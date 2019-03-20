22 Funny National Puppy Day 2019 Memes That Are Also Just Adorable
On Saturday, Mar. 23, we celebrate a very important holiday, and you may not have even realized it was coming up. It's National Puppy Day, a day to just think about and look at pictures of cute puppies for hours. Or, if you're lucky enough, to just play with puppies for most of the day. Whatever you choose to do, you're going to want to be surrounded by these sweet little animals in some way for at least a few hours. And if you can't be with them in person, the next best thing is looking at adorable photos online... or really funny memes for National Puppy Day.
What National Puppy Day is really all about is adoption awareness. There are tons of homeless puppies out there who are looking for their forever families, and they are stuck in shelters or rescue centers just waiting to be taken home somewhere. Aside from helping a pup in need, adopting has other benefits: it's cheaper than buying a puppy from a pet store or a breeder, it helps fight against puppy mills and pet stores that don't treat animals right, and, again, you're helping a pup who really needs it. Plus, you get lots of puppy cuddles and love out of the deal. What's more rewarding than that?
That said, you might not be able to spend National Puppy Day adopting a puppy, which is understandable. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them in some way! Below are a bunch of adorable memes about puppies that will definitely make you laugh and smile, and they're perfect just for your own enjoyment, or to share on social media (animal pictures get lots of engagement!). Just try to pick only one favorite:
1This Poor Pup Who Doesn't Get It:
He still has a lot of learning to do! It's not his fault!
2Can You Spot The Difference?
Honestly, this is kind of difficult.
22This Other Accurate Statement
This is what living with a puppy is really like.