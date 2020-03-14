23 Comfortable Dresses That Look Good On Everyone & Are Under $40 On Amazon

Searching for a great dress that's also comfortable and affordable can sometimes feel like a hard feat — especially if you're shopping online. To make the experience a little bit easier, I've compiled a list of dresses on Amazon that are comfortable and look great (and they're all under $40). So if you've recently found yourself in a pinch for a new outfit, you're in luck — because these dresses offer a little bit of something for everyone.

They seriously run the gamut. There are maxi, mini, and midi designs, as well as dresses with long sleeves. Some are completely sleeveless, and others have a little bit of everything. A few pair perfectly with sneakers or boots, and they're simple enough to wear in an easygoing environment or a dressier situation (such as an after-work happy hour or a dinner date).

With that being said, you'll be able to have your pick of anything from swingy frocks that are perfect for the beach to cocktail dresses that help you move effortlessly into wedding season. Each one is available at an unbelievable price point — and they're all sure to look great. Be prepared to fill your cart.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.

1. This Breezy Button-Down Maxi Dress With A V-Neck Milumia Women's Button Up Split Floral Print Maxi Dress $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This button-down maxi dress will easily become your fave for the spring and summer months. It features a V-shaped neckline, an elasticized waistline with tassel-tie detailing, and three-quarter sleeves that can either be rolled up or worn as-is. This style comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns to suit your needs and style preferences. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2. The Fit-And-Flare Dress With Faux-Wrap Styling Lark & Ro Women's 3/4-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Fit And Flare Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Wearing a fit-and-flare wrap dress like this one from Lark & Ro is an easy way to give your waist a cinched look while staying comfy. This chic style offers a faux-wrap waistline along with three-quarter sleeves and a simple V-neck. Made with a blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex, this particular dress is offered in a variety of colors that will easily fit into your wardrobe. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

3. A Plus-Size Wrap Dress With Cap Sleeves Lark & Ro Women's Plus Size Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This vibrant wrap dress offers draped styling with a tied waist and cap sleeves. Made of polyester and elastane, this plus-size selection features lots of stretch for ensured comfortability — and comes in a variety of color choices for your selection (including floral options and emerald patterns). Available in sizes: 1X - 5X Plus

4. This Maxi Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Yidarton Women's Maxi Dress $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of 65% cotton and 35% polyester, this split-front maxi dress is both soft and lightweight. It has a belted waist, cap sleeves, and full-length styling that'll easily help you transition from day to night. Offered in a variety of colors and patterns, this piece is a great addition to any closet. Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5. The Baby Doll Dress With Ruffle Detailing MIHOLL Women's Casual Summer Ruffle Babydoll Loose Mini Dress $26 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll be both fashionable and comfy while wearing this baby doll mini dress. Great for warmer months, the loose-fitting option is lightweight and super breathable. It features ruffled hems and sleeves along with a keyhole back. It also comes in lots of great colors to choose from. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

6. This Spaghetti-Strap Swing Dress With Front Pockets Angashion Women's Button Down Swing Dress $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This spaghetti-strap swing dress is lightweight and great for summer outings. It comes in a midi length and features two front pockets where you can tuck your hands or small items, while its non-functional front buttons offers fashionable detail. Like others on this list, this dress — which is made of 85% polyester and 15% cotton — is also available in a variety of patterns and hues for your choosing. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

7. A Loose-Fitting T-Shirt Dress That's Easy To Accessorize MOLERANI Women's Loose T-Shirt Dress $21 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, you can never go wrong with a loose-fitting T-shirt dress — especially if you need something to put on in a rush. This one, which comes in a large array of colors and patterns, can be easily dressed up or down with shoes, a belt, or other accessories. Plus, it's a complete steal at less than $20. Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

8. This Flowing Maxi Dress With A High Neckline MedeShe Women's Chiffon Maxi Dress $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Dress to impress with this long, flowing chiffon maxi dress. It can be worn loose or with the accompanying belt that comes with it, and it's offered in tons of patterns. This style has a high neckline, sleeveless arms, and long length that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

9. A Baby Doll Swing Dress With A V-Shaped Neckline Hestenve Women's Short Sleeve Babydoll Dress $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This baby doll swing dress is an effortless way to achieve any look you want with different accessories. It has a V-neck and elbow-length sleeves, and it comes in a range of muted hues. Made of breathable and soft fabric, the design is lightweight and easy to pair with your favorite sandals, sneakers, or boots to create a look that's all your own. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

10. An Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Flutter Sleeves Serene Bohemian Women's Smock Off Shoulder Dress $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you ask me, an off-the-shoulder dress is a must-have for the spring and summer months. This one is knee-length with a stretchy bandeau styling around the chest area, and it has fluttery elbow-length sleeves. It comes in two different floral patterns and looks great with sandals or short booties. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

11. A Tie-Front Dress That Has A Free-Flowing Skirt ECOWISH Tie Front Dress $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This sweet tie-front dress offers a knotted bow that ties around the bust with a free-flowing skirt at the bottom. It's soft, lightweight, and comfortable — and it comes in a wide selection of colors and patterns. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

12. A T-Shirt Dress With Long Sleeves And Pockets Unbranded Women's Long Sleeve Pocket Dress $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This cozy T-shirt dress has long sleeves, and it's simple to wear on any occasion. Made of rayon and spandex, it features side pockets and has a pull-on closure. This style can be dressed up or down as you'd like, and it's machine washable for easy care. Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

13. This Plus-Size Jersey Dress With Long Sleeves Daily Ritual Women's V-Neck Dress $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This V-neck jersey dress is a great complement to any closet. It boasts a simple design with long sleeves and flared styling that offers both comfort and breathability. Made of rayon and spandex, this Amazon-branded dress is super soft to the touch, and it's available in five different colors that you can layer up. Available in sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

14. A Dress That Looks Like A Sweatshirt Is Tied Around Your Waist KIRUNDO Sweatshirt Dress $17 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, nothing's more comfortable and easy to wear than a nice, cozy sweatshirt dress. This style — which features a tie around the waist — offers long, cuffed sleeves and knee-length styling. The relaxed fit works great in casual situations and pairs nicely with shoes or sneakers, depending on your mood. Available in sizes: Small and Large

15. A V-Neck Dress With Crisscross Back Straps Eliacher Women's V-Neck Dress With Pockets $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This V-neck midi dress is the perfect choice for so many occasions. It boasts spaghetti straps and reaches the knees, and it comes in so many solid colors. It can also be paired with a jacket or pashmina for more casual events. This style is made with polyester and elastane and comes with crisscross back straps. Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

16. This Maxi Dress With A Red Leopard Print Design Beautiful Nomad Women Leopard Dress $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of 100% viscose, this leopard print maxi dress is both fun and comfortable to wear. In addition to its floor-grazing length, bowtie, and bold color combination, it features adjustable spaghetti straps and an elastic back that makes it easy to get in and out of. Available in sizes: X-Small - Large

17. This T-Shirt Dress That Has A Ruched Waist BTFBM T-Shirt Mini Dress $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with a ruched waistline and tulip-hem styling, this T-shirt mini dress is made of soft, stretchy fabric that's easy and comfortable to wear. It fits close to the body and is topped off with short sleeves. This style is available in a variety of patterns and colors, making it a closet staple that you're going to absolutely love. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

18. The V-Neck Swing Dress With So Many Ruffles MITILLY Women's V-Neck Ruffle Polka Dot Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This loose-fitting mini dress features ruffles at nearly every corner, including the sleeves, hem, and waistline. It even boasts a V-neck for added style. This dress itself is offered in a selection of polka-dotted designs, but you can also buy it in a solid colors. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

19. This Tie-Dye Maxi Dress With Pockets And A Wide Neck MakeMeChic Women's Boho Casual Maxi $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your tie-dye vibes to new lengths with this maxi dress. It has two front pockets and a wide V-neck, making it stylish, functional, and comfortable. This look is available in various colors and pairs well with sandals or boots. One person wrote, "Great affordable maxi dress. The coffee color is exactly as pictured and the material is cool and flows well." Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

20. A Plus-Size Pencil Dress With A High Neckline Floerns Women's Short Sleeve Plus Size Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This simple plus-size pencil dress is made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, making it both stretchy and comfortable. It's made with a high neckline, elbow-reaching sleeves, and a length that falls below the knees. This outfit is offered in various colors and patterns. Available in sizes: Large - 1X Plus

21. This Floral Button-Up Maxi Dress With A Split Front Milumia Women's Floral Print Button Up Maxi Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Both floral and frilly, this button-up maxi dress is great for a breezy spring and summer outing. It's made with short sleeves, a V-shaped neckline, and a split front that reaches a vertical line of stylish buttons. There are a variety of patterns available which boast flowers, intricate designs, and more. Available in sizes: Large - XXXX-Large

22. The T-Shirt Dress With Short Sleeves And Side Ruching SATINIOR Women's Ruched Bodycon Dress $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini T-shirt dress is perfect for the "causal" section of your wardrobe. It's made with a close-to-the-body fit and features side-tie ruching along with a round neckline. This style comes in five solid colors, and it's easy to pair with mostly any shoes or boots that you choose. Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

23. This Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress That Comes In Floral Prints Milumia Women's Plus Size Cold Shoulder Dress $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This plus-size cold shoulder dress is super cute and easy to wear. It features a wraparound front closure and has slide that goes up the side of the skirt. Available in several floral patterns, this dress is versatile enough to wear in various situations, whether you're visiting the beach or exploring a city. Available in sizes: 0X Plus - 4X Plus