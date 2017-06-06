There’s nothing else that officially says friendship better than a Instagram photo with the perfect song lyric caption. I mean, that’s what National Best Friends Day is all about, right? Showing off how your best friend is more amazing than everyone else's? Pretty much! Which is why you are going to want a few song lyrics about best friends to post on National Best Friends Day on June 8.

Having best friends to lean on is one of the most precious things in life, because you can’t really get by without a little help from your friends. They’re always there for you, they can count on you, and they are secretly the wind beneath your wings. So thank your best friends for always being there, for being a true gift, and sometimes even like a sibling or an umbrella that shelters you from the dark storm, with lyrics from meaningful songs.

So find that perfect Instagram photo — either from last week, last year, or even back in high school — throw your favorite filter on it, and pick one of the marvelous song lyrics below for your best friends. Tag your friends in it, share it across your social platforms, and let everyone know how much you love your best friend this National Best Friend’s Day!

"No New Friends" LSD ft. Sia, Diplo, Labrinth (2019)

SyrebralVibes on YouTube

"I got all I need in a world of doubt/We got our champagne dreams in an endless drought/We are the kings and queens seeking our aces out/We got all we need, no new friends now..."

"There For You" By Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan (2017)

Martin Garrix on YouTube

"So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river/I'll be there for youI'll be there for you/When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper/I'll be loud for you..."

"Lean On" By Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ (2015)

Major Lazer on YouTube

"All we need is somebody to lean on."

“Lean On Me” By Bill Withers

CatRevolver on YouTube

“Lean on me, when you're not strong/ And I'll be your friend/ I'll help you carry on/ For it won't be long/ 'Til I'm gonna need/ Somebody to lean on...”

“With A Little Help From My Friends” By The Beatles

Gieeboys on YouTube

“Lend me your ears and I'll sing you a song/ And I'll try not to sing out of key...”

“You’ve Got A Friend In Me” By Randy Newman

pink mangos on YouTube

“You've got troubles, and I've got 'em too/ There isn't anything I wouldn't do for you/ We stick together and can see it through/ 'Cause you've got a friend in me.”

“I’ll Be There” By Jackson 5

Matt Monet on YouTube

“I'll reach out my hand to you/ I'll have faith in all you do/ Just call my name and I'll be there.”

“My Best Friend” By Weezer

Weezer - Topic on YouTube

“When everything is wrong I'll come talk to you/ You make things alright when I'm feeling blue/ You are such a blessing and I won’t be messing/ With the one thing that brings light to all of my darkness.”

“Count On Me” By Bruno Mars

Domenico Capasso on YouTube

”If you ever find yourself stuck in the middle of the sea/ I'll sail the world to find you/ If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and you can't see/ I'll be the light to guide you.”

“Wind Beneath My Wings” By Bette Midler

RHINO on YouTube

“Did you ever know that you're my hero/ And everything I would like to be?/ I can fly higher than an eagle/ For you are the wind beneath my wings.”

“Thank You For Being My Friend” By Andrew Gold

RHINO on YouTube

“I'm not ashamed to say/ I hope it always will stay this way.”

“I’ll Be There For You” By The Rembrandts

alliemaster93 on YouTube

“I'll be there for you/ When the rain starts to pour/ I'll be there for you/ Like I've been there before/ I'll be there for you/ 'Cause you're there for me too.”

“True Friend” By Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana)

AllMileyCyrus on YouTube

“You know the secrets I could never tell/ And when I'm quiet you break through my shell/ Don't feel the need to do a rebel yell/ 'Cause you keep my feet on the ground.”

“Gift Of A Friend (Here We Go Again)” By Demi Lovato

DisneyChannelUK on YouTube

“Sometimes you think you’ll be fine by yourself/ 'Cause a dream is a wish that you make all alone/ It’s easy to feel like you don’t need help/ But it’s harder to walk on your own.”

“You’re My Best Friend” By Queen

Queen Official on YouTube

“Ooh you're the best friend that I ever had/ I've been with you such a long time/ You're my sunshine and I want you to know/ That my feelings are true/ I really love you/ Oh you're my best friend.”

“Stand By Me” By Ben E. King

BlackAsWhite1 on YouTube

“If the sky that we look upon/ Should tumble and fall/ Or the mountain should crumble to the sea/ I won't cry, I won't cry/ No, I won't shed a tear/ Just as long as you stand/ Stand by me.”

“Brother” By NEEDTOBREATHE

NEEDTOBREATHE on YouTube

“Everybody needs someone beside em’ shining like a lighthouse from the sea.”

“Umbrella” By Rihanna

RihannaVEVO on YouTube

“When the sun shines, we'll shine together/ Told you I'll be here forever/ Said I'll always be a friend/ Took an oath I'ma stick it out 'til the end.”

“Graduation” By Vitamin C

TekkenGodZafina on YouTube

“As we go on we remember/ All the times we had together/ And as our lives change/ Come whatever/ We will still be friends forever.”

“Anytime You Need A Friend” By Mariah Carey

MariahCareyVEVO on YouTube

“You'll never be alone again/ So don't you fear/ Even if you're miles away/ I'm by your side.”

“I Will Come To You” By Hanson

Evely621 on YouTube

“When you have no light to guide you/ And no one to walk beside you/ I will come to you/ Oh, I will come to you.”

“My Wish” By Rascal Flatts

Viktor T on YouTube

“My wish, for you, is that this life becomes all that you want it to/ Your dreams stay big, your worries stay small/ You never need to carry more than you can hold/ And while you're out there getting where you're getting to/ I hope you know somebody loves you, and wants the same things too.”