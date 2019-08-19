Although the weather may remain balmy for a few more weeks, the season of beach trips and pool days is nearly over. While it's always a little sad to say goodbye to the summer, it's always a joy to greet fall and its delights — including all the brand new rom-com novels that will hit bookstores in the next few months. Even if you haven't already read all the summer rom-coms recommended by Bustle, there are tons of sweet and steamy books to keep you company on the chilly autumn nights ahead.

Below you'll find 21 books, all coming out between September and November, that explore both time-tested tropes (enemies-to-lovers! fake relationships! second chance romances!) and new twists in the rom-com genre. Whether you're in the mood for historical rom-com like Evie Dunmore's Bringing Down the Duke, a contemporary romance like Talia Hibbert's Get a Life, Chloe Brown, or a highly-anticipated new release like Christina Lauren's latest, Twice in a Blue Moon, you'll find it — and so much more — below. Oh, and just in case you needed a reminder that the holidays are a mere three months away, there are a few festive books on the list, too. Happy reading!

'Stuck With You' by Christina Mandelski (Sept. 2) When childhood frenemies Caleb Gray and Catie Dixon unexpectedly reunite at their families' shared beach house on the Texas coast, a forced week of togetherness full of beach parties, waterslide mishaps, bonfires, and roller coasters sparks new feelings and begins to alter their plans for the future.

'Well Met' by Jen DeLuca (Sept. 3) When Emily relocates to Willow Creek, Maryland, for the summer to help her sister recover from an accident, she also gets roped into volunteering for the local Renaissance Faire alongside her teenaged niece ⁠— and Simon, the irritating and impossible-to-ignore schoolteacher in charge of volunteers.

'Bringing Down the Duke' by Evie Dunmore (Sept. 3) It's 1879 in England, and Annabelle Archer must earn her scholarship to the University of Oxford by recruiting men of influence to champion the women's suffrage movement. Her target? Sebastian Devereux, the cold and calculating Duke of Montgomery. Her challenge? Not to give in to her attraction for the man who opposes everything she stands for.

'A Question of Us' by Mary Jayne Baker (Sept. 5) At 26, Clarrie Midwinter is still struggling to become a "proper" grown-up. Most annoying of all, her best friend Simon won't stop asking her out. The only thing keeping her sane is her pub quiz team. But when Simon bets her a date that their team will win the quiz league, Clarrie is forced to confront what she really wants out of life.

'Don't You Forget About Me' by Mhairi McFarlane (Sept. 10) Still reeling being fired and catching her boyfriend cheating in the same night, Georgia snatches the next job that she's offered — barmaid in a new pub, which just so happens to run by Lucas McCarthy, her first love. Meeting Lucas again throws Georgina off-balance — and brings a dark secret from her past to the surface.

'A Match Made in Mehendi' by Nandini Bajpai (Sept. 10) Simi Sangha comes from a long line of Indian matchmakers, and her family is convinced that she has the "gift." But when Simi sets up a matchmaking app, she helps connect a wallflower of a girl with the star of the boys' soccer team. In the process, she turns the high school hierarchy topsy-turvy.

'Frankly in Love' by David Yoon (Sept. 10) The parents of high school senior Frank Li want him to date a Korean girl, which proves complicated when Frank falls for Brit Means. Joy Song is in a similar predicament, and so they make a pact: They'll pretend to date in order to gain their freedom. But a series of events lead Frank to wonder if he ever really understood love — or himself — at all.

'Love on Lexington Avenue' by Lauren Layne (Sept. 17) After Claire Hayes finds out that her late husband was not the man she thought he was, she sets out to redesign her apartment to remove any trace of him. But the simple renovation becomes complicated when she meets her bad-tempered contractor Scott Turner. As long workdays turn into long nights, their mutual wariness morphs into something more.

'No Judgments' by Meg Cabot (Sept. 24) When a massive hurricane severs all power to Little Bridge Island — as well as its connection to the mainland — Bree Beckham isn't worried. At first. But when she decides to save as many of the island's cats and dogs as she can, she realizes she needs help — and she has no choice but to accept from her boss's sexy nephew, Drew Hartwell.

'Royal Holiday' by Jasmine Guillory (Oct.1) When Vivian Forest gets the chance to tag along on her daughter Maddie's work trip to England, she's excited to take in the magnificent British sights. But she doesn't expect an instant attraction to Malcolm Hudson, the Queen's private secretary. When flirtatious banter snowballs into a full-on fling, the clock begins to tick on their holiday romance.

'10 Blind Dates' by Ashley Elston (Oct .1) When Sophie's boyfriend, Griffin, breaks up with her, she flees to her grandparents' house for the holidays. There, her family decides to set her up on a series of blind dates. When Griffin comes back, begging for a second chance, Sophie must make a tough decision. Because she might just have feelings for someone else.

'Faker' by Sarah Smith (Oct. 8) Emmie Echavarre is one of the few female employees at Nuts & Bolts, a power tool company staffed predominantly by gruff, burly men like Tate Rasmussen. When she's forced to work with Tate, Emmie begins to see some of his soft heart. But it will take more than a few kind words to erase the past.

'Christmas Shopaholic' by Sophie Kinsella (Oct. 17) Becky Brandon adores the holidays. But this year is different. Becky's parents are moving, and they want her to host Christmas this year. Soon, it becomes clear that chaos may reign over comfort and joy this year.

'Twice in a Blue Moon' by Christina Lauren (Oct. 22) The first time Tate Jones, the long-lost daughter of a famous film star, ever revealed her true identity to someone, she had her heart broken. Sam Brandis sold her out, and her world was shattered. Fourteen years later, she meets Sam again on the set of her new film. And she has to ask herself whether "once in a lifetime" love can come around twice — and if she can ever trust him again.

'Get a Life, Chloe Brown' by Talia Hibbert (Nov. 5) Chloe Brown is a chronically ill computer geek with a goal. After nearly dying, she has come up with seven directives to help her "Get a Life", and she has already completed the first: Moving out of her family's mansion. The next items on the list will require some help. And who better to give it than Red Morgan, a tattooed handyman with more sex appeal than any Hollywood heartthrob.

'We Met in December' by Rosie Curtis (Nov. 5) Jess just moved to London. Specifically, she just moved to a Notting Hill house she shares with four strangers. On her first night, Jess meets Alex, the guy sharing her floor. To Jess, their connection is clear. But Alex starts dating someone else — Emma, who lives on the floor above them.

'The Bromance Book Club' by Lyssa Kay Adams (Nov. 5) Gavin Scott's marriage is in major trouble. He lost his cool when he learned that his wife has always faked it in bed. It was the final straw in their strained relationship, and she wants a divorce. Distraught, Gavin seeks help from an unlikely source: a secret all-male romance book club.

'Practically Ever After' by Isabel Bandeira (Nov. 12) Grace Correa has planned the perfect life. She has an incredible girlfriend, amazing friends, and plans to attend her first-choice university next year. But high school is almost over, and Grace's plans are falling apart. Can Grace recalibrate — and find perfection in the imperfections?

'Back to September' by Melissa Brayden (Nov. 12) Hannah Shephard's bookstore is in trouble. So when world famous romance novelist Parker Bristow accepts her request to come in for a signing, Hannah hopes the appearance will drum up some attention (and sales) and save the shop. What Hannah doesn't anticipate is an attraction to Parker that leads her to question her play-it-safe lifestyle.

'When the Stars Lead to You' by Ronni Davis (Nov. 12) Devon's magical summer ended abruptly when Ashton broke her heart. She is trying to heal — and trying to enjoy her senior year. But then Ashton shows up. Can she forgive him and open her heart again? Or are they doomed to repeat history?