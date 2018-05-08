22 Behind-The-Scenes Met Gala Photos & Videos Of Your Favorite Celebs That Will Make You Feel Like You Ascended To Heaven
The 2018 Met Gala was a huge success — well, according to the pictures at least. Even if you were sitting at home in your sweatpants judging everyone's outfits as if you were a mix between Simon Cowell and Joan Rivers, you get to join in the fun in some way. That includes stalking all the behind-the-scenes Met Gala photos and videos that your favorite celebs were so kind to post on social media. From the pre-Gala makeup chair to the post-Gala parties, a lot of celebs gave fans a glimpse into what the whole event was like for them — and thank God for that.
Speaking of God, the 2018 Met Gala's theme brought out Hollywood's spiritual side since this year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Even for the most atheist of celeb-watchers, it's hard not to look at the pictures of all of the glamorous outfits and not wonder if you've died and gone to heaven. As amazing as it looks from the outside, though, it apparently wasn't always easy getting one's outfit together for the event. As the BTS photos and videos reveal, the getting ready process was taxing for many, but once you see all of the pictures from inside the event, you can tell that it was so worth it.
1Kim Kardashian Posed With Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner
Kardashian captioned the photo, "Sister beauties."
2Lena Waithe Posted A Picture Captioned "Met Squad"
Janelle Monáe, Daniel Kaluuya, Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, Waithe, John Boyega, Cynthia Erivo, Chadwick Boseman, and Letitia Wright posed together.
4Karlie Kloss Shared A Bathroom Selfie With Priyanka Chopra & Tiffany Haddish
A Met Gala wouldn't be complete without at least one.
5Ariana Grande Posed With Her Ethereal Designer
Vera Wang designed her Sistine Chapel-inspired dress.
6Laura Dern Shared Selfies With Rihanna & SZA
The hand holding! It's so amazing.
7Lena Dunham & Jenni Konner Got Close
They look like a Renaissance painting, which is what many seemed to have interpreted the theme to be.
9Solange Shared A Key Detail To Her Second Outfit
The glittery stitching reads, "My God wears a durag."
10Shawn Mendes Paid Careful Attention To Hailey Baldwin's Train
And he made the entire world wide web freak out in doing so.
11Kim Kardashian Shared A Pic With Her Other Sister, Kylie Jenner
Even if Jenner looks more like a Matrix character than anything you see in a Catholic church, she still looked amazing.
12Miley Cyrus Showed Love To Her Designer For The Evening
Along with Paris Jackson, Cyrus wore — and posed with — Stella McCartney.
13Jared Leto Shared BTS Pictures With His Date, Lana Del Rey
The two also posed with Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele.
14Kylie Jenner Posted A Rare Photo Of Herself & Travis Scott
The parents of Stormi looked stunning together on their extra-special date night.
15Karlie Kloss Shared A Beautiful Pre-Gala Picture
She had to get sewed into her gown right before the event.
16Tiffany Haddish Also Shared A Pre-Gala Peek
"'Bout to represent for comedy, for women, for all of us," she said, before making a joke about touching up her mustache.
17Mindy Kaling Found A Picture-Perfect Background To Pose With
The queen has arrived.
18Nick Jonas Arrived In Style — New York Style That Is
The singer took the Subway, probably putting every other commuter's style to shame.
19Donatella Versace Posed With 2 Chainz
The rapper performed at the event.
20Ashley Graham Shared A Selfie With SZA On Her Instagram Stories
They didn't really need to dress up to look like heavenly beings, but their outfits were amazing.
21Sarah Jessica Parker Shared A Mysterious Train Dilemma
Parker attended the event with BFF Andy Cohen.
22Donatella Versace Posed With Katy Perry & Madonna
If you ever needed a poster for the phrase "blonde's have more phone," this could be it.
What an incredible night. Everyone who didn't get to attend the gala is so grateful to the celebs who did for their BTS photos.