23 Father's Day Gifts To Order Online & Send Direct To Your Dad This Sunday

By Bustle UK
This year, Father's Day, just like every other national holiday in 2020, is going to look a little different from those you've celebrated before. Sadly, big family gatherings are out of the question, and hugs, kisses and gift giving may need to be done virtually – or from a two-metre distance.

If you're someone who can't see your dad (biological, chosen, or otherwise) in person this Father's Day, these gifts may be for you. Each one can be sent via post from their respective websites, and there's something for everyone, whether your dad is a coffee lover, a sports fan, a keen gardener, or a tech obsessive. And, of course, there are plenty of sock options for those who like to keep things traditional.

We're all pretty gutted that Father's Day has been disrupted this year, but picking a gift you know your dad will love is the next best thing to spending June 21 together. Keep reading to find a present that will make your dad smile this Sunday.

For Dads Who Love Gardening

Grow It Bonsai Tree
£12.99
£11.99
|
I Want One Of Those
Jardineer Gardening Tools-8 Piece
£43.99
|
Jardineer
RHS Gardening Through the Year: Month-by-month Planning Instructions and Inspiration
£20
£16.99
|
Books 4 People

For Dads Who Love Socks

Novelty Socks
£6
|
Typo
#1 Dad Socks
£11.95
|
Happy Socks
Flamingo Socks
£9.99
|
Socksmith
5 Pack Assorted Animal Socks
£10
|
M&S
Curious Orange Socks
£12
|
London Sock Company

For Techie Dads

Mini USB blower
£12
|
Paperchase
RYZE Tello Drone
£99
|
Curry's PC World
Tetris Mini Arcade Game
£25
£20
|
Menkind

For Foodie Dads

Personalised Apron
£28
|
Not On The High Street
RED5 BBQ Tool Set
£25
|
Argos
2 Months Craft Beer Subscription
£24
|
Beer Hawk

For Sporty Dads

Personalised Golf Glove
£23
|
Not On The High Street
Sportsman Recovery Kit
£25
£22.99
|
I Want One Of Those
Action Sports Camera
£99.99
£48.99
|
Not On The High Street

For Organised Dads

A4 Academy Notebook
£3.50
|
Typo
Watch List Journal
£8
|
Paperchase
Magnetic Weekly Calendar Set
£22.99
|
Arteza

For Coffee-Loving Dads

Anytime Mug
£3.50
|
Typo
'Silver Like Your Hair' Travel Cup
£16
|
Paperchase
Le Creuset Stoneware Espresso Mug
£12
£8.50
|
John Lewis

