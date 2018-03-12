21 Rose Gold Items You Won't Be Able To Resist Buying From Target

There's this black hole that sucks you in and renders you helpless. Some may know it as the godsend where you can do your grocery shopping, snag beauty essentials, and find home décor all in one— others know it as a thirst trap for your wallet. Yes, we're talking about Target, the supercenter that's both a blessing and a curse.

As much as you'd love to stick to your shopping list when wandering through the red bullseye, it's nearly impossible to do. There are just way too many things you can't resist at Target, and half of the time, it's stuff you don't even need to buy. The retailer has such trendy decorative pieces, so much on-trend fashion, and even beauty buys for under $1. So, it's hard not to load up a red cart and hand over your entire life savings when browsing though Target.

More than anything, all of the retailer's rose gold offerings will threaten your paycheck. Rose gold may as well be the luxury version of millennial pink because it's a trendy hue that's becoming an obsession. Proof that it's the shade of the century, these 21 rose gold Target finds will have you fighting the urge to splurge.

1 This Bangin' Highlighter Maybelline Master Chrome Molten Rose Gold Highlighter, $8, Target Delivering a next-level glow while toting a drugstore price tag, this rosy highlighter will definitely make it's way into your shopping cart.

2 This Accent Pillow Shimmering Metallic Throw Pillow, $45, Target Give any room a trendy update with a metallic throw pillow. There's just no going wrong with such chic décor.

3 This Vanity Essential Removable Mini Mirror, $10, Target Just what your bathroom counter or vanity has been missing, this mini mirror features an alluring chrome finish.

4 This All-Purpose Container Glass Canister Rose gold, $10, Target Add cotton swabs, makeup remover wipes, or cotton pads to this rose gold jar to store all of your beauty essentials.

5 This Metallic Lippy Sleek MakeUP Major Matte Metallic Cream, $5, Target Every makeup stash needs a rose gold lippie, like this metallic cream guaranteed to compliment any pout.

6 This Oversized Pillow Rose Gold Oversize Sequin Heart Throw Pillow, $20, Target It's going to be love at first sight when you spot this sequined, heart-shaped accent pillow.

7 This Industrial Chair Carlisle High Back Metal Dining Chair, $80, Target Surround your dining room table with rose gold chairs for a trendy look or pair it with a comfy throw pillow to use at your vanity.

8 This Classic Watch Women's Slim Mesh Strap Watch, $20, Target A metallic rose finish gives this wristwatch the sweetest feminine touch.

9 This Silverware Set Vivian 5pc Silverware Rose Gold Set, $20, Target Who knew silverware could look this good? Rose gold cutlery is absolutely swoon-worthy.

10 This Jewelry Organizer Women's Jewelry Roll with Interior Jewelry Organizer, $20, Target House your favorite accessories in this organizer featuring a glitzy exterior.

11 This Gilded Trashcan Solid Bathroom Wastebasket Rose Gold, $20, Target A rose gold finish makes an otherwise plain Jane trashcan look so upscale.

12 This Fancy Choker Women's Fashion Choker with Stones, $13, Target If chokers were never really your thing, this rosy accessory covered in sparkling rhinestones, might just make you reconsider.

13 This Luxe Bedding Pinch Pleat Duvet Cover & Sham Set, $63, Target You'll feel like royalty resting beneath this blush bed set. It's far too beautiful for words.

14 These Trendy Headphones Beats urBeats In-Ear Wired Headphones, $70, Target Why settle for ordinary headphones when your earbuds could be coated in rose gold platings? Talk about trendy AF!

15 This Blush-Highlighter Duo e.l.f. Baked Highlighter & Blush Rose Gold, $4, Target Give your cheekbones a rose gold flush with this compact that combines a gilded highlighter and peachy-pink blush.

16 This Modern Desk Lamp Versanora Pettit Desk Lamp, $45, Target Your workspace will surely look like something out of a home décor catalog if you add this industrial light source to your desk.

17 This Earring Set Eighteen Piece Multi Earring Set, $13, Target From pearls, to studs, to statement earrings, this set includes every ear accessory you'll ever need to dress up your wardrobe.

18 These Bathroom Accessories Modern Rose Gold Bathroom Accessories, $10-$13, Target Simple and chic, this bathroom set is a vision in rose gold.

19 This Rosy Brush Set Brush and Bag Set, $13, Target Every makeup lover needs a quality set of brushes, so you may as well add these pink essentials to your stash.

20 This Lighted Mirror Touch 3.0 Trifold Dimmable LED Makeup Mirror, $59, Target This touch-activated mirror is the vanity essential you never knew you needed.

21 This Lash Curler Tweezerman Rose Gold Classic Lash Curler, $15, Target A rose gold finish can literally jazz up anything, even something as simple as an eyelash curler.