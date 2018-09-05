21 Products for People Who Are Obsessed With Breakfast
You know what's amazing? Food. Specifically, breakfast. Nothing puts the pep in your step like the thought of a nice, big brekky. The crispy toast dripping with butter. The greasy bacon. The fluffy pancakes that taste like heavenly pillows of unicorn magic. If you like the first meal of the day — eating it, cooking it, taking pictures of it for Instagram — you're going to love these 21 products for people who are obsessed with breakfast.
I don't care whether or not science has proven it is, in fact, the most important meal of the day. When someone puts a plate of peanut-butter-and-Nutella-stuffed French toast in front of me and leaves me unsupervised, well, I can't be held responsible for whatever happens next. (Spoiler alert: I don't even bother using a fork.) And I'm blocking out all of you breakfast h8ers saying, "But you shouldn't start the day with tons of sugarrr! Wahhhh!!!" Because syrup. End of story.
If you go to bed thinking about what you're going to eat the next day (guilty!), if you pin breakfast-related Pinterest recipes you'll never end up cooking (guilty!), if you look at #breakfastporn on your Instagram feed (not me... JK GUILTY!), then these 21 products will bring a tear to your eye.
1A Smiley Face Pancake Pan
Nordic Ware Smiley Face Pancake Pan
$23.46
These smiley face, emoji-looking pancake pan molds give me life. If your breakfast isn't winking at you, are you even doing it right? NO.
2Cereal Dispenser
ZevroIndispensable Dry Food Dispenser, Dual Control, Black/Chrome
$26.49
It's 2018. We don't pour cereal from the box anymore. Get with the times! This dispenser keeps your corn flakes fresh and is fun to play with. Très important. My only complaint is that there's no room to stick your head directly underneath it. Don't you judge me.
3Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker
Disney DCM-9 Mickey Mini Waffle Maker, Black
$14.99
Fact: waffles taste better when they're shaped like Mickey Mouse. I can already feel the globs of butter, the river of syrup, the squishy waffle as I slice... *ahem* 'Scuse me.
4Squishy Toast Pillow
Squishable Mini Comfort Food Toast Plush – 7”
$19.49
I don't know about you, but I'm pretty sure significant others have officially been rendered obsolete. Who needs a life partner when you can have a pillow that looks like a piece of toast?
5The Last Shower Curtain You'll Need
InterestPrint Funny Breakfast Food Shower Curtain
$36.99
If you're not getting naked with breakfast, you're missing out on life. Forget that sensible striped shower curtain you saw on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. This is the one.
6Batman Toaster
$17.43
"It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me." And if you're making Batman toast each morning, I define you as the coolest person who has ever eaten breakfast.
73-In-1 Breakfast Station
Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic 3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center, Black
$30.34
OhMyGodYouGuys I think I have ascended. This coffee maker/toaster oven/frying griddle hybrid is the answer to every question you've ever asked.
8Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Breakfast sandwiches are the universe's answer to people who are running late every morning but are also really hungry too. Is there anything better than a breakfast sammie with a fried egg in it, and then you bite into the yolk and it oozes everywhere? Negative.
9Color-Changing Egg Timer
Colour Changing Egg Perfect Egg Timer Boiled Egg Timer
$3.99
Boiling eggs can be a real pain in the yolk. (Baha!) Cook perfect eggs every time with a color-changing timer. Deviled eggs, here you come.
10Mini Donut Baking Pan
Wilton Mini Donut Baking Pan, 12-Cavity
$9.99
For those of you who prefer sweet over savory and don't mind a little light baking, I have it on good authority baby donuts make an exceptional breakfast. Sprinkles are not required but highly recommended.
11Special Cereal Bowl
Obol - The Original Never Soggy Cereal Bowl/With The Spiral Slide Design 'n Grip - Lg Red
$18.95
You need to see what we can accomplish when we put our minds together. This state-of-the-art bowl separates the milk and cereal and *slowly* releases said cereal into milk so as to avoid unnecessary sogginess. Science.
12Cereal Travel Cup
$9.99
Store the cereal on the top and milk in the bottom, and you can have brekky just about anywhere. I can't be positive, but I'm pretty sure we've all just died and gone to heaven.
13Mug Warmer
$10
Now, I'm not picky. I'd lick coffee off the floor. But some people insist on making 200 trips to the microwave because their coffee is always too cold. If that's you, you need a handy dandy mug warmer.
14Waffle Stick Maker
Babycakes Waffle Stick Maker, Mini
$10.69
Waffle sticks have an advantage over traditional waffles: they're especially dippable. If you love your waffles extra soaked in syrup, get this colorful appliance and chow down on some waffle sticks.
15Massive Egg Cooker
Egg Boiler, BASA 2018 New Multi Electric Hard Boiled Egg Maker
$29.99
This egg cooker can hold not one, not two, not three... I'll get to the point: it can hold up to 16 eggs, and you'll never feel hungry again.
16Egg Shaper
$11.99
Instead of your fried egg looking like a shapeless blob, it can look like a flower, star, heart, or even an elephant. I'll take one of each, please.
17Bacon And Egg Salt And Pepper Shakers
Bacon and Eggs Salt & Pepper Shakers, Hand-painted Ceramic by Boston Warehouse
$11.93
Seasoning your breakfast has never been cuter. If you don't have these adorable salt and pepper shakers on your kitchen table, what are you doing with your life?
18Egg Holder
Kikkerland Egg Pants, Set of 2
$11.39
How you ever seen a happier egg? I'm going to go ahead and guess no. Let me be clear: this is the only proper way to eat medium boiled eggs. Dare I say it's... eggcellent? Don't hate me because I'm funny.
19Syrup-Scented Candle
Our Own Candle Company Buttered Maple Syrup Scented 13-Ounce Mason Jar Candle
$12.99
I mean, come on. How many times have you said in your life, "Man, I wish I had a breakfast candle right now"? At least, like, 49 times, right? Problem solved. Whatever you do, though, do not — under any circumstances — eat it. Unless it's just a little bit.
20Egg Mold
Fred EGG-A-MATIC Chick Egg Mold
$14.97
Wouldn't you love to have an egg that's shaped like a little chick? Me too. This egg mold will turn your morning meal into a baby chicken.
21Pancake Pen
$15.55
Even if you don't have plans for creating any masterpieces on the griddle, you're going to have so much fun doodling some designs with this pancake pen.