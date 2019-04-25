Mother's Day is all about celebrating how incredible your mom is, and there are plenty of ways to do that, including buying her something special. If your mom is like so many other moms, her response to, "What do you want for Mother's Day?" is probably something along the lines of, "Nothing, don't spend your money on me," or "I just want to see you, no gift necessary." If she gives you no indication of what she wants and you're not sure what to get her, don't worry — there are plenty of options out there on what to get your mom for Mother's Day, specifically when she says she doesn't want anything.

Of course, though, you should also be setting aside some quality time for your mom besides just getting her a great gift. Though you may not be able to spend Mother's Day how you'd like this year due to social distancing, you can still plan a great day indoors (or a quality Zoom call if you live apart. And, really, a fantastic gift is only going to add to that experience — even if it's something you have shipped to her place.

So if you want to gift your mom something special (even if she says she doesn't want anything), go for it. She deserves it! As annoying as she might get, she's your mom, and she loves you more than anything. Now here are a few other gifts she'll love maybe almost as much:

1. A Really Nice Candle Canopy Candle $36 | Otherland Buy on Otherland A candle is one of those gifts you can never really go wrong with, because your mom is bound to use it at some point. Pick a scent she loves and go from there. Otherland makes a nice selection of scents (Canopy, featured here, is a mix of fig, ivy greens, and mint, so it's perfect for spring), and all of the candles are so nicely designed that they double as room decor.

2. A Fancy Tea Set Jardin Gift Set $45 | Tea Forte Buy on Tea Forte If your mom is a fan of tea, you may want to get her a set that will leave her feeling super fancy every time she prepares a cup. Tea Forte makes lovely tea that tastes great, and this limited-edition Jardin Collection set is nice for Mother's Day. It was created in partnership with the New York Botanical Garden, and the gift box features rare floral prints by Pierre-Joseph Redouté from the NYBG's library. A percentage of sales goes towards NYBG's work in plant research and conservation, horticulture, and education, so if your mom is a plant lover, she'll appreciate that as well.

3. A Custom Photo Book Every Day Photo Book $49 | Artifact Uprising Buy on Artifact Uprising Sometimes it's nice to personalize your gift to your mom as much as you can, and that's where a photo book comes in handy. Artifact Uprising allows you to make beautiful homemade photo books with luxe-looking fabric covers and high-quality prints inside. You can create one for your mom full of pictures of you two or your whole family, and it's something she'll have forever.

4. A Nice Perfume Meadow $78 | Skylar Buy on Skylar If your mom has a signature fragrance she always wears, then you probably don't want to mess with that. But if she's open to trying new perfumes, then you may want to get her something from Skylar. The company is known for making all-natural, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic perfumes that smell wonderful and have beautiful minimalistic packaging. Meadow, pictured here, is a light scent of tuberose, jasmine, and orange blossom, but there are plenty of other options as well.

5. A Sweet Journal About Mom Fill in the Love® Journal $10 | Emily McDowell Buy on Emily McDowell If your mom is more into sentimental gifts than something material, then she'll love this book. Actually, any mom would. Basically, you buy the journal, then you go through it and sill in the blanks to make it personalized and super meaningful. It's the easiest way to tell her how you really feel without having to actually do all the work yourself.

6. Flowers Fun Size Burlap Wrapped Bouquet $49.99 | Farmgirl Flowers Buy on Farmgirl Flowers Are flowers a cliche Mother's Day gift? Sure, but some moms really love and appreciate them anyway, and if that's your mom, and then go ahead and get them from her. Instead of buying them last minute from a booth on the street, order a bouquet from Farmgirl Flowers. Their flowers are ethically grown, wrapped in burlap, and are sure to last long enough to justify the price tag. Plus, they're gorgeous!

7. A Great Bottle Of Wine Sauvignon Blanc $29 | JNSQ Buy on JNSQ Give your mom something she'll definitely appreciate: some really good wine. JNSQ makes unique bottles of wine from California vineyards that are elegant and delicious. The Sauvignon Blanc pictured is light, with notes of lemon and green apple and hints of tropical fruit. There are other options if this one doesn't sound like a great fit. Oh, and how cool is the bottle?

8. A Self-Care Gift Set Pamper Box $78 | Box Fox Buy on Box Fox Your mom definitely deserves a little pampering now and then. If you can't afford a gift certificate to the spa, get her the next best thing: a box of self-care products. This one from BoxFox includes a cozy pashmina, Herbivore Botanicals bath salts for a soothing night, a Prosecco Rose Voluspa candle, a Pearl sheet mask, a tiramisu chocolate bar, and a nice keepsake box to hold it all.

10. A Comfy Pajama Set Help mom relax in style with this cute and super comfy Kimono and Trouser Set by Shopbop. With not being able to go anywhere this Mother's Day, it gives her the perfect opportunity to bust out this bad boy and enjoy her special day in comfy elegance. Wren Kimono & Trouser Pajama Set $78 | Shopbop

9. A Speaker Google Home Mini $24.99 | Monoprice Entry-level smart home/voice command controller and speaker. Buy on Google A portable speaker is always a good gift option, especially when it's also a home assistant. The Google Home Mini is such a great gift: it's inexpensive, it's impressive, and it's helpful. It's a smart speaker with Google Assistant built in so your mom can talk to it and give it commands. And it's pretty adorable looking.

11. Quality Headphones AirPods Pro $249 $234.95 If your mom likes jogging or just loves getting lost in her music, some really good headphones always make a great gift. And if you want her to be like all the cool moms, you could always splurge on the latest model of AirPods Pro. These bluetooth headphones are easy to pair and also super comfortable for the ears. Plus, she'll probably appreciate being able to drown out everyone else every once in a while.

12. A Pretty Bath Bomb Set Bath Bomb Set $20 | Etsy If your mom hasn't had the chance to have a moment to herself lately, you can help her out this Mother's Day. This bath bomb set from Etsy is filled with 12 different aromatherapy bath bombs that'll make your mom's next bath more relaxing than ever. (And she'll probably take a long time to get through all 12 so you could totally help her out by taking a few off her hands).

13. A Weighted Blanket Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket $42.99 | Amazon If anyone deserves a more comfortable sleep, it's mom. Even if she says she doesn't want anything for this Mother's Day, she's definitely going to love this. This cool, weighted blanket makes for a better sleep by providing the sensation that you're being hugged in your sleep. So even if you can only give mom a virtual hug right now, at least she gets to have this awesome blanket to help her sleep.

14. Throw Pillows Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Cover (2-Pack) $14.99 | Amazon Help your mom add some color to her living room with these bright yellow throw pillow covers. This is a totally subtle gift that's going to add some flair to your mom's house. And it helps to know every time your mom looks at her couch, she'll think of you.

15. A Hand Mixer Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer $19.99 $17.99 | Target If your mom is a baking-fanatic, getting her something that'll help her around the kitchen is a great idea. This 6-speed hand mixer makes the perfect gift to accommodate for all her mixing and baking needs. And if she decides to bake some cupcakes, well, it becomes a gift for both of you.

16. A Hand Massager Brookstone® Shiatsu Plus Air Hand Massager $99.99 | Bed Bath & Beyond Even if mom says she doesn't want any gifts, it's hard to turn down something as relaxing as a hand massager. We all know mom keeps everything together with her own two hands, so it can be a big help to keep that hand massaged and taken care of.

17. A Digital Picture Frame BSIMB Digital Picture Frame $49.99 | Amazon It's always a good idea to take the sentimental route when it comes to Mother's Day gifts — even if your mom really didn't want anything. This digital picture frame can make for a great gift, especially if you fill it up with adorable snapshots of you and your mom. From baby pictures to recent photos, you can give your mom a slideshow of your favorite memories together all in one gift.