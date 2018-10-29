If you've successfully pulled off a group Halloween costume with your best friend, you're probably pretty eager to get it on social media to show off your hard work and coordination. BFF Halloween costumes are not easy! But if you're late to the posting game because you can't think of a good Instagram caption for your best friend Halloween costume post, you're probably feeling pretty immobilized. Without a zingy or clever or moving caption, a post feels pretty "bleh." So to help you move past the caption hang up, I've come up with a list of caption options that you can use.

Here you'll find a mix of funny quotes about the holiday, relatable quotes about friendship and teamwork, spooktastic puns that totally work for festive besties, and some pretty quirky caption ideas that might just work for your photo. Because the last thing you need to do right now is stress over a caption, instead you should be stressing about how you're going to eat all of that candy, because that's a much more fun predicament. Play around with these captions until you find the one that really makes your post pop — a hard task to accomplish during such a competitive posting time!

"Hell is empty and all the devils are here." — The Temptest, by William Shakespeare

"Keep calm and carry a wand."

"Creeping it real with my bestie."

"We came for the boooz."

"We need fantasy to survive because reality is too difficult." — Lady Gaga

"Demons are a ghoul's best friend!"

"Basic witches."

"Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us." — Tim Burton

"Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble." — William Shakespeare

"This might sound corny, but my best ghoul friend is the most boo-titful person I know."

"Where there is no imagination, there is no horror." — Arthur Conan Doyle

"Werewolves howl. Phantoms prowl. Halloween's upon us now." — Richelle E. Goodrich

"Being normal is vastly overrated." — Aggie Cromwell

"On Halloween you get to become anything that you want to be." — Ava Dellaira

"Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" —Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas

"Bone heads for life."

"By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare

"#Squadghouls"

"Must be the season of the witch(s)."

"Oh ghouls just want to have fun!"

"It's lit!"

"Witch better have my candy!"

"You know what they say, if you got it, haunt it."