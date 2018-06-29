If you've been looking for a great, newish work of queer literature, look no further. I've got 21 great lesbian novels you need to read pronto, as recommended by redditors on the Suggest Me a Book subreddit. These knowledgeable readers responded to Fantastic Elk's request for "Books with lesbian characters and their D&D quests. Books about lesbian characters and their pets. Books about lesbian characters and the end of the universe. Books about lesbian characters who are archaeologists and study raptors," and they truly delivered.

Although same-sex relationships between female main characters remain few and far between in contemporary literature, Reddit's suggestions for lesbian-themed novels show that books about women who love women are much easier to find now than they were years ago. Best of all, there are plenty of stories, available on store shelves today, that focus on lesbians and bisexual women who are POC, disabled, and non-binary, so you don't have to worry that every F/F romance you pick up will be about cisgender white ladies.

Check out the 21 fantastic lesbian novels Reddit has recommended for your summer reading list below:

Life in an elite corner of hell isn't all that great for Siew Tsin, one of the wives of the wealthiest man around. But when her husband marries a terracotta robot named Yonghua, Siew Tsin begins to feel a new, different sort of attachment to her husband's wife. Click here to buy.

This autobiographical manga explores the author's sexuality, beginning with her first sexual encounter, which took place with a female sex worker in a Japanese love hotel at the age of 28, and then backing up to trace the decade of adulthood that led her to that moment. Click here to buy.

Months after she wordlessly left home to attend college in New York, Marin dreads her reunion with Mabel, the best friend she left behind in California, who may once have been more than a friend. Click here to buy.

The first in a series of romance novels set in an alternate version of the early 19th century, Daughter of Mystery centers on Margerit, an heiress who has inherited her godfather's fortune, but not his title. With a jealous new Baron Saveze eyeing her wealth, the only thing protecting Margerit from his retaliation is Barbara, the late Baron's bodyguard. Click here to buy.

Focusing on the relationships between workers tasked with tunnelling out the space for an intergalactic highway system, The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet pays particular attention to an interspecies lesbian couple. Click here to buy.

Featuring an all-female cast, The Stars Are Legion centers on Zan, an amnesiac who has been told that she has the power to get her family onto Mokshi, the ship that will allow them to escape from the war-torn colony of Legion. Click here to buy.

A coming-of-age story set in Antigua, Annie John follows its heroine through her childhood and into adolescence, when her relationship with her mother becomes strained. Click here to buy.

A retelling of a Hans Christian Andersen classic, The Raven and the Reindeer follows Gerta, who must save her best friend Kay when he is kidnapped by the Snow Queen. Click here to buy.

Trans heroine Maria thinks she's finally found a stable life in New York City, until her girlfriend's lies come to light. Hurt and angry, she steals the other woman's car, buys some drugs, and flees to Nevada, where she meets someone she suspects may be trans as well. Click here to buy.

Star musician Leontyne Blake has a tough time meeting women who don't want her for her image, but she might have found exactly the right person for her in Holly, her father's nurse, who happens to be asexual. Click here to buy.

This steampunk novel centers on Karen, a young sex worker, who gets involved with a woman on the run from a mind-controlling psychopath in Seattle. Click here to buy.

When Meg moves into Bay West, a lesbian community in the suburbs of New York City, she realizes that finding someone to spend the rest of her life with need not come at the expense of her career. Click here to buy.

In 1955 Washington, D.C., young adults Janet and Marie must keep their sexuality a secret as Sen. Joseph McCarthy's pursuit of communists and homosexuals rages on. Click here to buy.

After her family is torn apart by the Cultural Revolution, Ni Niuniu retreats into her own private world, feeling that she is unable to cope with the upheaval happening outside her home. Click here to buy.

Sri Lankan-Americans Lucky and Krishna present picture-perfect happiness to their conservative relatives, but each one knows the other is gay, and have opened their marriage up to outside partners. But when Lucky reconnects with her first lover, Nisha, the carefully structured image she and Krishna have created might come crashing down. Click here to buy.

Evadne discovers a world of magic and mayhem hidden beneath Victorian London in this novel from Vermilion author Molly Tanzer. Click here to buy.

Abby isn't looking for love. In fact, she's quite content to run her plus-size fashion blog and pursue a stylish career. But when she lands an internship at a local boutique and falls for fellow intern Jordi, who is her opposition in the contest to win a job at the store, Abby's simple life gets complicated. Click here to buy.

The first book in Shira Glassman's Mangoverse series centers on Shulamit, a reluctant, 20-year-old monarch who finds the friend she needs in Rivka, a fierce warrior who pretends to be a man. Click here to buy.

Sal is a true artificial intelligence, the last of a dying, outlawed breed, and she's gone downhill since the death of her old master. Then robot specialist Clara wanders into Sal's place of business, and their lives may never be the same. Click here to buy.

Leila's Iranian-American heritage makes her stand out at her private school, so she's thankful that she hasn't been forced to come out to her classmates. Then a new student named Saskia arrives, and Leila begins to confide in her friends as she tumbles into infatuation. Click here to buy.