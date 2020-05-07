With many of your favorite businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mother's Day will probably look a little different this year. Whether this means not being able to take mom to her favorite brunch spot or not even being able to see mom herself, people everywhere are making adjustments to ensure they and their moms stay safe. But just because your Mother's Day 2020 might be different doesn't mean you can't still make it special. There are plenty of Mother's Day deals out there to help you celebrate at home.

Mother's Day can usually always be found accompanied with a plethora of great deals, discounts, and freebies, but this year might take the cake. With many people having to switch their celebrations to accommodate being at home, businesses and services that offer delivery and pick-up are trying to find ways to help make the holiday special despite the circumstances. From gifts to food to flowers, you'll still be able to find everything you need to celebrate mom the way she deserves — without having to worry about spending big bucks.

Here are some great deals and freebies you can take advantage of this Mother's Day.

1. AeroGarden Help mom grow her green thumb with a plant from AeroGarden. Up until Mother's Day, the business is offering 20% off sitewide. Whether you want to gift mom herbs, vegetables, or good ole flowers, this is the place to do it.

2. Olive Garden Olive Garden is offering a Mother's Day Family Style Take & Bake Bundle you can pick up or have delivered for $40. The bundle includes a pan of Stuffed Cheese Shells, a Jumbo Salad with a bottle of dressing, and 12 Garlic Breadsticks with a large dipping sauce of your choice. It's enough to feed the whole family and celebrate together. Plus, Olive Garden is offering beer and wine to go.

3. Outback Steakhouse Outback Steakhouse is offering "A Special Meal for Mom" that you can either pick up or get delivered for free. From now until May 12, you can choose from a Filet & Lobster Tail or a Prime Rib and Crab Cake Dinner. You also have the option to add a Lobster Tail to any entrée for $9.99 or a crab cake for $6.

4. Macaroni Grill Macaroni Grill is offering a special Mother's Day deal that you can have delivered to your home if you order by May 9. It includes a three-course dinner that can feed between four and five people, all for $100.

5. Jack-In-The-Box With every mobile order, Jack-in-the-Box is offering a free dessert from the restaurant on Mother's Day.

6. Mrs. Fields If your mom has a sweet tooth, you can use the code MOMLOVE to get 15% off every online order you make at Mrs. Fields. From cakes to chocolate-covered berries, this deal is sure to make your Mother's Day sweet as can be.

7. P.F. Chang's You can order a special meal for mom that feeds anywhere from four to eight people from P.F. Chang's. Each special consists of appetizers, dim sum, soup, and entrées. You can even add a bottle of wine for just $15.

8. 1-800-Flowers Bouquets are a great way to say "I love you" on Mother's Day. 1-800-Flowers is offering up to 40% off on select flower deals for the holiday. This also includes deals on candles and other accessories.

9. Bertucci's If you're celebrating Mother's Day apart, Bertucci's is letting you send your mom a Mother's Day package for her special day starting at $10.50 per person. The package includes signature rolls, a salad, a signature pizza of your choice, two desserts, and a rose for your mom.

10. Nügg Beauty Gift mom a self-care set for Mother's Day with nügg Beauty. The site is offering 30% off all gift sets with the code LOVEMOM. Plus, the site offers free shipping for all U.S. orders over $19.99.

11. Isabelle Grace Jewelry Want to give mom a stylish gift this year? Save 25% off the Isabelle Grace Jewelry's Just for Mom collection to get her mom-themed bracelets, necklaces, and more. Just use the code MOM25 up until May 15.

12. GelPro Help mom decorate her mom a little better with a stylish Ergo Comfort Mat from GelPro. Up until May 10, you can use the code SHOPMOM20 to get 25% off all residential comfort mats.

13. Michael Kors Get your mom a signature bag or something else stylish she can break out whenever lockdown is over. Michael Kors is offering 25% off select items for its Mother's Day sale, so you can get your mom her next handbag at a fraction of the price.

14. ProFlowers Send mom a bouquet or flower package for 25% off at ProFlowers. You don't even need a discount code — everything on the site is already discounted and ready to put into your cart.

15. JCPenney If you're not entirely sure what to get mom, head over to JCPenney and take advantage of their sales up to 50% off on Mother's Day items. From kitchen appliances to workout equipment, JCPenney has a wide range of things you can browse to find the perfect gift for mom.

16. Pandora If you're buying mom a charm bracelet or another popular Pandora item this year, you're in luck. Every purchase of $125 or more comes with a free bangle. This either means mom gets two beautiful gifts, or you get a free bangle you can keep for yourself. Win-win.

17. Haoma Haoma, a natural plant-based skincare store is offering 20% off its entire store for Mother's Day in "celebration of the Divine Feminine." Get your mom a new mask, serums, or face washes to incorporate into her skincare routine.

18. Kay Jewelers If you want to get mom a beautiful, signature piece of jewelry, Kay Jewelers is offering 25% to 70% off select pieces as part of its Mother's Day sale.

19. Sterling Forever Buy mom something shiny she can wear all the time at Sterling Forever. Using the code MOTHER25, you can get 25% off sitewide. Plus, shipping is free for all orders over $50.

20. Zales Gift your mother a beautiful piece of jewelry from Zales this Mother's Day. The jewelry brand is offering sales starting at 25% off (even up to 63% off) select items. Whether you want to get mom birthstone earrings or a statement bracelet, this is the place to go (online, of course).

21. Teleflora You don't have to break the bank to get your mom a nice flower arrangement for Mother's Day. Teleflora is offering up to 50% off flower arrangements and plants for Mother's Day. There's no code required — the discounts are already applied and available up until Sunday.

22. Allswell Get mom something that'll help her unwind and relax this Mother's Day at Allswell. Using the code PAMPERMOM, you can save 25% on Bath & Spa items including robes, slippers, towels, and candles.