Bustle

21 Gifts For People Who Fall Asleep Everywhere

Courtesy of Brands

Naps are great, except when you can hardly control them. If you or someone you know are one of those people who can easily take a snooze on the subway, in the backseat of your Grandma's car, waiting in line at the bank, you definitely need this list of 21 gifts for people who fall asleep everywhere.

People who nap a lot might be on to something. The Mayo Clinic says that under the right circumstances, napping can increase alertness, reaction time, performance, and memory. It can also improve your mood and help you feel more relaxed but less fatigued.

Sleep.org agrees, saying that 20-minutes naps are great for better motor skills and attention, while 60- to 90-minute naps make new connections in the brain and help with problem-solving. They suggest sleeping post-lunchtime when your blood sugar dips — between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Whether you're in control of your naps or they control you, you're going to want to make them as cozy and manageable as possible. That's where these 21 items come in. From squishy headrests to special alarm clocks to the greatest office chair you'll ever find, these products are going to take your sleep breaks to the next level.

1. Ostrich Napping Pillow

The Ostrich Napping Pillow

$99.99

Vat19

Every professional napper needs an Ostrich pillow to block out the world whenever a snooze strikes.

2. CozyPhones

CozyPhones Sleep Headphones

$14.97

Amazon

Nothing disturbs your slumber like falling asleep in uncomfortable headphones that end up hurting your ears. Problem solved!

3. Travel Pillow

BCOZZY Chin Supporting Travel Pillow

$29.97

Amazon

If you know you can fall asleep at the drop of a hat, be sure you have a cozy neck pillow handy.

4. The Clapper

The Clapper, Wireless Sound Activated On/Off Light Switch

$15.89

Amazon

You didn't mean to fall asleep in the kitchen, on the couch, at your desk, cleaning the bathroom... Now you can turn the lights off without having to budge from your spot.

5. Noise-Canceling Earbuds

Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds

$249

Amazon

Not only are these comfortable to sleep in, but they'll also drown out any other noise in the room. They're perfect for that person who likes to take a snooze at any given point in time.

6. Plug Timer

Woods 50007WD Indoor 24-Hour Digital Plug-In Timer

$12.47

Amazon

If you can fall asleep at the drop of the hat, this timer will come in handy. Program it to automatically shut off your lights and appliances, so you don't have to.

7. Partner Pillow

The Original Boyfriend Body Pillow Blue

$34.99

Amazon

Do you prefer to fall asleep wrapped in someone's arms? Now you can — whenever the heck you want.

8. Giant Sleep Mask

Winkzzz Sleep Mask Pillow in Ivory

$30

Etsy

Why sleep with a regular eye mask when you could nap with a GIANT eye mask? Sold by 40Winkzzz.

9. Heated Pillow

Toast Heated Pillow

$39.99

Firebox

What's that, you say? You've got one of those heated water bottles? Borrrrrring.

10. Aromatherapy Mist

Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Pillow Mist

$14.99

Amazon

If you want to sleep — I mean, *really* sleep – this aromatherapy spray will have you out cold.

11. Good At Naps Blanket

Calhoun & Co. Good At Naps Woven Throw Blanket

$108

Urban Outfitters

Has any blanket ever been so accurate? The answer is no.

12. Nap Mug

look cute! drink coffee Coffee Mug

$16.99

$13.59

Society6

It's basically the daily to-do list for people who can sleep anywhere.

13. Tea Alarm Clock

SWAN Vintage Teasmade and Alarm Clock, 20oz White

$69.99

Amazon

Did you pass out *way* earlier than you intended to? No worries. You can still wake up to a hot cup of tea. Win!

14. Hoodie Pillow

HoodiePillow Brand (Inflatable) Travel Hoodie Pillow-Gray

$24.95

Amazon

One day, some very smart person decided to combine two of the greatest things ever, and then we had the hoodie pillow.

15. Wax Warmer

QUSUP 3D Glass Electric Wax Melt Warmer

$21.99

Amazon

Falling asleep with candles burning? Let's not. Try a wax warmer instead, so we can avoid fires.

16. Lounging Office Chair

VIVA OFFICE Reclining Office Chair

Amazon

Can you imagine all of the amazing naps you're going to take at work?

17. Nap-Friendly Alarm Clock

Napper Alarm Clock

$19.95

Amazon

Even as you're falling asleep, this alarm clock is ridiculously easy to set.

18. Infinity Pillow

Huzi Infinity Pillow

$39.99

Amazon

You never know when a nap is going to hit, so take this pillow everywhere you go. It has endless uses!

19. Earmuffs/Mask Hybrid

Sleep Mask (With Ear Muffs)

$49.95

Amazon

An eye mask *and* earmuffs? You might never wake up.

20. Arm Support

Sittingbridge Unisex

$19.99

Amazon

What does any human do with their arms when they nap sitting up? Now you have a solution!

21. Ostrich Mini Pillow

Ostrich Pillow Mini

$35

Amazon

If you're not ready for the full-blown wrap-around head pillow, this one is a little less conspicuous.