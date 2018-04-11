It’s safe to say that cats, as a pet, are a lot more polarizing than dogs. Almost everyone loves dogs — they are generally really easy to get along with, they’re always adorable, and they have a reputation for being fun and loving, for making people feel less lonely. Even if you aren’t a self-proclaimed dog person, you can’t help but smile at a very cute puppy who wants your attention. Cats, on the other hand, are a different story. If you’re not a cat person, you probably think of cats as snobby, mean, aloof, and bratty. This could not be further from the truth! So, if you're a cat lover, for this National Pet Day on Apr. 11, you should use these funny cat memes as a way to show the naysayers just how wrong they are about cats.

Listen, I’m not saying that a collection of hilarious cat memes will change someone from a dog person to a cat person, but I do think they might help change the public perception of cats. Sure, cats can be a little hard to handle sometimes, but it’s worth it. Cats can be incredibly lovable and sweet — my cat greets me at the door every time I get home, and she always wants to cuddle in my arms. And yeah, they can be a little aloof, but they’re so funny! The below memes show that cats are more entertaining and adorable than you might think.

And that pretty much gets to the point of National Pet Day: it’s a day that was created to recognize just how special and wonderful every single animal, and pet, out there is. Maybe you once met a mean cat who hissed at you, but that isn’t the way every cat is, okay?! This is a subject I feel very passionate about, to be honest! Cats are wonderful and perfect, and I want everyone to love them as much as I do.

If you feel the same way, then share some of these funny cat memes on social media on Apr. 11, National Pet Day. They’ll make people laugh while also spreading the word that everyone should be a cat person.

1 This Cat Who Is Going Places Places to go, people to see. Just like people!

2 These Cats Who Are In Love Whoever says cats aren't lovable hasn't been around two cats who just want to cuddle with each other.

3 This Tiny Cat Pancake Cats like human food too! They don't only want their weird wet food!

4 This Cat Who Is Making A Difference This cat just wants things to change. Can you blame him?

5 These Cats Who Just Want To Play Sure, cats love to sleep all day, but sometimes they love to get some catnip and go crazy.

6 This Cat Who Is Really Every Cat Why do cats love to be in the bathroom with you? I have yet to figure that out.

7 This Sad Cat Remove the pumpkin and the witch hat, and this is basically me at every single party I go to.

8 This Relatable Cat Honestly, same.

9 This Cat Who Gets It This is actually me whenever my mom used to do this to me.

10 This Alluring Cat But really — who is she?!

11 This Cat Who Is Very Chill If you're ever feeling bored, give your cat some catnip. Maybe do it for National Cat Day! You never know what will happen, but it will probably be entertaining.

12 This Anxious Cat Is this not all of us every single night? Okay, fine, it's definitely me though.

13 This Cat Who Wants To Avoid An Argument Who hasn't been there, am I right?

14 This Lazy Cat If you say this isn't you most weekends, then you're a liar.

15 This Extremely Chic Cat Could also be someone after going on one long trip to Europe.

16 These Shady Cats Cats in a group can be extremely sneaky. Watch out for them!

17 This Relatable Cat Hey, maybe he has the right idea.

18 This Example Of Every Cat Who hasn't spent hundreds of dollars on fancy cat toys, only to have their cat ignore them completely for an empty box?

19 This Silly Cat Cats can be so weird, yet so entertaining.

20 This Cat Who's Just Trying To Work On His Fitness A rare photo of me at the gym!

21 This Dramatic Cat Excuse me, sir, but what is happening here?

22 This Confident Cat I don't know why this happened, but I like it a lot.

23 This Extremely True Cat Study This study is everything! And no, the cat definitely didn't write it, because cats do love spending time with humans. And they are nice (sometimes).