Hey Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here, and I've got some major news: the Gossip Girl reboot is officially happening. As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, a revival of the cult classic CW series will be coming to WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service HBO Max. It's already been given a 10-episode, straight-to-series order, which means it's time to revisit one of the most talked about shows of the mid-2000s, and what better way to do that than to watch these 21 Gossip Girl episodes guaranteed to get you reboot ready?

Gossip Girl may be getting a revival, but don't call it a a remake of the iconic original show. The new Gossip Girl will follow a new generation of private school students navigating the trials and tribulations of Gossip Girl in New York, and given how dominant social media has become since the original show ended in 2012, it's the perfect time to bring the show back.

And while the question of whether anyone from the original cast — including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford — will be returning hasn't been answered yet, it's not out of the realm of possibility. In fact, Crawford recently said to Digital Spy that he would at least make a cameo if they brought back Gossip Girl with new characters, which is exactly what's happening now.

Regardless of whether we see Serena, Blair, or the original gang on our screen again, anything related to Gossip Girl is automatically required viewing. So while we wait for the new GG generation to grace us with their presence, take a look down memory lane with some of the best episodes that Gossip Girl gave us. And even though show's most juicy secrets have been left out of this recap, I'm gonna give you a spoiler alert anyway. You know you love me, XOXO.