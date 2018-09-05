You know what's amazing? Food. Specifically, breakfast. Nothing puts the pep in your step like the thought of a nice, big brekky. The crispy toast dripping with butter. The greasy bacon. The fluffy pancakes that taste like heavenly pillows of unicorn magic. If you like the first meal of the day — eating it, cooking it, taking pictures of it for Instagram — you're going to love these 21 products for people who are obsessed with breakfast.

I don't care whether or not science has proven it is, in fact, the most important meal of the day. When someone puts a plate of peanut-butter-and-Nutella-stuffed French toast in front of me and leaves me unsupervised, well, I can't be held responsible for whatever happens next. (Spoiler alert: I don't even bother using a fork.) And I'm blocking out all of you breakfast h8ers saying, "But you shouldn't start the day with tons of sugarrr! Wahhhh!!!" Because syrup. End of story.

If you go to bed thinking about what you're going to eat the next day (guilty!), if you pin breakfast-related Pinterest recipes you'll never end up cooking (guilty!), if you look at #breakfastporn on your Instagram feed (not me... JK GUILTY!), then these 21 products will bring a tear to your eye.

2 Cereal Dispenser ZevroIndispensable Dry Food Dispenser, Dual Control, Black/Chrome $26.49 Amazon It's 2018. We don't pour cereal from the box anymore. Get with the times! This dispenser keeps your corn flakes fresh and is fun to play with. Très important. My only complaint is that there's no room to stick your head directly underneath it. Don't you judge me. Buy Now

5 The Last Shower Curtain You'll Need InterestPrint Funny Breakfast Food Shower Curtain $36.99 Amazon If you're not getting naked with breakfast, you're missing out on life. Forget that sensible striped shower curtain you saw on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. This is the one. Buy Now

6 Batman Toaster DC Batman 2-Slice Toaster $17.43 Amazon "It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me." And if you're making Batman toast each morning, I define you as the coolest person who has ever eaten breakfast. Buy Now

8 Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon Breakfast sandwiches are the universe's answer to people who are running late every morning but are also really hungry too. Is there anything better than a breakfast sammie with a fried egg in it, and then you bite into the yolk and it oozes everywhere? Negative. Buy Now

10 Mini Donut Baking Pan Wilton Mini Donut Baking Pan, 12-Cavity $9.99 Amazon For those of you who prefer sweet over savory and don't mind a little light baking, I have it on good authority baby donuts make an exceptional breakfast. Sprinkles are not required but highly recommended. Buy Now

12 Cereal Travel Cup EZ-Freeze Cereal On The Go $9.99 Amazon Store the cereal on the top and milk in the bottom, and you can have brekky just about anywhere. I can't be positive, but I'm pretty sure we've all just died and gone to heaven. Buy Now

13 Mug Warmer Bellemain Desktop Mug Warmer $10 Amazon Now, I'm not picky. I'd lick coffee off the floor. But some people insist on making 200 trips to the microwave because their coffee is always too cold. If that's you, you need a handy dandy mug warmer. Buy Now

14 Waffle Stick Maker Babycakes Waffle Stick Maker, Mini $10.69 Amazon Waffle sticks have an advantage over traditional waffles: they're especially dippable. If you love your waffles extra soaked in syrup, get this colorful appliance and chow down on some waffle sticks. Buy Now

18 Egg Holder Kikkerland Egg Pants, Set of 2 $11.39 Amazon How you ever seen a happier egg? I'm going to go ahead and guess no. Let me be clear: this is the only proper way to eat medium boiled eggs. Dare I say it's... eggcellent? Don't hate me because I'm funny. Buy Now

20 Egg Mold Fred EGG-A-MATIC Chick Egg Mold $14.97 Amazon Wouldn't you love to have an egg that's shaped like a little chick? Me too. This egg mold will turn your morning meal into a baby chicken. Buy Now