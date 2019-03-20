On Saturday, Mar. 23, we celebrate a very important holiday, and you may not have even realized it was coming up. It's National Puppy Day, a day to just think about and look at pictures of cute puppies for hours. Or, if you're lucky enough, to just play with puppies for most of the day. Whatever you choose to do, you're going to want to be surrounded by these sweet little animals in some way for at least a few hours. And if you can't be with them in person, the next best thing is looking at adorable photos online... or really funny memes for National Puppy Day.

What National Puppy Day is really all about is adoption awareness. There are tons of homeless puppies out there who are looking for their forever families, and they are stuck in shelters or rescue centers just waiting to be taken home somewhere. Aside from helping a pup in need, adopting has other benefits: it's cheaper than buying a puppy from a pet store or a breeder, it helps fight against puppy mills and pet stores that don't treat animals right, and, again, you're helping a pup who really needs it. Plus, you get lots of puppy cuddles and love out of the deal. What's more rewarding than that?

That said, you might not be able to spend National Puppy Day adopting a puppy, which is understandable. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them in some way! Below are a bunch of adorable memes about puppies that will definitely make you laugh and smile, and they're perfect just for your own enjoyment, or to share on social media (animal pictures get lots of engagement!). Just try to pick only one favorite:

1 This Poor Pup Who Doesn't Get It: MemeCenter He still has a lot of learning to do! It's not his fault!

2 Can You Spot The Difference? Know Your Meme Honestly, this is kind of difficult.

3 Hungover Puppies This is too cute. Imagine having a lawn full of sleeping puppies!

4 This Smart Pupper: He knows what he wants, and he's going to get it.

5 This Adorable Distraction: I mean, who can't relate?

6 This Creepy Scenario: This is the real life Gone Girl.

7 This Trendy Dog Wow, this pup really gets Internet humor.

8 This Angry Coworker This is 100 percent what this pup is trying to say.

9 How Cute Is This?! Wow, this is the most important video on the internet.

10 This Dream Scenario No, wait, this is the most important video on the internet!

11 Before and After This puppy is basically all of us.

12 This Sad Pup Let's just all agree to let puppies everywhere.

13 This Target Pup This is actually all of us at Target.

14 This Office Pup This is the only way to work in a cramped office space.

15 This Stressed Out Dog Really, who can't relate to this?

18 This Pup Who Worked Hard A doctor at such a young age! Impressive!

19 This Happy Pupper Could you get a cuter meme?

20 This Smart Pup He can tell the difference!

21 This Accurate Statement Yup. Pretty true for all puppies out there.