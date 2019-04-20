Midi dresses are an all year round kind of look, but the season in which they truly spring to life has to be summer. After all, nothing complements a vibrant print like bare legs. But finding a midi dress that suits you can be a logistical nightmare. Some people don't like stripes; others can't stand flowing floral styles. And if you're on the petite side, the chances of it turning into a maxi dress are pretty high. Despite all of those potential problems, I guarantee one of the following midi summer dresses will capture your eye.

There's shirt dresses for work days, satin slip designs for casual weekends, and too many patterns to mention. And you can't forget the array of sleeve options. Do you go full-length for sophistication, short-sleeved for a relaxing vibe, or sleeveless to pretend you're already on holiday? Maybe it's time to stock up on a selection. At the end of the day, it's not entirely possible to rely on UK weather, is it?

One of the best things about midi dresses is that you can wear them with literally any type of shoe. So whether you're a heel, boot, or sandal fan, you won't struggle. And if you do find a dress to be too long for you, take it to your nearest tailor for an affordable spot of shortening. Or DIY it. Surely it can't be that hard...

Here's my pick of the midi bunch.