21 Pride 2019 Things To Buy To Support Independent LGBTQ Artists

By Jay Polish
You might fly a rainbow flag all year, but June is still the time you’re most likely to see rainbows popping up in the wild. Pride Month can be an exciting time. Some people are just coming out and have never been in a mass of LGBTQ people before. Others have been out for years but always come back for the festival freebies. Or, you might be in between: you’ll avoid the parades and festivals, but you’ll still smirk when you see rainbows creeping up in your hometown, scandalizing or delighting all those in their path.

As Pride Month goes on, you might wonder how in the heck you can deck yourself out in the most Pride gear possible (or maybe that’s just me). These Pride 2019 things to buy all support independent LGBTQ artists, because there are enough corporate Pride rainbows out there.

Whatever your approach to Pride is, the month can serve as a great reminder to support independent LGBTQ artists making beautiful content, designs, or products just for you. Especially considering the ways that wage inequality disproportionately impacts trans and LGB communities, supporting LGBTQ artists is a great way to get your Pride on. These 21 items support LGBTQ makers and creators, during Pride and all year long.

1. A Poster That Encourages You To Be Your Unapologetic Self

Heteronormativity Poster

$20

The Unapologetically Brown Series

Need an extra-amazing flag to fly? This poster will work beautifully. Sold by The Unapologetically Brown Series.

2. A Tank That Celebrates All The Ways You Show Up

You Can Wear Whatever You Want Sleeveless Top

$27.95

Redbubble

Perfect for Pride, this reminder that you can where whatever you want comes in every style, from tank top to hoodie. Sold by TheFrizzKid.

3. Pins That Look Good In & Out Of The Kitchen

Cast Iron Pan Enamel Pin

$15

Etsy

These pins tho: it's a whole series. Cast Iron Pan is just the tip of the punny iceberg. I just want to carry around an assorted bag and pass them out to my friends as gifts. Constantly. Sold by Foxflightstudios.

4. This Tee For Bi Babes Everywhere

Bisexual Pride Shirt

$25.19

Etsy

You already know you’re a Bi Babe. Now your shirt can let everyone else know, too. Sold by ManyManyMoonsAgo.

5. A Zine To Learn From

Decolonizing Parenting Issue 1

$10

Etsy

Taking your kids to Pride? Get your reading done with this zine for QPOC parents! Sold by QueerIndigenousGirl.

6. A Pin That Aces Pride

Asexual Pride Hard Enamel Pin

$12

Etsy

This Asexual Pride Pin is ethereal and awesome, just like you. (The same design is available in many identity flags!) Sold by IamWeCreations.

7. These Cute & Functional Undies

Spandex Tucking Panties

$40

Etsy

Get your Pride on with these fabulous tucking panties made for trans ladies, enbies, and all other sorts of genders! Sold by RebirthGarments.

8. A Pin For People Who're Over The Rainbow

Gay Goth Enamel Pin

$7.70

Etsy

Decking out in All The Colors not your Pride thing? That’s cool: we’ve got our Goth Gays covered, too. Sold by grrrlspells.

9. A Skirt That Shows Your Flying Colors

Transgender Pride Flag Skater Skirt

$49

Etsy

Who doesn’t need this trans flag skirt to rock out at a Pride near you? Heck, even I need it, and I don’t usually do skirts. Sold by NerdyKeppie.

10. Stickers For Your Inner Nerd

VLD Stickers

$2

Etsy

Planning to bring your Full Nerd out to Pride? These Voltron: Legendary Defender stickers will have you and fellow fans squeeing with delight! Sold by Inkforwords.

11. This Gorgeous WAll art

Queer Liberation Not Rainbow Capitalism

$15

Etsy

Not feeling the rainbows but still bursting with pride? That’s cool: you’re not alone. Sold by LiberalJane.

12. This Top That Acknowledges All Our Journeys

This Isn't Even My Final Form Trans Tank Top

$24

Etsy

Bring some Dragon Ball Z memes into your wardrobe this year: even if people don’t get the reference, they’ll get your trans pride. Sold by PrideIsLife.

13. A Tee That Tells It Like It Is

Girls Like Girls T-shirt

$24

Etsy

Fellow lesbian culture aficionados will squeal in delight (or is that… just me?) when they see this Hayley Kiyoko-inspired Girls Like Girls music video shirt. Sold by KILLSAPINA.

14. Temp Tats To Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve

Love Is Love Pride Temporary Tattoo Set

$15

Etsy

Can’t afford your next permanent tattoo in time for Pride? (I know I can’t.) That’s OK: you can still be (temporarily) tatted up with rainbows. Sold by InkDaze.

15. This Convenient Carryall

Rainbow Gay Flag Drawstring Bag

$21.51

Etsy

Would it really be Pride without a rainbow AF drawstring bag? Probably not. Sold by BetweenLinesClothing.

16. A Beach Towel For All Those Summer Fridays

Aromantic Pride Flag Beach Towel

$35.91

Etsy

If going to the beach is part of your Pride plan, you might need this aromantic flag towel: how else will you be able to chill on the sand? Sold by LGBTNation.

17. This Subtle Buckle Belt

Transgender Pride Belt Slip-Buckle

$20

Etsy

Need a belt? This trans flag belt is a subtle but beautiful way to sport your pride! Sold by TheQueenTom.

18. This Wearable Reminder

Gay Pride Tank Top

$24.99

Etsy

After all these years, you can finally reveal The Gay Agenda, right there on your tank top! Sold by LivingGay.

19. These Extremely Useful Pronoun Pins

Pronoun Pins in Cherry Wood

$12

Etsy

The first time someone gave me a they/them pronoun pin, there were Tears. With these pronoun pins, you can have tears of your own for Pride! Sold by SteerQueerYall.

20. A Patch For All Your Totes & Jackets

Pride Rainbow UFO Iron On Embroidered Patch

$4.95

Etsy

There will be So Much Denim at Pride. So much. If some of that denim is yours, you might just need this UFO rainbow patch. Sold by ThinkPatch.

21. And Finally, Something To Keep You Hydrated (You'll Need It)

OUT Is In Canvas Water Tote

$15

Etsy

Whatever you’re doing out there for Pride, this canvas water tote will help you stay hydrated! Sold by OUTisinUSA.

Buying your Pride gear from independent artists and makers is a critical part of making sure your Pride celebration centers people who don't have the support of big corporations behind them. Here's to giving local makers their due this Pride.