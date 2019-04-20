9 Midi Summer Dresses That Will Work For The Office, The Beach & Every Single Life Event

By
Midi dresses are an all year round kind of look, but the season in which they truly spring to life has to be summer. After all, nothing complements a vibrant print like bare legs. But finding a midi dress that suits you can be a logistical nightmare. Some people don't like stripes; others can't stand flowing floral styles. And if you're on the petite side, the chances of it turning into a maxi dress are pretty high. Despite all of those potential problems, I guarantee one of the following midi summer dresses will capture your eye.

There's shirt dresses for work days, satin slip designs for casual weekends, and too many patterns to mention. And you can't forget the array of sleeve options. Do you go full-length for sophistication, short-sleeved for a relaxing vibe, or sleeveless to pretend you're already on holiday? Maybe it's time to stock up on a selection. At the end of the day, it's not entirely possible to rely on UK weather, is it?

One of the best things about midi dresses is that you can wear them with literally any type of shoe. So whether you're a heel, boot, or sandal fan, you won't struggle. And if you do find a dress to be too long for you, take it to your nearest tailor for an affordable spot of shortening. Or DIY it. Surely it can't be that hard...

Here's my pick of the midi bunch.

1. Stripes Galore

Manon Baptiste Sleeveless Striped Fine Knit Dress

£72

Navabi

Crafted from cotton, this fully breathable sleeveless dress is ideal for those who are a little wary of stripes. Available in UK size 14 to 28.

2. Wrap Time

Flowy Wrap Midi Dress

£69

& Other Stories

Wrap dresses are great for summer BBQs where all you want to do is eat to your heart's content. Comfy and cool, this & Other Stories style will be a wardrobe fixture for years. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

3. Get To Work

White Print Midi Shirt Dress

£55

River Island

Office-appropriate summer dresses do exist. Take this monochromatic River Island look, for instance. Yes, it has slits on either side, but its shirt-like top half will prevent any stern word from your boss. Available in UK size 8 to 16.

4. Polka Up

Plus Size Black Polka Dot Ruffle Wrap Dress

£35

£31.50

Missguided

Spots, ruffles, and a wrap: what more could you want from a single dress? Team with heeled ankle boots for the ultimate summer sophistication. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

5. For The Trend-Lovers

Tie Dye Built Up Slip Dress

£39

Topshop

Tie dye is one of the key Spring/Summer 2019 trends, so dupe the catwalk looks with this silky easy-to-wear Topshop design. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

6. Day In, Day Out

Soft Tencel Denim Button Wrap Midi Dress

£40

Simply Be

When it comes to day dresses, Simply Be offers plenty. This lightweight denim-esque design is one of my favourites. Pair with sandals, bare feet, whatever you like. It oozes freedom. Available in UK size 10 to 32.

7. A Vibrant Choice

Striped Dress

£25.99

Zara

This peppy button-up design mixes both horizontal and vertical stripes, flattering every figure. If you're worried about the green, just try it. I guarantee you'll never look back. Available in UK size S to L; 8 to 12.

8. Tiger Time

Plus Tiger Print Satin Cowl Slip Dress

£20

£15.20

Boohoo

Tiger print is the new leopard print. Take the fierce pattern, add it to a satin slip dress, and you've got an outfit for every summer night outing. Plus, it comes in two other shades: black-and-white and a zingy yellow. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

9. Simplicity Is Key

Bicolour Midi Dress

£49.99

Mango

Minimalists will adore this deep purple Mango number. With a hidden pale pink panel, it's the simplest way to colour block. Available in UK size 8 to 14.

Too much choice is always a good thing, right?