Although you would probably celebrate the existence of puppies every single day if you could (and who could blame you?), you'll have a legitimate excuse to do so on Mar. 22. That date is National Puppy Day, a little "holiday" dedicated to puppies of all kinds. This is your chance to spend a whole day thinking about how much of a gift puppies are to this world. Seriously, do we even deserve them?! Probably not! They're so pure and adorable and sweet, and even when they're completely destroying something (as they typically are known to do), they still manage to look so cute while doing it that you can barely even get mad at them. It's also your chance to post pictures of your own puppy on social media (or even a throwback to when your dog was a puppy, or a random pup), just to show off. Also, puppy pictures get a lot of engagement! And if you need a fun caption, we've got a bunch of ideas for punny National Puppy Day Instagram captions you'll definitely want to use.

National Puppy Day isn't only about squealing over adorable pictures of baby dogs, though - it has a bit of a deeper meaning as well. It's meant to bring awareness to puppy adoption, and dog adoption in general. When you're looking to bring a dog into your home as your family, you have options - and adoption is always a really good one. When you adopt, you're giving a homeless pupper a loving and caring home, instead of relegating them to life in an animal shelter. You're taking in a little dog that really needs your affection, and on top of that, you get a pup to play and cuddle with. It doesn't get much better than that.

But whether you're thinking of getting a new puppy or not, one thing is for sure: you can still celebrate National Puppy Day regardless. Start it off with a little Instagram photo love, and be sure to use one of the puppy puns below to ensure you'll have the best caption out there.

1 Today has been ruff, but at least I get to come home to this little pup. Giphy Just a reminder that your pup is the best part of your day, even when it's been hard!

2 This puppy never stands up for himself, he just rolls over. Honestly, he needs to get it together!

3 I'll love you fur-ever and ever. So much love for your little pup.

4 My pup is paws-itively pawsome. Two puppy puns in one! Look at you go.

5 I'm mutts about you. Giphy Just for your little mutt puppy.

6 He’s not a bad dog. He’s just a little ruff around the edges. Hey, all puppies have their bad stages!

7 As long as your dog sticks by your side, anything is paw-sible. Honestly, this is inspiring.

8 How a-dog-able are these puppies?? Giphy Because who can resist a photo of a bunch of puppers?

9 Just another day at the paw-ffice If you're able to bring your pup to work with you, it makes for the perfect photo opp.

10 I’m only going if I can bring my pawty pup. New rule: you only go to social events if your puppy can come too.

11 I love you furry much! Pretty self-explanatory!

12 I love you so much I want to bark it from the wooftops! Giphy Who doesn't love their dog this much, to be honest?

13 Fur-iends through thick and thin. That pretty much describes you and your pup.

14 We have the ulti-mutt friendship. How cute are you and your little dog together?

15 This cute little puppy struck a pose for the pup-arazzi. This is the perfect caption for your photogenic puppy.

16 Fur-tunately this little pup entered my life and changed it for the better. GIPHY A dedication for the puppy who made everything better.

17 What kind of dog doesn't bark? A hush puppy. This one is corny, but weirdly adorable.

18 Fur reals, you're the best puppy ever. Just a little dedication to your sweet pup.

19 I woof you long time. Who can't relate?!

20 You deserve a round of ap-paws for how great of a pet you are. Honestly, this is an adorable pun.