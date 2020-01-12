If living your best life does not include spending hours scrubbing and cleaning and disinfecting, first, we have something in common and second, you're going to want all of these 23 products to keep your kitchen and bathroom sanitary.

I love cooking, but cleaning the inside of my oven? No, thank you. I also love bath rituals that involve creams, oils, and mud masks, but I hate scrubbing the soap scum that inevitably invades my tub.

I'm pretty sure an entirely new species of bacteria and colonies of dust bunnies live under my fridge. And though I have three kitchen sponges, they are identical, and therefore used interchangeably on my dishes, my counters, and possibly my floor. Yuck, I know!

What I've learned while scoping out these amazing products on Amazon, is that the secret to a home that's more hospitable isn't more hours spent with a mop and a dust rag, it's having the right tools.

The following helpers make it easy to keep germs and grime out of your living quarters. There are color-coded cutting boards to help avoid cross-contamination, a brush that attaches to a drill, and even a shower head filter, promising softer hair.

Take a look at all of the goodies that are going to make your kitchen and bathroom extra hygienic, without eating up any of your time.

1. This Non-Slip Mat Also Keeps Your Bath Tub Bacteria-Free Gorilla Grip Tub Mat $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This tub mat will keep germs at bay and won't get gross and dingy like many of its counterparts. The BPA-free, non-toxic mat is coated with an antibacterial agent and is mildew-resistant. Small holes in the material keep water moving, so it won't pool underneath. You'll also appreciate its extra-large size and built-in suction cups that keep it— and thus, your feet— firmly in place. This accessory is machine washable and comes in an assortment of colors.

2. This Natural Solution For Toilet Smells Poo Pourri Toilet Spray $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from essential oils like lavender, cedar, and lemongrass, Poo Pourri Toilet Spray creates an odor-trapping barrier on the water’s surface, stopping toilet odor before it starts. Just spray before you go to cover your tracks. It's available in 20 scent blends, with no aerosol, parabens, or formaldehyde. It may look tiny, but it's actually quite mighty: a two-ounce bottle should last you about 100 sprays.

3. A Cleaning Brush Made For Bottles And Narrow Containers Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush $9 | `Amazon See On Amazon Get wine glasses, slim jars, and water bottles super clean with this silicone bottle brush. The flexible bristles get into hard to reach nooks, while the ribbed handle can be used to clean narrow bottlenecks. The brush, unlike most sponges or bristle heads, is antibacterial but if you want to ensure it stays extra clean, you can safely throw it into the dishwasher, too.

4. This Genius Steel Soap That Gets Pungent Smells Off Your Hands Amco Steel Odor Absorber $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this steel bar after chopping onions or garlic or handling pungent ingredients like fish. Simply rub it between your palms like you would a regular bar of soap. You can use the rust-proof metal cleaner with or without water, and it's even dishwasher safe. Reviewers mentioned having success with some other clever uses, including cutting down the smell of cat litter by placing the bar in a bowl of water nearby.

5. This Floating Sink Caddy That Maximizes Airflow So Sponges Dry Faster Simplehuman Sink Caddy $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its unique over the sink design, this caddy will help minimize bacteria growth in your kitchen. Ventilation holes in both slots allow your supplies to dry faster so they don't get that mildew smell. The brush compartment is made of silicone and also extends to keep longer brushes in place and not falling into the sink. If the wire ledge hanger doesn't fit, use the included suction cups to secure it to the basin. Using this holder also means you'll be saving precious space on your countertop. We call that a win-win.

6. This Splatter Guard That Keeps Grease In The Pan Frywall Splatter Guard $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If, like me, you love bacon but hate cleaning bacon grease from your stovetop. This splatter guard will change your cooking life. The guard fits right into 10-inch pans and will help contain all kinds of spillovers and oil splatters while protecting your stove and counter. Made of BPA-free silicone, it can take up to 450 degrees of heat.

7. This Deodorizer Keeps Your Fridge Smelling Fresh NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Get rid of mysterious smells in the fridge or freezer with this deodorizer. This tool is small enough to fit in the fridge door storage space and starts working in just a few hours. Along with eliminating odors, it also stops new ones. Plus, it will keep your fruit and veggies fresher by removing excess moisture and preventing mildew and mold from forming.

8. These Cleaning Brushes That Attach To A Drill Drill Brush Power Scrubber Brush Heads $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Attach one of these brush heads to any drill for some power cleaning that won't wear you out. The kit includes three brush heads that will clean toilet bowls, get grime off tiles, and remove soap scum around faucets. The nylon bristles are safe to use on tubs, sinks, and fiberglass shower doors. This yellow set has medium-stiff bristles, but there are four other versions to choose from, including this black set for heavy-duty cleaning (like outdoor grills), and this white pack for more delicate surfaces (like leather furniture).

9. The Drain Filter That's Shaped Like A Mushroom To Catch Stray Hair TubShroom Tub Drain Protector, $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 21,000 reviews, this drain protector is a massive bestseller on Amazon. Users continue to rave about the amount of human and pet hair it can collect. The uniquely shaped device fits most drains and wraps hair around its core for easy removal— without slowing down water drainage. No harsh chemicals needed.

10. A More Hygienic Alternative To Fabric Drying Mats OXO Silicone Drying Mat $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The ribbed design of this flexible silicone mat cuts down on drying time and is more hygienic than using a dish towel or a fabric mat. The large, non-slip surface is sturdy enough for fragile stemware and big enough to hold pots and pans. It's easy to wipe clean by hand, or you can put it in the dishwasher to get rid of any leftover slime or residue.

11. A Duster So Slim It Can Clean Under Your Appliances BW Brands Flexible Duster $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra-long duster can reach under refrigerators, counters, and any other place no cleaning tool has gone before. The flattened and flexible arm is great for hard-to-reach narrow spaces as well as corners. Use it dry or wet with a bit of cleaning solution, and throw it into the washing machine when you're done.

12. Moisture-Absorbing Crystals For A Mildew-Free Bathroom DampRid Moisture Absorber (6-pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This pack of DampRid will keep mold and mildew out of your cabinets, closets, bathrooms, and really, any place that doesn't have decent air ventilation. Each container has crystals that suck moisture out of the air while releasing a subtle fragrance. Depending on the size of your space, you should get a month or two of use from one bucket. Once the crystals lose their potency, though, you can buy a refill pack and reuse the containers. User tip: to get more mileage out of each tub, give it a shake once in a while.

13. This Spunky Kitchen Gadget Will Steam-Clean Your Microwave TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Destroy all evidence of past food fallouts with this handy microwave cleaner. Simply fill up the angry-looking "mama" with vinegar, water, and a splash of lemon and put her in the microwave for seven minutes. Steam will come out of her head (like in a cartoon) and loosen up any gunk and splatter. Pour what's left of the vinegar mixture onto a sponge and wipe up the remains. What pasta explosion?

14. These Microfiber Towels That Eliminate Germs As They Wipe Up Messes Udderly Clean Antimicrobial Microfiber Towels (25-pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon What makes these microfiber towels special is the silver-based antimicrobial agent embedded in the fibers. Microfiber wipes are already superior cleaners, trapping dirt and dust in their tiny filaments, but the added protection is great for kitchens and bathrooms were most microbes love to hang out. The towels are also super absorbent and require very little water to do their job. In fact, when used dry, they won't leave lint or scratches behind. This set includes 25 machine-washable towels.

15. These Tiny Capsules Are Like Bath Bombs For Your Garbage Disposal Glisten Disposer Care Freshener (10-pack) $3 | Amazon See On Amazon Throw one of these Glisten balls in your garbage disposal and you'll not only get remove odors, but you'll flush out the gunk and food particles that have been stuck inside your drain and disposal blades. Once the blades pierce the capsule, it will release a lemon scent along with a cleaner, so you'll know it's working!

16. A Space-Saving Drying Rack That Doubles As A Colander Surpahs Over the Sink Dish Drying Rack $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This roll-up rack is a great choice if you love to entertain but don't have the counter space for the post-party pile of dishes. Made with stainless steel rods, and coated in food-safe, non-slip silicone, the rack can hold dishes, glassware, and cutlery safely to dry over your sink. You can also use it to wash off larger fruits and vegetables or let a frozen item safely thaw out— any drips will go safely down your sink. The rack is dishwasher safe and can easily roll up to be stowed away until your next bash.

17. These Colorful Snack Bags That Are Virtually Indestructible Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag $12 | Amazon See On Amazon These reusable silicone food bags are so much better for the planet than their plastic counterparts. Made from food-grade silicone, the bags are free of BPAs, PVC, and latex. They're also very durable and can be used in the oven, microwave, and dishwasher. They can even be thrown in a pot of boiling water! You can choose from seven colors and five sizes, but reviewers recommend going with the bigger sizes as they are more on par with the volume of the typical snack bags we're used to.​ ​

18. This Happy Scrubber Is Actually A Terrific Multitasker Scrub Daddy Color Scrubbers (4-pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The smiley face on the Scrub Daddy isn't just there to make cleaning more cheerful, it's actually one of the product's coolest features. Hold the scrubber by the eyes and mouth, and you can clean the sides and bottoms of glasses easier. Pull utensils through the smile to wipe food off effortlessly. Soak the scrubber in cold water and it will stay firm enough to clean scorched pots. In cold water, it becomes a soft sponge that's better suited for delicate glassware or painted ceramics.

19. Color-Coded Cutting Boards Cut Down On Cross-Contamination Gorilla Grip Original Set of 5 Flexible Plastic Cutting Boards $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The different colors and icons on these cutting boards curb the risk of cross-contamination when you're prepping raw foods. The boards are also super thin for easy storage and have textured backsides to keep them from sliding around on your countertop. Made from BPA-free plastic, these panels are flexible and light, making it easier to get all of the chopped veggies into a pot and not all over your kitchen floor. They're also durable and non-porous, so even your sharpest knife won't damage them.

20. These Liners Make Oven Clean-Up So Much Easier Grill Magic Non-Stick Heavy Duty Oven Liners (3-pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Cleaning an oven is the least fun part of cooking, but these liners make it so much easier. Put a liner below the rack where you're cooking to catch cheese or sauce splatters and grease. Once you're done using the oven, wash the liner in the sink or the dishwasher. You can also use them on the grill or as their own baking sheet. The liners are coated with Teflon, so even if you don't wash them right away, their non-stick surface is easy to clean. While the large sheets are made for standard-sized ovens, they can still be cut down to whatever size you need.

21. See Where You Missed A Spot With This UV Flashlight Vansky UV Flashlight $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not for the faint of heart, this UV flashlight will illuminate all kinds of hidden messes including pet urine, bed bugs, and plenty more. With more than 6,400 reviews, it's a popular product, with plenty of users confessing to spending a lot more time cleaning than they used to. One fan suggested another, more pleasant use for the flashlight ⁠— charging glow-in-the-dark star stickers on their ceiling.

22. This Countertop Compost Bin Won't Stink Up Your Kitchen Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel Compost Bin $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This small compost bin will fit on your kitchen counter, making it handy to use while you're peeling and chopping. Its most appealing feature is its lid, which is built with a charcoal filter to trap and eliminate any food odors. The stainless steel bin can be washed with soapy water and you can buy replacement lid filters once one loses its potency.