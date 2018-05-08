The 2018 Met Gala was a huge success — well, according to the pictures at least. Even if you were sitting at home in your sweatpants judging everyone's outfits as if you were a mix between Simon Cowell and Joan Rivers, you get to join in the fun in some way. That includes stalking all the behind-the-scenes Met Gala photos and videos that your favorite celebs were so kind to post on social media. From the pre-Gala makeup chair to the post-Gala parties, a lot of celebs gave fans a glimpse into what the whole event was like for them — and thank God for that.

Speaking of God, the 2018 Met Gala's theme brought out Hollywood's spiritual side since this year's theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Even for the most atheist of celeb-watchers, it's hard not to look at the pictures of all of the glamorous outfits and not wonder if you've died and gone to heaven. As amazing as it looks from the outside, though, it apparently wasn't always easy getting one's outfit together for the event. As the BTS photos and videos reveal, the getting ready process was taxing for many, but once you see all of the pictures from inside the event, you can tell that it was so worth it.

1 Kim Kardashian Posed With Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner kimkardashian on Instagram Kardashian captioned the photo, "Sister beauties."

2 Lena Waithe Posted A Picture Captioned "Met Squad" lenawaithe on Instagram Janelle Monáe, Daniel Kaluuya, Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, Waithe, John Boyega, Cynthia Erivo, Chadwick Boseman, and Letitia Wright posed together.

3 John Boyega Shared A Video Of His "Met Takeover" And Diddy made an appearance in it.

4 Karlie Kloss Shared A Bathroom Selfie With Priyanka Chopra & Tiffany Haddish A Met Gala wouldn't be complete without at least one.

5 Ariana Grande Posed With Her Ethereal Designer arianagrande on Instagram Vera Wang designed her Sistine Chapel-inspired dress.

6 Laura Dern Shared Selfies With Rihanna & SZA lauradern on Instagram The hand holding! It's so amazing.

7 Lena Dunham & Jenni Konner Got Close lenadunham on Instagram They look like a Renaissance painting, which is what many seemed to have interpreted the theme to be.

8 Madonna Got Into Her Role "I am here to serve," the icon captioned her selfie.

9 Solange Shared A Key Detail To Her Second Outfit The glittery stitching reads, "My God wears a durag."

10 Shawn Mendes Paid Careful Attention To Hailey Baldwin's Train And he made the entire world wide web freak out in doing so.

11 Kim Kardashian Shared A Pic With Her Other Sister, Kylie Jenner kimkardashian on Instagram Even if Jenner looks more like a Matrix character than anything you see in a Catholic church, she still looked amazing.

12 Miley Cyrus Showed Love To Her Designer For The Evening Along with Paris Jackson, Cyrus wore — and posed with — Stella McCartney.

13 Jared Leto Shared BTS Pictures With His Date, Lana Del Rey The two also posed with Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele.

14 Kylie Jenner Posted A Rare Photo Of Herself & Travis Scott kyliejenner on Instagram The parents of Stormi looked stunning together on their extra-special date night.

15 Karlie Kloss Shared A Beautiful Pre-Gala Picture She had to get sewed into her gown right before the event.

16 Tiffany Haddish Also Shared A Pre-Gala Peek "'Bout to represent for comedy, for women, for all of us," she said, before making a joke about touching up her mustache.

17 Mindy Kaling Found A Picture-Perfect Background To Pose With mindykaling on Instagram The queen has arrived.

18 Nick Jonas Arrived In Style — New York Style That Is The singer took the Subway, probably putting every other commuter's style to shame.

19 Donatella Versace Posed With 2 Chainz donatella_versace on Instagram The rapper performed at the event.

20 Ashley Graham Shared A Selfie With SZA On Her Instagram Stories Instagram/AshleyGraham They didn't really need to dress up to look like heavenly beings, but their outfits were amazing.

21 Sarah Jessica Parker Shared A Mysterious Train Dilemma Parker attended the event with BFF Andy Cohen.