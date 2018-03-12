21 Rose Gold Items You Won't Be Able To Resist Buying From Target
There's this black hole that sucks you in and renders you helpless. Some may know it as the godsend where you can do your grocery shopping, snag beauty essentials, and find home décor all in one— others know it as a thirst trap for your wallet. Yes, we're talking about Target, the supercenter that's both a blessing and a curse.
As much as you'd love to stick to your shopping list when wandering through the red bullseye, it's nearly impossible to do. There are just way too many things you can't resist at Target, and half of the time, it's stuff you don't even need to buy. The retailer has such trendy decorative pieces, so much on-trend fashion, and even beauty buys for under $1. So, it's hard not to load up a red cart and hand over your entire life savings when browsing though Target.
More than anything, all of the retailer's rose gold offerings will threaten your paycheck. Rose gold may as well be the luxury version of millennial pink because it's a trendy hue that's becoming an obsession. Proof that it's the shade of the century, these 21 rose gold Target finds will have you fighting the urge to splurge.
1This Bangin' Highlighter
Maybelline Master Chrome Molten Rose Gold Highlighter, $8, Target
Delivering a next-level glow while toting a drugstore price tag, this rosy highlighter will definitely make it's way into your shopping cart.
2This Accent Pillow
Shimmering Metallic Throw Pillow, $45, Target
Give any room a trendy update with a metallic throw pillow. There's just no going wrong with such chic décor.
3This Vanity Essential
Removable Mini Mirror, $10, Target
Just what your bathroom counter or vanity has been missing, this mini mirror features an alluring chrome finish.
4This All-Purpose Container
Glass Canister Rose gold, $10, Target
Add cotton swabs, makeup remover wipes, or cotton pads to this rose gold jar to store all of your beauty essentials.
5This Metallic Lippy
Sleek MakeUP Major Matte Metallic Cream, $5, Target
Every makeup stash needs a rose gold lippie, like this metallic cream guaranteed to compliment any pout.
6This Oversized Pillow
Rose Gold Oversize Sequin Heart Throw Pillow, $20, Target
It's going to be love at first sight when you spot this sequined, heart-shaped accent pillow.
7This Industrial Chair
Carlisle High Back Metal Dining Chair, $80, Target
Surround your dining room table with rose gold chairs for a trendy look or pair it with a comfy throw pillow to use at your vanity.
8This Classic Watch
Women's Slim Mesh Strap Watch, $20, Target
A metallic rose finish gives this wristwatch the sweetest feminine touch.
9This Silverware Set
Vivian 5pc Silverware Rose Gold Set, $20, Target
Who knew silverware could look this good? Rose gold cutlery is absolutely swoon-worthy.
10This Jewelry Organizer
Women's Jewelry Roll with Interior Jewelry Organizer, $20, Target
House your favorite accessories in this organizer featuring a glitzy exterior.
11This Gilded Trashcan
Solid Bathroom Wastebasket Rose Gold, $20, Target
A rose gold finish makes an otherwise plain Jane trashcan look so upscale.
12This Fancy Choker
Women's Fashion Choker with Stones, $13, Target
If chokers were never really your thing, this rosy accessory covered in sparkling rhinestones, might just make you reconsider.
13This Luxe Bedding
Pinch Pleat Duvet Cover & Sham Set, $63, Target
You'll feel like royalty resting beneath this blush bed set. It's far too beautiful for words.
14These Trendy Headphones
Beats urBeats In-Ear Wired Headphones, $70, Target
Why settle for ordinary headphones when your earbuds could be coated in rose gold platings? Talk about trendy AF!
15This Blush-Highlighter Duo
e.l.f. Baked Highlighter & Blush Rose Gold, $4, Target
Give your cheekbones a rose gold flush with this compact that combines a gilded highlighter and peachy-pink blush.
16This Modern Desk Lamp
Versanora Pettit Desk Lamp, $45, Target
Your workspace will surely look like something out of a home décor catalog if you add this industrial light source to your desk.
17This Earring Set
Eighteen Piece Multi Earring Set, $13, Target
From pearls, to studs, to statement earrings, this set includes every ear accessory you'll ever need to dress up your wardrobe.
18These Bathroom Accessories
Modern Rose Gold Bathroom Accessories, $10-$13, Target
Simple and chic, this bathroom set is a vision in rose gold.
19This Rosy Brush Set
Brush and Bag Set, $13, Target
Every makeup lover needs a quality set of brushes, so you may as well add these pink essentials to your stash.
20This Lighted Mirror
Touch 3.0 Trifold Dimmable LED Makeup Mirror, $59, Target
This touch-activated mirror is the vanity essential you never knew you needed.
21This Lash Curler
Tweezerman Rose Gold Classic Lash Curler, $15, Target
A rose gold finish can literally jazz up anything, even something as simple as an eyelash curler.
Quite the magical hue, rose gold looks great in every form, whether it's a lipstick or a waste basket. Luckily, Target is home to it all, so you can satisfy your rose gold cravings (and attempt to not blow your money) at this holy grail retailer.