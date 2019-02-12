Valentine's Day on its own can be a very polarizing holiday. If you have someone to celebrate with and you enjoy romance that can be kind of corny sometimes, then you probably don't mind Feb. 14: It's a good day for roses, chocolates, and sweet date moments. But if you aren't into that typical romance thing, or you have no one to hang with, then it might be one of your least favorite days of the year. However you feel about it, most people can agree on one thing: Valentine's Day and social media can be a pretty annoying mix. Between the barrage of photos of gifts and bragging to the self-pitying posts to the angry ones, it's enough to make you want to take a little Instagram break for 24 hours. That's why, if you're going to post, you should choose a funny Valentine's Day Instagram caption to make the feed a little more fun for your followers and friends.

You can use your caption to subtly poke some fun at the whole concept of Valentine's Day, or you can use it to tease your significant other. You can also, of course, choose a slightly self-deprecating caption that is super relatable, or just go for something about love that isn't totally sappy and boring. There are lots of options, no matter what your relationship situation is like. There's no reason for Valentine's Day to bring anyone down when there are so many opportunities to make fun of it and laugh a little bit. And you can help people do that with your choice of Instagram caption. Why not spread the love of laughter, right? Check out some hilarious options for Valentine's Day captions that are cute, humorous, and not totally insufferable.

1. "Will you be my Valentine? That was a rhetorical question, you have no choice — we're married." Shutterstock

2. "Happy Valentine’s Day to myself. I love you."

3. "If love is the answer, could you rephrase the question?" — Lily Tomlin

4. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." — Charles M. Schulz

5. "Valentine's Day: the holiday that reminds you that if you don't have a special someone, you're alone." — Lewis Black Shutterstock

6. "We are all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness — and call it love. True love." — Robert Fulghum

7. "Love is being stupid together." — Paul Valery

8. "What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork." — Pearl Bailey

9. "Without Valentine’s Day, February would be…well, January." - Jim Gaffigan Shutterstock

10. "I love you and I like you." — Parks and Recreation

11. "I hope you become my emergency contact person one day."

12. "I love you more than coffee, but please don't make me prove it." — Elizabeth Evans

13. "You’re the best person to spend this annual obligation with."

14. "I’m happy for all you couples, but I’ll be even happier for me when candy goes on sale tomorrow." Shutterstock

15. "Found the person who annoys me the least and called it love."

16. "Consider this post my Valentine's Day card."

17. "Support the greeting card companies today, Happy Valentine’s Day."

18. "My love for you transcends all things so don’t expect a Valentine’s Day card or gift from me." Shutterstock

19. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you."

20. "I Love you with all of my butt. I would say ‘heart’ but my butt is bigger than my heart."

21. "Valentine's Day sucks, but I don't."

22. "Can't wait to spend Valentine's Day with my boyfriends — Ben & Jerry."

23. "If I had feelings I'd have them for you."