As Real Housewives fans are aware, the cast members are very capable of starting businesses, throwing shade, and hosting dinner parties. But the Real Housewives have plenty of other hobbies and interests when they aren't filming the show. Of course, those other things are not as dramatic as the cast feuds over renovating their homes, starting competing alcohol lines, spreading rumors, or participating in love triangles, so they don't usually make it into the episodes. Nevertheless, the Housewives are just like everyone else (in some ways), and they make sure to enjoy their free time as much as possible.

That said, the Housewives usually have a higher budget than non-reality stars when it comes to pursuing their interests, so of course they're going to purchase a horse if they like riding, buy a vacation home to ski or snowboard in the mountains, get season tickets if they want to attend every home game, hire a coach to improve their tennis skills, or ask a yoga instructor to teach private lessons at their mansion. So yes, the Housewives are just like regular people when it comes to their interests, but they definitely have the ability to step things up.

So, what are the Real Housewives stars up to when they aren't doing on camera interviews or endorsing sunglasses on Instagram? Here's an extensive list.

1. Luann de Lesseps: Boxing

Luann de Lesseps is not sitting at home waiting for the ink to dry on her divorce papers. She's living her best life. And there's no better way to take out her post-Tom frustrations than by boxing.

2. Teresa Giudice: Softball

As a mother of four, Real Housewife, author, and every other title she has, it's surprising that Teresa Giudice even has the time to play softball. Nevertheless, she's multitasking by turning it into a social event and sipping on some wine.

3. Vicki Gunvalson: Biking

Everyone who watches Real Housewives of Orange County knows that Vicki Gunvalson is the epitome of "work hard, play hard." She's either selling insurance, whooping it up, or bragging about both of those things, so it's amazing that Vicki has the time to bike, too.

4. Stephanie Hollman: Running Marathons

The Dallas Housewives are all about giving back to charity. Stephanie Hollman combines philanthropy and fitness by running in marathons.

5. Sonja Morgan: Gardening

Sure, Sonja Morgan is the life of the party with her amazing quotes, love triangles, and caburlesque routines, but it turns out that one of her favorite hobbies is the calm act of gardening.

6. Siggy Flicker: Car Shows

Cars are not just for driving around. Siggy Flicker and her husband, Michael Campanella, take their red Corvette to secure some wins at car shows.

7. Kim Richards: Rescuing Horses

Kim Richards was all about her dogs when she was on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but nowadays, she seem to be spending most of her free time rescuing and taking care of horses. Kim even invited her sister Kyle Richards to the ranch to meet some of the horses.

8. Shannon Beador: Attending USC Games

Shannon Beador takes being a USC football fan to another level. The University of Southern California alum goes to the games and tailgates with her husband, daughters, and friends whenever she can.

9. Dorinda Medley: Cooking

Without naming any names, anyone who watches this franchise knows that a lot of the Housewives pretend to cook and even brag about it (constantly) . Dorinda is not one of those cast members. She's the real deal. Not only does she "make it nice" on the show, but she cooks full recipes from start to finish with instructions on her Instagram Story almost every day.

10. Kenya Moore: Tennis

If Kenya Moore can serve a tennis ball half as fiercely as she serves up shade, her opponents have a lot to worry about.

11. Melissa Gorga: Jet Skiing

Melissa Gorga lives her best life by enjoying her summers on the Jersey Shore with her family and some jet skiing.

12. Kyle Richards: Skiing

There's not many reasons to leave the comfort of Beverly Hills, but Kyle Richards, her husband Mauricio Umansky, and the rest of their family enjoy skiing in Aspen.

13. Kelly Dodd: Skiing

Just like Kyle Richards, this RHOC star hits the slope with her family and friends.

14. Cary Deuber: Yoga

Following Cary Deuber on Instagram, it's clear that the RHOD star is a yoga master.

15. Bethenny Frankel: Snowboarding

Even while having fun on her snowboard, Bethenny Frankel is still doing the most to rep her SkinnyGirl brand, of course.

16. Shereé Whitfield: Biking

Shereé Whitfield has always been on top of her fitness game, so it's not surprising that she's into biking.

17. Dolores Catania: Hiking

Dolores Catania is all about her children and rescuing dogs, so hiking with her daughter and a dog is the perfect way to be physically active and combine all of her favorites.

18. Dorit Kemsley: Yoga

Even in the middle of some heated fights on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley always kept her cool. Maybe it's her yoga experience that helps her remain centered and calm during those intense arguments.

19. Meghan Edmonds: Golf

Meghan Edmonds put her own spin on golf attire for this photo. She probably has a solid swing too, if she's channeling all the RHOC drama when she picks up a golf club.

20. Carole Radziwill: Snorkeling

Carole Radziwill is used to swimming with the sharks on the Real Housewives of New York, so it makes sense that she has no fear snorkeling with actual fish.

21. Danielle Staub: Yoga

Fans may be surprised to see Danielle Staub so zen these days, practicing yoga. Good for her, but let's hope she still brings the heat for her Housewives return.

22. Ramona Singer: Skiing

The RHONY superfans probably looked at this photo and flashed back to Ramona Singer bragging, "I only ski Aspen." Well, she really does and this photo is proof.

Yes, the Real Housewives stars are super busy being reality stars, business women, moms, and wives, but they still find time to pursue their hobbies and interests whenever they can.