Mother’s Day is right around the corner — Sunday, May 10, to be exact — and what better way to celebrate your mom at a socially responsible distance than with an Instagram caption for Mother’s Day. I mean, you were already planning on posting a photo of her, right? Why not add an Instagram caption that she’ll want to print out and put on her fridge? (Yes, that is a thing she will consider doing, and yes, it is extremely wholesome and pure.)

Since your mom is probably on Instagram, she’s going to be waiting for that obligatory Mother’s Day photo to pop up in her feed. Even more so now that you’ll likely be celebrating Mother’s Day over video call. Instead of your usual “I love you. Happy Mother’s Day” caption, why not throw in something to make her laugh or cry or laugh until she cries?

In addition to a gift delivered to her doorstep — yes, you should probably still get your mom a Mother’s Day gift even if she swears she doesn’t want anything — let her feel loved on her social feeds as well. You know she already watches your stories on repeat. Here are 21 Instagram captions for when you miss your mom on Mother's Day, her birthday, holidays, or when you're just feeling homesick.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

1. “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” —Maya Angelou

Motherhood is poetry embodied.

2. “She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.”

Shout out to Mean Girls for giving you a meme you can actually share with your mom.

3. “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” —Rudyard Kipling

I mean, let’s hope your mom isn’t everywhere-everywhere, but you get what Kipling means.

4. “I got it from my mama.”

The “it” is literally everything.

5. “Sorry that I’m the reason you pee a little when you cough.”

Too personal? Too true? A little of both.

6. “Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother.”

Mom not only knows best... she knows everything.

7. “Thank you for being my personal Google.”

She was definitely the first person you called to ask about sourdough starters.

8. “I love you a thousand yellow daisies.” —Gilmore Girls

She is the Lorelei to your Rory.

9. “We are born of love; love is our mother.”—Rumi

Rumi took the words right out of my mouth.

10. “Gossip is the devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up.” —Moira Rose, Schitt’s Creek

Save the drama for your mama... or avoid it altogether.

11. “The truth is that no matter how old we are, as long as our mothers are alive, we want our mother.” —Goldie Hawn

Be honest, you’ve called your mom with way more questions since you’ve been self-quarantining.

12. “I’m sorry for what I said while I age 13 to 21.”

There aren’t enough flowers and wine to make up for how you were in high school.

13. “Behind all your stories is always your mother's story because hers is where yours begins.” —Mitch Albom

In this way, moms are all like a loving, maternal Shakespeare.

14. “As a gift, I will let you leave me one (1) very long voicemail. And I’ll respond.”

This is the greatest gift a mother could ask for.

15. “Sometimes I open my mouth and my mother comes out.”

It’s a compliment... mostly.

16. “To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.” —Dr. Seuss

Nothing like distance to make you realize that your mom is a big part of your world.

17. “I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry.” — Drake

Never has this felt more true than in quarantine.

Rick Madonik/Toronto Star/Getty Images

18. “All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” —Abraham Lincoln

She might be an actual saint.

19. “My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.” —Lisa Leslie

Your mom literally taught you how to use a spoon.

20. “How do I explain her? She is as respected as Mother Teresa, as powerful as Stalin, and as beautiful as Margaret Thatcher.” —Leslie Knope, Parks and recreation

Moms can and should run the world.

21. “Sooner or later, we all quote our mothers.”

Perhaps the best way to honor your mom on Mother’s Day is with her own words.