jane Austen Coasters Jane Austen Coasters/Etsy Because you need something to rest your tea on while you turn the page, yes? This set of four Jane Austen-inspired ceramic coasters features famous quotes from Pride & Prejudice, Sense & Sensibility, Emma, and Mansfield Park. Jane Austen Coasters, $32, TheTraveledLane

Quotation Mark Earrings Quotation Mark Earrings/Etsy Am I the only book lover who totally nerds out over stuff like this? These quotation mark earrings are made ​​of brass, plated with high-quality nickel free gold and sterling silver. Quotation Mark Earrings, $28.80, meytalbarnoy

Deathly Hallows Bookends Deathly Hallows Bookends/Etsy Perfect for shelving every edition of the Harry Potter series you own (and don't even pretend you don't have more than one) these Deathly Hallows bookends are are 3D printed and come in a wide variety of colors. Deathly Hallows Bookends, $20.07, Mystical3DPrints

The Elm Tree Bookshelf The Elm Tree Bookshelf/Etsy OK, OK, I know: this is way, WAY to pricey to be considered an "accessory." It's furniture. But I love it and I want it and it think you will too. I want to put all of my things on it. Like, right now. The Elm Tree Bookshelf, $1,106.83, BespOakInteriors

Rustic Hanging Bookshelf Rustic Hanging Bookshelf/Etsy If the above bookshelf isn't quite in your price range (fine, I hear you) this handcrafted and all-natural rustic hanging bookshelf is a great place to stock your ever-growing TBR pile. Rustic Hanging Bookshelf, $40, MountInspire

“Lit” Book Tote “Lit” Book Tote/Etsy Remind everyone how lit you actually are with this 100% cotton twill book tote. “Lit” Book Tote, $25, PrintEditionCo

Book-Lover Bookmark Set Book Lover Bookmark Set/Etsy Inspired by a classic book cover design, these bookmarks feature quirky bookish sayings and are made from triple layer cardstock with a matte finish. Book-Lover Bookmark Set, $4.64, LiteraryEmporium

Harry Potter Coffee Mug Harry Potter Coffee Mug/Etsy Did I mention that not only can your average book lover not ever have enough coffee and/or tea mugs and/or Harry Potter paraphernalia, but you also cannot have enough coffee and/or tea mugs that simultaneously function as Harry Potter paraphernalia? Harry Potter Coffee Mug, $16, HereForevermore