Naps are great, except when you can hardly control them. If you or someone you know are one of those people who can easily take a snooze on the subway, in the backseat of your Grandma's car, waiting in line at the bank, you definitely need this list of 21 gifts for people who fall asleep everywhere.

People who nap a lot might be on to something. The Mayo Clinic says that under the right circumstances, napping can increase alertness, reaction time, performance, and memory. It can also improve your mood and help you feel more relaxed but less fatigued.

Sleep.org agrees, saying that 20-minutes naps are great for better motor skills and attention, while 60- to 90-minute naps make new connections in the brain and help with problem-solving. They suggest sleeping post-lunchtime when your blood sugar dips — between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Whether you're in control of your naps or they control you, you're going to want to make them as cozy and manageable as possible. That's where these 21 items come in. From squishy headrests to special alarm clocks to the greatest office chair you'll ever find, these products are going to take your sleep breaks to the next level.

1. Ostrich Napping Pillow The Ostrich Napping Pillow $99.99 Vat19 Every professional napper needs an Ostrich pillow to block out the world whenever a snooze strikes.