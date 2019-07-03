If you're currently deeply invested in the excitement of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, you might want to get yourself ready for any upcoming social media opportunities — aka, keep some Women's World Cup Instagram caption ideas handy. Whether the team that you're rooting or is headed for victory or defeat, you'll want to be ready to share your feelings with an epic quote or tension-breaking pun. Here I've out together a collection of empowering and motivating quotes spoken by famous female soccer players — and also a mix of dad-joke level puns, because variety.

We all know how intense the vibe can get during semi-finals, so you never know whether you're going to need something light and chuckle-worthy, or uplifting and profound. With this list of potential Instagram captions in your arsenal, you'll be ready for any kind of post that you find appropriate to make. And even if you're not watching the games, you can appreciate these quotes because though they're spoken by athletes about a sport, they pertain to so much more. Competitive sports act as a metaphor for struggles in life and these quotes will help you feel inspired about moving past any obstacle.

I’ve never scored a goal in my life without getting a pass from someone else.” - Abby Wambach

I get a kick out of you.

“When you’re feeling good mentally and physically, those plays are just instincts…It just happens.” - Carli Lloyd

“Our benchmark is winning…I would think we would have to be considered one of the best teams there ever was.” - Megan Rapinoe.

The reason why soccer players are brilliant in math is because they know how to use their heads well.

Seven days without playing soccer can make one weak.

“I am building a fire, and everyday I train, I add more fuel. At just the right moment, I light the match.” - Mia Hamm

“Take your victories, whatever they might be, cherish them, use them, but don’t settle for them.” – Mia Hamm

“I worked on my weaknesses and made them my strengths.” - Sydney Leroux

“The vision of a champion is bent over, drenched in sweat, at the point of exhaustion, when nobody else is looking.” - Mia Hamm

Birds too love cheering on their soccer teams. However, they egg on them.

Keep working even when no one is watching.” - Alex Morgan

The chicken got sent off in the middle of the match because of their persistent fowl play.

"Excuses are like losses. Everyone has them except champions." -Alex Morgan

“Whereas fanatic is usually a pejorative word, a Fan is someone who has roots somewhere.” - Simon Kuper

“There’s no better feeling than stepping out on the field and stunning them all by doing what none of them thought you could do.” - Ashlyn Harris

She's a keeper.

“The past doesn’t matter. Take today.” - Becky Sauerbrunn

"Embrace the opportunity, no matter what it is. Look at everything in a positive light." - Julie Johnston

Achieve your goals!

“Whatever brings you down will eventually make you stronger.” - Alex Morgan

Do you know the easiest way to stop squirrels from playing soccer in your garden is to hide the ball? Well, it drives them nuts.

"No excuses. Play like a champion."- Kelley O'Hara