If you didn't update your fall routine with September's latest beauty products, don't worry — there's a whole bunch of new October 2018 product launches that you'll also want to consider throwing into the mix. This month, it seems brands wanted to take aim at keeping your skin glimmering and hydrated, your eyes, cheeks, and lips bold and colorful, and your Halloween looks fierce AF.

The October beauty scene has everything you could want and then some for fall and — gasp — winter. KKW Beauty celebrated Kim Kardashian's birthday with a new collection of powder pigments in vibrant metallic shades, while sister Kylie Jenner released an adorably spooky collection celebrating Halloween. There are also some new names on the scene: Soko Glam founder Charlotte Cho debuted her very own Korean beauty brand called Then I Met You, a project she says took years to develop. The team behind Harry's, the direct-to-consumer shaving company, launched Flamingo, the female counterpart offering razors and body hair removal kits for under $22.

If you've been busy and need a TL;DR list of the best launches of October, here are our picks for what you need to add to your makeup and skin care collection right now.

KKW Flashing Lights Collection KKW Flashing Lights Collection $240 KKW Beauty If you're a Kim Kardashian fan, you know that she has been very into vivid colors as of late, from her hot pink dresses to her neon green bikinis. The same goes for her makeup, which is why KKW Beauty launched a collection of high pigmented, metallic loose and pressed powders. The payoff is immense — all it takes is one swipe of color to create a statement eye, lip, or cheek that can almost been seen from outer space. You can purchase the pigments separately or as a bundle.

Then I Met You The Cleansing Duo $68 Then I Met You Charlotte Cho was one of the first people to start the Korean beauty craze here in the United States (she founded her company Soko Glam in 2012), so to say that she is an expert in the scene would be an understatement. She has helped so many of us discover new beauty products through her Soko Glam curations, but the time has finally come for her to launch her very own skin care brand: Then I Met You. The first product is a cleansing duo made up of an oil-based cleanser and a water-based cleanser, to ensure that all of the pollutants and impurities are washed away from your face. Through these cleansers, Cho invites customers to go deeper and be more with their skin care routine.

Diorific Mat Velvet Colour Lipstick Diorific Mat Velvet Colour Lipstick $38 Dior Dior's newest lipstick is luxury for your lips, from its formula to its packaging. Housed in a gorgeous gold case, Diorific features a long-wearing, luminous matte formula and a bullet that allows you to easily line and fill your lips. It comes in several rich, fall and winter-perfect shades.

La Mer Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation The Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20 $120 La Mer La Mer introduced a new skin care-meets-coverage product to their collection and if you're into a dewy "no makeup" makeup look, you're going to want to scoop this launch right up. It's a cushion foundation, similar to those from the Korean beauty world, so it creates a light, luminous finish that can be layered on for more coverage. And like all of La Mer's other products, it contains the brand's signature Miracle Broth™ elixir in it, so you can treat your skin while you wear it.

MDNA Skin Beauty Roller The Beauty Roller $200 MDNA Skin Madonna's skin care brand is now venturing into tools, starting with the Beauty Roller, a facial contouring massager that is scientifically proven (according to MDNA Skin) to help define the contours of your face. The Beauty Roller features two carbon spheres that work to lift your muscles and help with lymphatic drainage and ultra infrared energy that allegedly penetrates deep into the skin to reveal a brighter complexion.

Kylie Cosmetics Halloween Collection Kylie Cosmetics Halloween Collection $195 Kylie Cosmetics Halloween lovers, Kylie Jenner and Co. made the collection of your dreams. It's got everything you need to create a killer Halloween makeup look, whether you're going glam or ghoulish. The collection has metallic and matte lipsticks, a new eyeshadow palette, a highlighter, and glitter toppers for your eyes. You can buy the products separately or as a bundle.

Oribe 10th Anniversary Dry Texturizing Spray Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray $46 Blue Mercury There's no question that Oribe's Dry Texturizing spray is one of the most beloved hair styling products out there. Can you believe it's been 10 years since it first launched? (How were we doing our hair before then?!) To celebrate, they covered the bottle in sequins, but don't worry — they left the formula alone.

Flamingo Razor Shave Kit Flamingo Razor Shave Kit $16 Flamingo The team behind men's direct-to-consumer shaving start-up Harry's launched a female alternative this month called Flamingo and they've got everything you could possibly want for your hair removal needs, from shave kits (like this) to body wax strips.

Amika Reset Exfoliating Jelly Shampoo Amika Reset Exfoliating Jelly Shampoo $25 Sephora If you have a lot of build-up in your hair — and who doesn't with our obsession with dry shampoo these days? — you might want to use this shampoo to reset. It's a jelly-like formula made with charcoal, pink clay, and sea salt and will work to deeply cleanse and soothe your scalp.

Kiehl's "Made For All" Gentle Body Cleanser Kiehl's “Made for All” Gentle Body Cleanser $30 Kiehl's Kiehl's has a new body cleanser and it's formulated with 95 percent naturally-derived ingredients and 100 percent biodegradable ingredients, such as sustainably-sourced aloe vera and soap tree extract. What's more, the shower gel is gentle enough for all skin types and ages (3 years and up). It smells amazing and will leave your skin feeling squeaky clean and soft.

Mary Kay® Volumizing Brow Tint Mary Kay® Volumizing Brow Tint $14 Mary Kay Still on the hunt for an easy-to-use brow product that'll fill your eye framers in less than a minute? Mary Kay just released a slew of new brow products, including this new Volumizing Brow Tint. It's got microscopic fibers that cling to your brow hairs to make them look fuller and more fabulous in the most natural way.

DR. JART+ Dermask™ Foot Smoothing Mask DR. JART+ Dermask™ Foot Smoothing Mask $12 Sephora You're probably upping your hydrating mask game on your face this fall, but don't forget your feet! This new foil mask from Korean skin care savior Dr. Jart+ will not only warm them up via thermotherapy, but it'll also penetrate your skin with a moisturizing essence that'll leave your feet feeling brand new. If your fingers are feeling just as dry, they also make one for your hands!

Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks Pat McGrath Blitztrance Lipstick in Rebel Red $38 Pat McGrath This is truly the one makeup product you need for your holiday party look. Pat McGrath just launched her BlitzTrance Lipsticks and each one of the eight shades are sparkly and shiny, thanks to its glittering pigments and ultra-reflective pearls. There's no way you won't feel like a diva when you wear them.

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vita C Power Serum Kate Somerville +Retinol Vita C Power Serum $98 Kate Somerville If you've been thinking about incorporating a retinol or a vitamin C into your routine, look no further than this new product from Kate Somerville, which has both! It'll help improve the texture and tone of your skin, leaving you with a smoother and brighter complexion.

Creed Floralie Perfume Floralie Perfume - Limited Edition Bottle, 2.5 oz./ 75 mL $415 Neiman Marcus If you feel like luxuriating in a fabulous fragrance from a famous perfume house, CREED's newest scent Floralie will allow you to do just that. Its top notes are Bulgarian rose, tuberose, lilac, and marigold, and its middle notes are amber, lily of the valley, and cedarwood. It's bright, yet rich — perfect for when you're feeling fab and a little extra.

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy Zodiac Collection Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy Zodiac Collection $26 Sephora Fresh repackaged its best-selling Sugar Lip treatments to celebrate all of the Zodiac signs. It's the same formula we all know and love — a moisturizing balm made with sea fennel and orange extract — but is now customized for every sign. Stock up for holiday gifts! Who wouldn't want one of these?

Make Up For Ever Flash Color Case Flash Color Case Multi-Use Palette $99 Make Up For Ever This iconic palette has been a must-have for makeup artists and makeup influencers alike since it first launched in 1985. Make Up For Ever has updated the cult-favorite product just in time for Halloween. Not only can you use it to create your spooky looks, you can also add it to your foundations to get the perfect color, contour your face, or use it on your body.

Skin Owl Body+ Rose Quartz Skin Owl Body+ Rose Quartz $62 Skin Owl Kate Middleton is a huge fan of vegan and cruelty-free brand Skin Owl and now it's rumored that she's gotten her sister-in-law Meghan Markle into their clean beauty products too. Skin Owl's latest launch will no doubt leave you feeling like a royal — it's a hydrating oil made of pure plants and has been energized with rose quartz crystals inside. It'll make your skin radiant with a rose ivory glow.