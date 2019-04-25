With all of the movies that have led up to Avengers: Endgame, there's been ample opportunity for the MCU stars to get to know each other over the years. And fortunately, many of the Avengers actors are friends in real life — as proven by how chummy they have become during their many interviews to promote the many Marvel movies that have been released. It's impossible not to feel joy while watching, say, the three MCU Chrises goof off together, or to see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan talk about the escape room they visited before hitting a red carpet.

Plus, a number of the Avengers actors have worked together before joining the MCU, too. Did you know, for instance, that Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch's friendship goes all the way back to 2011's War Horse? Or that Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o went to Yale together?

Here are some of the best star-powered friendships to come out of the MCU, along with photos to prove just how close the actors are. No matter what happens at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the movie's stars have found lifelong friends in each other during the years of filming the Avengers movies. And that's something special in its own right.

1. Chris Evans & Chris Hemsworth Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The two Chrises were paired together during Avengers: Age of Ultron press interviews in 2015, and they couldn't stop making each other crack up. Oh, and Chris Evans called Chris Hemsworth "Hemmy" during a recent interview.

4. Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., & Chris Evans robertdowneyjr on Instagram Downey Jr.'s Instagram post is cute, but it's Holland's comment that really makes it. Holland wrote, "the love is real boss man." Seeing him call the actor "boss man" is really just too good.

6. Paul Rudd & Chris Hemsworth Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hemsworth and Rudd seem to have had a mini prank war going on behind-the-scenes. Apparently, the Thor star drew all over an Ant-Man poster, but it's not clear if Rudd got his costar back in the end. The faces they're making in this picture, though, are a reminder that it's all in good fun.

7. Brie Larson & Robert Downey, Jr. robertdowneyjr on Instagram Robert Downey, Jr. wasn't in Captain Marvel, but he's clearly a fan of Larson's character. Click through to the third slide for an epic power pose from these two.

8. Robert Downey Jr. & Samuel L. Jackson robertdowneyjr on Instagram Two legendary actors, one epic photo. "Proud proponent of @samuelljackson for president. Of all nations," Downey Jr. captioned the picture in 2017.

9. Mark Ruffalo & Tom Holland tomholland2013 on Instagram The two actors notorious for spoiling MCU secrets seem to have bonded over the fact. "Just a couple of spoilers," Holland captioned this photo from April 2018.

11. Tom Holland & Chris Pratt tomholland2013 on Instagram If an emoji's worth a thousand words, this picture says it all. "The love is real @prattprattpratt Thanks @jacobbertrand_tomholland for making this," Holland captioned this pic in February 2018.

12. Tom Hiddleston & Brie Larson brielarson on Instagram Long before Captain Marvel came out, Larson and Hiddleston were co-starring with Samuel L. Jackson in Kong: Skull Island. And yep, their images were printed on a popcorn tub.

14. Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. robertdowneyjr on Instagram The two actors have compared their friendship to that of Woody and Buzz from Toy Story. So, yeah, they're close, even if their characters didn't exactly get along in Captain America: Civil War.

15. Chris Evans & Scarlett Johansson Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As Screenrant explained, the MCU wasn't the first time these two acted together. Johansson and Evans starred in The Perfect Score in 2004, long before they were Black Widow and Captain America. They also co-starred in The Nanny Diaries in 2007. These days, they make faces at each other on Avengers red carpets.

16. Winston Duke & Lupita Nyong'o Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before terrorizing fans in Us, Duke and Nyong'o co-starred in Black Panther. But long before that, the two actors attended the Yale School of Drama together — their friendship goes back to before they were famous.

17. Chris Pratt & Tom Hiddleston prattprattpratt on Instagram Hiddleston looks like he's having a little more fun in this picture, but Pratt's caption emphasized how much he enjoyed his costar's company. "Hanging on the carpet with the god of mischief himself @twhiddleston helluuva nice guy and great actor," Pratt wrote in April 2018.

18. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, & Danai Gurira lupitanyongo on Instagram Black Panther stars Wright, Nyong'o, and Gurira are just as close off-screen as they were in the movie. And Daniel Kaluuya's photobomb really makes this the perfect picture.

19. Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Captain America: Civil War costars' offscreen friendship has been well-documented by fans on YouTube. Please cut to 1:47 in this video, where the actors talk about the pocket square Stan gave Mackie for Christmas, featuring an image of his face.

20. Benedict Cumberbatch & Tom Hiddleston Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hiddleston and Cumberbatch starred in 2011's War Horse together, so they've known each other for years, pre-Avengers. Just check out this fan-created video about their friendship, including Cumberbatch's spot-on impression of his costar.