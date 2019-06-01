You might fly a rainbow flag all year, but June is still the time you’re most likely to see rainbows popping up in the wild. Pride Month can be an exciting time. Some people are just coming out and have never been in a mass of LGBTQ people before. Others have been out for years but always come back for the festival freebies. Or, you might be in between: you’ll avoid the parades and festivals, but you’ll still smirk when you see rainbows creeping up in your hometown, scandalizing or delighting all those in their path.

As Pride Month goes on, you might wonder how in the heck you can deck yourself out in the most Pride gear possible (or maybe that’s just me). These Pride 2019 things to buy all support independent LGBTQ artists, because there are enough corporate Pride rainbows out there.

Whatever your approach to Pride is, the month can serve as a great reminder to support independent LGBTQ artists making beautiful content, designs, or products just for you. Especially considering the ways that wage inequality disproportionately impacts trans and LGB communities, supporting LGBTQ artists is a great way to get your Pride on. These 21 items support LGBTQ makers and creators, during Pride and all year long.

1. A Poster That Encourages You To Be Your Unapologetic Self Heteronormativity Poster $20 The Unapologetically Brown Series Need an extra-amazing flag to fly? This poster will work beautifully. Sold by The Unapologetically Brown Series. Buy at The Unapologetically Brown Series

2. A Tank That Celebrates All The Ways You Show Up You Can Wear Whatever You Want Sleeveless Top $27.95 Redbubble Perfect for Pride, this reminder that you can where whatever you want comes in every style, from tank top to hoodie. Sold by TheFrizzKid. Buy on Redbubble

3. Pins That Look Good In & Out Of The Kitchen Cast Iron Pan Enamel Pin $15 Etsy These pins tho: it's a whole series. Cast Iron Pan is just the tip of the punny iceberg. I just want to carry around an assorted bag and pass them out to my friends as gifts. Constantly. Sold by Foxflightstudios. Buy on Etsy

5. A Zine To Learn From Decolonizing Parenting Issue 1 $10 Etsy Taking your kids to Pride? Get your reading done with this zine for QPOC parents! Sold by QueerIndigenousGirl. Buy on Etsy

16. A Beach Towel For All Those Summer Fridays Aromantic Pride Flag Beach Towel $35.91 Etsy If going to the beach is part of your Pride plan, you might need this aromantic flag towel: how else will you be able to chill on the sand? Sold by LGBTNation. Buy on Etsy

20. A Patch For All Your Totes & Jackets Pride Rainbow UFO Iron On Embroidered Patch $4.95 Etsy There will be So Much Denim at Pride. So much. If some of that denim is yours, you might just need this UFO rainbow patch. Sold by ThinkPatch. Buy on Etsy

21. And Finally, Something To Keep You Hydrated (You'll Need It) OUT Is In Canvas Water Tote $15 Etsy Whatever you’re doing out there for Pride, this canvas water tote will help you stay hydrated! Sold by OUTisinUSA. Buy on Etsy