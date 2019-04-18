Though Easter is most certainly a very holy holiday, a lot of Easter festivities have been adopted by popular culture and people of all different backgrounds. You don't have to partake in the religious practices of the holiday to enjoy a good cream-filled candy or egg hunt. So while everyone's sharing Easter Sunday memories and adventures on their social media feeds, you'll want to line up some funny Easter 2019 Instagram captions so that you can join in on the sharing and ensure that your post stands out. Let's be honest, once all the festivities are done, we'll all be recapping our Easter celebrations on the 'gram.

Whether you want to show off your pastel outfit, share the fun of an adult Easter egg hunt, or feature your epic Easter spread, you're going to need a great caption to ensure that your post gets the attention it deserves. By now I think we all know that a great photo with a lame caption won't live up to its potential. Personally, I think a funny or punny or witty caption is always the best way to go. Giving your friends and followers something to smile about is key. Here are a few caption ideas, including quotes from celebs, silly musings, and every punny yolk opportunity in-between.

Happy Easter to all my peeps!

"I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and true love. Don't even try to tell me different." – Dolly Parton

Hoppy Easter to some-bunny special!

That's all, yolks.

A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands.

Have an Egg-Cellent Easter and a hoppin’ good Spring!

"Easter is the only time of year when it is safe to put all your eggs in one basket." - Evan Esar

Somebunny loves you.

A true friend is someone who thinks you're a good egg, even if you're cracked." -Bernard Meltzer

"Good Idea: Finding Easter eggs on Easter. Bad Idea: Finding Easter eggs on Christmas." - Jack Handy

No thanks chocolate Easter bunny, I have enough men in my life who are hallow and full of disappointment.

The Easter egg hunt is proof that people can find things when they really want to.

I can't wait to hide all the Easter eggs from my kids inside of my stomach one day.

"All I really need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt!" - Lucy Van Pelt

Old yolks can still have fun!

"What is the real purpose behind the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus? They seem like greater steps toward faith and imagination, each with a payoff. Like cognitive training exercises." — Chuck Palahniuk

How do I like my eggs? Chocolate.

“My mom used to say that Greek Easter was later because then you get stuff cheaper.” - Amy Sedaris

“The Easter Bunny ate all of the carrots we left for him. What a pig.” - Steve Carell

I carrot even.

Here's to a hoppin' good spring!

Chocolate is the answer, who cares what the question is.

"There's nothing better than a good friend, except a good friend with chocolate." - Linda Grayson